The WB series Gilmore Girls, created by Dan and Amy Sherman Palladino, continues to be one of those bingeable shows, in the ranks with Friends, The Office, and Parks & Rec. The series ran for seven seasons, starring Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as her daughter, Rory Gilmore. The ensemble included Kelly Bishop, Ed Herrmann, Sean Gunn, Keiko Agena, Liza Weil, Rose Abdoo, and more. Abdoo played Gypsy, the lovable and sarcastic local mechanic throughout seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, plus a revival on Netflix, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The show has continued to be loved by fans both old and new, with merchandise related to it still being released, as well as a mini-reunion in a holiday commercial just last winter for Walmart.

Talking with Collider's Taylor Gates at PaleyFest for Hacks, Abdoo reflected on the show and its enduring fanbase. "I love to meet Gilmore fans who grew up watching it," Abdoo explains. "So now you have by now the grandmother, the mother, the daughter, the daughter's daughter. These people come up to me like, 'I watched it with my mom, and my daughter watches it with me.' It's the most gratifying as a giant fan of television." Abdoo says:

"It is so exciting because I was a young girl, I loved, you know, I loved 'That Girl' and I loved 'Bewitched' and I love to be that person, one of those TV people, to other people is such a dream come true for me. Especially the world of 'Gilmore' because people rewatch. I know the people that finish it, and then they just start over and watch it again. I love that. It's a comforting show, isn't it? Yeah, and I love being part of that and they, the fans know the show better than I do because they'll mention something that happened, and then I'll be like, 'Oh yeah,' you can watch it with fresh eyes all over again."

'Gilmore Girls' Biggest Fans Will Always Be Its Stars