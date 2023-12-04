Gilmore Girls remains one of the most beloved shows in decades. Created by Amy-Sherman Palladino, the mother-daughter comedy drama ran for 7 seasons and aired a controversial revival in 2016. Starring Lauren Graham as the loveable, witty Lorelai Gilmore, and Alexis Bledel as her bookworm daughter, the duo face life and growing up as best friends. Gilmore Girls covers everything from family complexities to first loves and friendship.

Named by Rolling Stone as the ultimate fall show, Gilmore Girls remains on a constant loop for fans who can't get enough of Lorelai's comebacks, Kirk's (Sean Gunn) odd goings-on and Luke's (Scott Patterson) grumpy customer service. But as much as fans adore the show, the highs give way to some serious lows. Looking at IMDb's lowest-rated episodes of Gilmore Girls, it is dominated by the widely unpopular season 7. Any hardcore fan would wince at the mention of late Gilmore Girls. Let's break down the bottom of the barrel.

10 Season 2, Episode 11- 'Secrets and Loans'

IMDb rating- 7.6

In this mid-season 2 episode, Lorelai faces a dilemma about what to do when she finds out her house needs urgent repairs due to termites. She can't afford to get it done, and also is unable to receive a loan without a co-signature. Rory goes over her head and tells her grandma Emily (Kelly Bishop), who agrees to sign the loan. Lorelai is furious at her mother's involvement, but submits. Rory is unsupportive when Lane (Keiko Agena) becomes a cheerleader.

This arguably uneventful episode does not add much to the overarching plot of Gilmore Girls. It does, however, highlight Lorelai's tendency to forget her privilege. She has been very independent and successfully made it on her own, but that does not erase the fact that her parents are more than happy to support her without question. Also, Rory is a lackluster friend to Lane, who is just trying to figure out who she is. Even if it's definitely not a cheerleader.

9 Season 7, Episode 11- 'Santa's Secret Stuff'

IMDb rating- 7.4

In this holiday episode, 'Santa's Secret Stuff' sees Lorelai and Christopher (David Sutcliffe) postponing Christmas until Rory's return from London. Luke asks Lorelai to write a statement for his custody battle against the mother of his daughter, which she agrees to do but struggles with completing it. The cracks in Lorelai's marriage to Christopher begin to show. This episode isn't the worst, but certain factors drag it down.

The attempts to create tension between Lorelai and Christopher fall short. Their Christmas traditions don't line up, leading to surface-level drama that is easily skippable. There is a nice moment when Lorelai and Rory bump into Luke and his daughter April while Christmas shopping, and they reminisce, highlighting Luke's constant presence in Rory's life while she was growing up. The most heartbreaking part is Lane's scene, where she talks to Zack (Todd Lowe) about feeling like she never had the chance to be a person before becoming an overburdened mother.

8 Season 6, Episode 4- 'Always a Godmother, Never a God'

IMDb rating- 7.3

During this era of season 6, Lorelai and Rory are still apart with no contact. Rory lives with her grandparents in Hartford. In an attempt to bring the pair back together, Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) asks them both to be godmothers to her two children, inviting them to the christening. To support Sookie, they both agree and have an awkward reunion. Meanwhile, Rory continues working at the DAR, turning into a copy of Emily.

The tension between Lorelai and Rory grows tiresome, and fans have a tendency to skip ahead. Drama is an integral part of Gilmore Girls, but keeping the two central characters at war is not the best course of action. Another low point is Lane and her lack of an in-depth storyline; Rory visits her, but there is no real closeness anymore. Rory isn't the greatest friend to Lane, and it is hard to watch when Lane needs her.

7 Season 7, Episode 2- 'That's What You Get Folks, for Making Whoopee'

IMDb rating- 7.3

Lane returns from a disastrous honeymoon and fills Rory in on the gory details. She had an awful first time with her husband Zack and condemns the act. She then shares the news that she is pregnant. Meanwhile, Rory is sad about her trip with boyfriend Logan (Matt Czuchry) not going ahead and Lorelai turns their house into an Asia-inspired wonderland. Lorelai battles with her own problems. Rory is furious when she finds out that Lorelai slept with Christopher.

This one hurts the most, with a miserable Lane facing an unplanned pregnancy immediately after her marriage. It highlights a strange tendency for Gilmore Girls to be very traditional and not broach the topic of choice regarding pregnancy. Lane is clearly not happy, despite Rory's attempts to comfort her. Fans do, however, have to agree with Rory when she is angry at Lorelai about her night with Christopher.

6 Season 5, Episode 20- 'How Many Kropogs to Cape Cod?'

IMDb rating- 7.5

In 'How Many Kropogs to Cape Cod?', Rory starts her new newspaper internship, working alongside her boyfriend Logan's father, Mitchum. She runs around trying to keep up and make a good impression. Later on, Logan attends Friday night dinner. Richard and Emily dote upon him, seeing him as a suitable match for Rory. Lorelai attends the dinner but gets ignored by her parents in favor of Logan, who is not making the best impression on his girlfriend's mom.

There isn't much to say about this episode, but fans get annoyed at the obvious display of favoritism that Richard and Emily have for Logan, simply because of his wealth and status. Those who aren't the biggest fans of Logan always cite this episode, as he steals an antique and replaces it with something else as a joke. It is understandable, as it is a sign of his privilege, but viewers have surely thought about doing that once or twice. Just for fun.

5 Season 4, Episode 8- 'Die Jerk'

IMDb rating- 7.6

This is the early days of what fans consider to be Rory's messy era in her Yale years. She has yet to be on the Yale Daily News, and is writing trial articles to get on staff. When her editor calls her article boring, she tries to push the boat out and reviews a ballet production. She then begins receiving threats from the ballerina, while her editor and grandparents rave about the review. Meanwhile, Lorelai is being charmed by an old friend.

This episode loses points for Rory's questionable behavior, including fatshaming a ballerina and critiquing things she has very little knowledge about. Rory has a lot of not very nice things to say, and she faces the consequences of putting that out into the world. Lorelai's storyline is nothing to rave about, and most Gilmore Girls fans are not big lovers of Jason Stiles (Chris Eigeman) who is not the best match for our main character. Maybe better than Christopher though.

4 Season 3, Episode 11- 'I Solemnly Swear'

IMDb rating- 7.5

In another skippable episode, 'I Solemnly Swear' documents more Chilton drama for Rory. Some members of the student council are not happy with how Paris (Liza Weil) is running things. Francie sets Rory up to make Paris believe she is conspiring against her, leading to yet another Rory/Paris fight. Meanwhile, Lorelai and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) attend a business class in preparation for opening their own inn, and Sookie bumps into a friend.

Many fans agree that Rory and Paris being friends holds way more power than them being enemies. They have a great back-and-forth, and always balance each other out, especially when they get to college. High school drama isn't the most entertaining to watch, but it isn't the worst. Lorelai and Sookie's storyline is fine but nothing special. The best part of this episode is when Charlie Swan (Billy Burke) himself shows up, a new love interest for Lorelai. So much wasted potential.

3 Season 7, Episode 6- 'Go, Bulldogs!'

IMDb rating- 7.1

This episode is somewhat filler, with a lack of important moments or events. 'Go, Bulldogs!' follows Christopher convincing Lorelai to attend the Yale parents' weekend. They attend various mundane events and interact with other Yale parents. Rory is busy at the Yale Daily News but meets them for lunch. Christopher invites the entire staff along. Luke tries to get back out into the dating world with bad results.

The predominant theme of this episode is Christopher feeling like he has missed out on parenting Rory and overcompensates by trying too hard. It falls flat because it was his decision to not be there for her; this is the consequence of his choices. Meanwhile, Luke has a disastrous date, and it is sad to watch, especially as fans remember what could have been had Luke and Lorelai not split up. Overall, it is a difficult episode to digest and not worth rewatching.

2 Season 7, Episode 8- 'Introducing Lorelai Planetarium'

IMDb rating- 7.1

In the aftermath of Lorelai and Christopher's eloping, they return home and Rory is angry and disappointed that they did it without her. Rory writes an article that offends Logan, and her friends also tell her it is malicious, forcing her to self-reflect. Luke calls Lorelai in a crisis when April gets sick, and at the hospital, Lorelai tells him she got married. She returns home to Christopher and reflects on the changes in her life.

'Introducing Lorelai Planetarium' is disappointing and a hard pill to swallow. Fans are forced to accept that Lorelai has married Christopher, despite the entire show leading in a different direction. However, it is satisfying to hear Logan call Rory out on her privilege, and how she only uses it when it suits her. Luke's face when Lorelai shares the news is enough for any fan to switch off the television.

1 Season 7, Episode 7- 'French Twist'

IMDb rating- 6.4

Now the lowest rated, 'French Twist' is the episode that changes it all, and solidifies season 7 as a disaster. The aforementioned episodes all revolve around the events that transpired in this one; Lorelai and Christopher eloping in Paris. Meanwhile, Rory has a breakdown about where her life is heading post-Yale. Lane tells Zack they are having twins.

What earns this episode its rating is undoubtedly the unfortunate decisions that Lorelai Gilmore makes. We love her, but her dating history and ability to make the right choices leave something to be desired. After a long slow burn for her and Luke, this leaves fans feeling betrayed. And of course, Lane Kim's life continues to spiral with a lack of support from Zack. 'French Twist' is a long way away from the Gilmore Girls we know and love. This season has led to fans having a love-hate relationship with the show, but let's be honest... we all still watch regardless.

