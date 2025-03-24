25 years after it first aired, Gilmore Girls is still an excellent watch. For first-time viewers, it's a lot of fun to enter the cozy town of Stars Hollow, with the mother-daughter best-friend duo of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) at its center. For those rewatching, it's a joy to re-enter this world time and time again, especially after knowing what happens, and what to expect from each storyline.

While Gilmore Girls is an overall amazing television show, not every season is at the same level in quality. At its best, Gilmore Girls balances its dramedy elements very well, with a mix of character-driven plotlines and some very funny and sharp dialogue. At its weaker moments, Gilmore Girls sometimes veers too much into the melodramatic, with some questionable plot twists. This is every season of Gilmore Girls (just the original series) ranked.