Any show with Lauren Graham, who recently starred in Mighty Ducks, will make viewers feel warm and cozy. For seven seasons and a revival, that is what Gilmore Girls did for an audience around the world who tuned in week after week (or binged in case of the revival) to watch Lorelai and Rory (Alexis Bledel) go through life’s challenges.

Throughout the seasons, there were episodes that reminded fans of holidays spent with their families, going off to college, fighting with their mom, and falling in love. Gilmore Girls told a story that was relatable.

Kiss and Tell (Season 1, Episode 7)

Nothing screams “fall” and “Thanksgiving” more than Luke (Scott Patterson) refusing to put up decorations, particularly orange decorations. “Kiss and Tell,” is the perfect setting for fall and for Luke and Lorelai’s relationship. She is comfortable enough to go behind the counter and pour herself coffee while Luke continues to fight against decorations.

It is also the episode in which Rory gets her first kiss from Dean (Jared Padalecki). Although the entire town knows about it, Lorelai is still in the dark. Once more, it’s the perfect setting for the mother-daughter dynamic that everyone loves.

Road Trip to Harvard (Season 2, Episode 4)

If there is one thing Gilmore Girls set straight from the very beginning, it was Rory’s desire to attend Harvard. That is why “Road Trip to Harvard” is so special in the hearts of the fans. The show is all about watching these women grow, and this episode is a look into what Rory’s future could be like.

But as Rory is thinking of her future, Lorelai is too. There is no age limit on dreams, and this mom seems to realize this as she decides to move forward with her dream of having an inn.

The Bracebridge Dinner (Season 2, Episode 10)

The town of Stars Hollow is a character itself on the show. A character made up of numerous other characters who make the lives of everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo possible. There are episodes that celebrate this character, and one of them is “The Bracebridge Dinner.”

While Lorelai prepares the dinner with costumes and sleigh rides with horses, Rory is struggling with Dean and Jess’s (Milo Ventimiglia) rivalry. However, these two Gilmore girls aren’t the only ones handling business. Emily (Kelly Bishop) now has to deal with the surprise of Richard’s (Edward Herrmann) retirement.

They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They? (Season 3, Episode 7)

If Golden Girls did it, why wouldn’t Gilmore Girls do it? Yes, the town of Stars Hollow has its very own dance marathon. Season 3, Episode 7 allows viewers to witness the fifth annual rendition of this marathon. Although the mother and daughter don’t win, the final scene between the two proves once more why they are the heart and soul of the show.

Lorelai really wants to win, but the circumstances prevent them from doing so. Rory continues to deal with Dean and Jess who both show up at the dance marathon. Nothing goes as planned, but the two women still have each other.

Let the Games Begin (Season 3, Episode 8)

Although most people focused on Lorelai and Luke’s relationship while the show was still on, his relationship with Rory is just as special. In his caring, father figure nature, he has a talk with Jess about his relationship with Rory during “Let the Games Begin.”

In the same episode, the Gilmores go on a trip to visit Yale. This family getaway has its ups and downs, particularly when Richard surprises Rory with an interview with the Dean of Admissions. It wouldn’t be a classic Gilmore Girls episode without its twists and turns.

A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving (Season 3, Episode 10)

If there is one thing American TV shows will do, it is that they give viewers a memorable Thanksgiving episode to talk about for decades to come. Gilmore Girls didn’t miss the mark and delivered exactly what fans were looking for during “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving.”

The holidays can be chaotic, and that is exactly what this sounds like for the Gilmore girls. Lorelai and Rory have to try and make it to four different dinners: the parents, Lane (Keiko Agena), Luke, and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy). The perfect, chaotic recipe for a holiday episode.

Emily Says Hello (Season 5, Episode 19)

Dating is a big part of reality, and it is relevant for TV shows that focus on telling stories to give an insight into what their characters' relationships look like. Gilmore Girls did this quite often with Lorelai and Rory’s dating life. However, Emily and Richard’s is a key relationship on the show as well.

During “Emily Says Hello,” Lorelai and Rory plan to talk to the couple to have them reconsider their separation. However, Lorelai is surprised when her mother announces she is ready to start dating. Meanwhile, Lorelai herself is dealing with relationship issues between Christopher (David Sutcliffe) and Luke.

Twenty-One is The Loneliest Number (Season 6, Episode 7)

Season 6 of Gilmore Girls isn’t as bad as many remember, but it may be the one that had some of the saddest moments between Lorelai and Rory. This mother-daughter duo wouldn’t be authentic if it didn’t represent how rocky this type of relationship can be. As much as they loved each other, there were times when they didn’t like one another.

“Twenty-One is The Loneliest Number” is the perfect example of this. As Rory turns twenty-one, her relationship with Lorelai is a bit more awkward than normal. The two seem to be estranged from each other and are meeting for the first time in a while. “So, what’s new with you?” Lorelai asks her daughter at her birthday party, confirming they don’t talk as much as they used to.

Hay Bale Maze (Season 7, Episode 18)

As Season 7 brings the inevitable series finale of Gilmore Girls, “Hay Bale Maze” gives the audience a bit of everything they love about the show. The town is preparing for their Spring Fling festival while Rory brings Logan (Matt Czuchry) home to show him around.

Stars Hollow remains chaotic with the festival’s budget being spent on a hay bale maze. However, this gives the perfect setting for Lorelai and Luke to run into each other and apologize for the mistakes they made.

Fall (‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Season 1, Episode 4)

A decade after Season 7 of Gilmore Girls premiered, Netflix released a four-episode-revival that allowed fans to see where their favorite characters were in life. Although many wondered where Luke fit in the storyline, Scott Patterson returned to play this beloved character.

“Fall” is the fourth and final episode in the series. Although every episode feels nostalgic and reminds the audience of the good old days, this episode is probably the best at that. When people think of Stars Hollow, they think about leaves changing colors, coffee, and sweaters. “Fall,” had the perfect setting to bring back those memories and give closure to the characters.

