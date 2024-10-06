Gilmore Girls may primarily center around Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), but it’s the people around them that help color in the show and liven things up. From hilarious townies like Miss Patty (Liz Torres) and Babette (Sally Struthers), to classmates of Rory’s such as Paris Geller (Liza Weil). The show wouldn’t be quite as charming without them, but it also wouldn’t be the same without the third Gilmore girl, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop). Emily is Lorelai’s mother, and Rory’s grandmother, and to say she has a complicated relationship with her daughter is an understatement. Saying she’s a complicated woman in general is putting it lightly. But as I’ve been embarking on my yearly Autumn rewatch ('tis the season for Gilmore Girls after all), I can’t help but feel that Emily is an extremely misunderstood character and one we should all give a second look to.

It’s also the perfect time to look back on Emily’s character since Kelly Bishop, who portrayed the character, released her memoir “The Third Gilmore Girl” recently. In it, she details her six-decade career in show business, from her time on Broadway to her turn in the movies and television. Among these topics are, of course, Gilmore Girls, as the title so cleverly references. So it’s only natural to look back on her character and dissect Emily through a new lens, and admit that maybe I misunderstood her when I first watched the series.

What Kind of Person Is Emily Gilmore?

Image via The CW

I should preface this by saying I never disliked Emily’s character. I always had a bit of a soft spot for her. It’s hard not to when she has some of the most amusing lines. Seriously, “Buy me a boa and drive me to Reno, because I am open for business,” resides high on my list of favorite Gilmore Girls quotes. But I will say that every time I’ve rewatched the show, especially as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to see her in a new light.

We are introduced to a cold and privileged woman when we first meet Emily in the pilot episode. Just by looking at her, you can tell she thinks she’s better than you, and she makes no attempt at hiding those thoughts. It also doesn’t help that everything we’ve heard about her from Lorelai has made her sound like she’s evil incarnate. Not that Emily does much to dissuade this. The first thing she says to Lorelai when she shows up at the door is to make a quip about how Lorelai doesn’t come around often, saying, “Is it Easter already?” As the viewer, you're immediately put off by her attitude, even if it’s not you she’s directly speaking to. One of the longest-running gags in the show is Emily’s revolving door of maids. She has a new episode in every episode because she’s always firing them for some bizarre reason. For example, in one especially memorable scene, she fired a maid because she kept putting walnuts in the salad. But that’s the Emily Gilmore way. She wants things done a very specific way, and if it’s not up to her (absurdly high) standards, then she’s not putting up with it.

Emily doesn’t take accountability for much, despite often being the one picking at Lorelai and berating her for the silliest of reasons. And she clearly fostered one heck of a toxic environment for her teenage daughter to move out without so much as a goodbye. She can even be plain cruel at times, but I do find myself able to understand her better now, and I feel I’ve misunderstood her character all this time. Maybe we all have.

Emily Gilmore Is an Acquired Taste, but She's No Villain

Close

Like I said, Emily is a pretty cruel woman at times. She’s cold and particular in a way that comes off high and mighty. She meddles when asked not to and is constantly picking at Lorelai for her life choices. But as the seasons go on, and we get to know Emily better, more layers are revealed, and it becomes clear that there’s a lot more warmth hiding underneath her frosty exterior than she lets on. It almost feels as though that was the entire point. We aren’t meant to like Emily in the beginning because Lorelai doesn’t like Emily, and she’s our eyes and ears in the pilot episode, but as the show goes on, we get to establish our own opinions.

Emily’s biggest hurdle is that she comes from a different time — a different world, even, and she believes that her world is the right one. So, when someone challenges her way of living, she feels threatened and offended. Lorelai is the one who most often challenges this, and since she is Emily’s daughter, it’s often very in her face. Emily comes from a time when you get married, you settle down with your husband, you have some children, and you cater to your husband’s every need. Lorelai doesn’t operate like her mother at all, in fact, she's the polar opposite. She got pregnant at 16, she didn’t marry Christopher (David Sutcliffe), she was still unmarried by the time of the pilot, and she is a very self-sufficient woman. She didn’t go to any of the Ivy League schools lined up for her and instead carved out her own path. Though Lorelai did well for herself, all Emily could see was that her distinct plan for her daughter had gone completely out the window. I don’t think her treatment of Lorelai was always out of cruelty but out of concern.

This was especially true in the Season 2 episode “The Ins and Outs of Inns” when Emily meets Mia (Elizabeth Franz), the owner of the Independence Inn and the woman who took in Lorelai and Rory when Lorelai left home as a teenager. She leaves in near tears when Rory shows her the gardening shed she and Lorelai lived in when she was growing up, and she later tearfully asks Mia for photos from that time because she doesn’t have any. A lot of her bitterness comes from the regret of missing out on time with Lorelai and Rory, and she even asks Lorelai once why they don’t have a relationship like her and Rory. It’s clear she wants one, but the bridge was burned so long ago that it’s irreparable now, and all they do is fight because they don’t know how to communicate with one another.

Emily Gilmore Tries to Better Herself

Image via The CW

As the show continues, we start to see a different side of Emily, and she begins to let her guard down. Not entirely, but enough that we can see more of her soft side. This comes out a lot with Rory. There was the time she had Twinkies made for dessert at Friday night dinner because she knew Lorelai and Rory liked Twinkies, and, of course, when she had an entire bedroom remodelled in her house filled with all of Rory’s favorite things so that she’d have a place to stay if she ever needed it. Yes, Emily can be very cold and complicated at times, but she also has a very big heart underneath that tough exterior, and when she lets it show, she’s honestly one of the best characters in Gilmore Girls. She’s certainly the most layered.

Her character development may not be as overt as some of the other characters, considering she still holds onto that sass that we were introduced to in the pilot episode. But if you compare the woman we met in the pilot to the woman we see in the series finale — or even the revival series A Year In the Life — she’s a completely different person. She gets such a bad reputation, and though it’s not always unwarranted, I think she’s very misunderstood, and I’ve come to appreciate her in a new light in my many rewatches.

Gilmore Girls is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Gilmore Girls A dramedy centering around the relationship between a thirtysomething single mother and her teen daughter living in Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Release Date October 5, 2000 Cast Lauren Graham , Alexis Bledel , Scott Patterson , Melissa McCarthy , Keiko Agena , Yanic Truesdale , Kelly Bishop , Edward Herrmann Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Studio The CW

WATCH ON NETFLIX