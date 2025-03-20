Now 25 years since it first aired, Gilmore Girls continues to make for an excellent watch (and rewatch). The series is a true comfort show, due to the cozy town of Stars Hollow, the central mother-daughter relationship, and the hilarious and fast-paced dialogue. With seven seasons and a revival, the series shows a lot of growth in the lives of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

Gilmore Girls has a number of incredible episodes, for those looking for something funny, something cozy, or just something really well-written. Every episode of Gilmore Girls is meaningful to the development of the characters, including the filler episodes. That being said, there are some episodes that are especially important, due to how they affect the plot, emphasize moments in the characters' lives, or contribute to the show's legacy. These are 10 essential episodes of Gilmore Girls, ranked.