The Warner Bros. Studios backlot in Burbank, California is a truly magical place for movie fans. Stroll (or more accurately, be escorted by a tour guide) down one alleyway, and you’ll find the site of the dramatic upside down Spider-Man kiss. Wander in another direction, and you’ll be standing on the dusty jungle road from that scene in Jurassic Park where Jeff Goldblum exclaims, “Must go faster!” as a T-Rex chases after his Jeep. Peruse down a fake city street, and you’ll see the iconic steps of Gotham City PD as seen in the classic 1960s TV series Batman.

'Gilmore Girls' Was Filmed at Warner Bros. Backlot Midwest Street

Among all the backlots at Warner Bros., some designed to look like New York City, others like the Wild West, perhaps none is as instantly recognizable as Midwest Street, which was transformed into the timeless fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut for Gilmore Girls. This is where Luke’s Diner, Doose’s Market, the Dragonfly Inn, and Stars Hollow Books all once existed during Gilmore Girls’ production. Perhaps the most iconic structure on Midwest Street is the Stars Hollow gazebo, which is still standing and the site of frequent fan photo ops.

Midwest Street is especially well-suited for an episodic series like Gilmore Girls. The trees have fake leaves that can be taken on or off to make the town appear to be in the middle of summer or celebrating Christmas. Falling snow can be made from mashed potato flakes. Walls inside the houses can be repositioned with ease. Some structures even have the facade of one house out front with the facade of another house in what would be the first house’s backyard. Many locations seen throughout Gilmore Girls were quickly created and just as quickly repurposed for another scene.

Midwest Street Has Been Used for Many Movies and TV Shows

Although Midwest Street is now most closely associated with Gilmore Girls, it was also a filming location for countless classics, including Rebel Without a Cause, Bonnie and Clyde, and The Dukes of Hazzard. Sharp-eyed CW fans may also notice that the fictional town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, as seen in the show Pretty Little Liars, looks an awful lot like Stars Hollow. Indeed, much of the Gilmore Girls set was repurposed for Liars. Lorelai’s house from Gilmore Girls was transformed into Spencer’s house in Pretty Little Liars. Kim’s Antiques turned into Emily’s house. Luke’s Diner was rebuilt to become the Apple Rose Grille.

'Gilmore Girls' Also Had Some Real-World Filming Locations

Gilmore Girls did occasionally venture outside of Burbank for some of its filming. The pilot episode of Gilmore Girls was actually shot in the Toronto suburb of Unionville. The panoramic shot of Stars Hollow featured in the show open is actually Royalton, Vermont. (Be careful about visiting this location though, it’s at the side of a highway). The exterior of Chilton, the prep school that Rory attends, is actually the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills (which was also the site of the famous bowling scene in There Will Be Blood).

'Gilmore Girls' Stars Hollow Was Inspired by a Real Town

Since so much of Gilmore Girls was shot in fictional or manufactured locations, some fans have taken to visiting real-world sites that inspired the look and locations of Stars Hollow. One of these inspirational filming locations is the Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington, Connecticut, which is where Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino stayed while becoming enchanted with that signature cozy Connecticut/New England vibe that permeates the show. The town of Washington also has some Luke’s Diner-esque eateries, a food market that might’ve inspired Doose’s, and an independent bookstore reminiscent of Stars Hollow Books.

If you’re looking to visit what remains of the Gilmore Girls filming locations, a tour of the Warner Bros. studio is your best bet. If you want to see the inspiration behind Stars Hollow, head to Washington, Connecticut. Of course, maybe it’s best to concede that Stars Hollow is more a state of mind than an actual place, in which case you can journey to Netflix, where all 7 seasons of Gilmore Girls, plus Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is currently available for streaming.