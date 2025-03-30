Gilmore Girls is a perfect show to rewatch, time and time again. It has the coziest TV town, the best fictional mother-daughter duo at its center, and some truly hilarious and fast-paced dialogue. While Gilmore Girls is excellent the first time around, it is even better after the first watch. It's a true comfort show, and it's always a delight to return to the characters and to Stars Hollow with each viewing.

While Gilmore Girls as a whole is incredible, it does have some episodes that don't land as well as others. Season 7 is pretty much objectively agreed upon by fans of the show to be Gilmore Girls' worst season, because it is very different in tone from the rest of the series, primarily due to the absence of Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. That being said, there are a number of episodes throughout the show's run – even in its best seasons – that don't make for a great rewatch the second time around. These are 10 Gilmore Girls episodes that are an easy skip.