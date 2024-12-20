Gilmore Girls is usually associated with fall, and for good reason. The mother-daughter story features the autumn aesthetic with cozy sweaters and colorful foliage as Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) walk around the small town of Stars Hallow. However, the beloved series is not exclusive to one time of year. Lorelai's love of snow and the general familial chaos lend the series to some holiday drama. The Gilmores certainly love each other, but each expresses that in their own way, and more often than not, it leads Lorelai to clash with her mother, Emily (Kelly Bishop). Their family dynamic doesn't create the stereotypical warm and fuzzy Christmas atmosphere, but it is relatable, which makes for a different kind of holiday episode.

The show's first Christmas episode, "Forgiveness and Stuff," takes advantage of the Gilmores' complex family relationships to tell a heartwarming holiday story. However, it doesn't include the traditional trappings of a Christmas episode. There is no Christmas morning gift exchange, focus on Santa Claus, or religious message, but the episode does force the Gilmores to learn the value of the time they have together, which is an important part of the holiday.

What Happens in "Forgiveness and Stuff"?

Christmas is a time of togetherness, especially concerning family, but that concept is complicated for the Gilmores. Worse, in Season 1, Episode 10, the holiday comes around while the family is far from united. In a previous episode, "Rory's Dance," 16-year-old Rory and her boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki) accidentally stay out all night after a school dance, and Emily blames Lorelai for the incident. Meanwhile, Rory sees Lorelai's frustration with her as a lack of trust. This argument puts both mother/daughter pairs in opposition, a rarity for Lorelai and Rory. Avoiding her daughter, Emily uninvited Lorelai from the annual Christmas party, but Rory chooses to celebrate with her grandparents. Left alone, Lorelai mopes around Stars Hallow as even the town grump, Luke (Scott Patterson), tries to cheer her up with a Christmas-themed Santa burger, but a dramatic twist brings her and her family back together.

In the middle of their Christmas dinner, Richard (Edward Herrmann) collapses. His health scare rattles Emily and Rory as they rush him to the hospital. Fortunately, it is only angina, a mild issue considering the circumstances, but still a terrifying experience for everyone involved. It also serves as a reality check for the family. Hearing her father is in the hospital, Lorelai rushes to be by her family's side. The scare brings the family together, forcing them to let go of their arguments and support each other because that is what really matters. This unity gives "Forgiveness and Stuff" a Christmas message.

The Gilmores Learn a Valuable Lesson About Priorities

Without getting overly Christmasy, "Forgiveness and Stuff" expresses the value of family, which is a very fitting message for a Christmas episode. Rory, who at this point in the series does not know her grandparents well, expresses a desire to spend more time with them after feeling like she almost lost her grandpa. Emily's cold exterior cracks as she worries about her husband, showing how much she cares for him as she demands to die first (a request that is ultimately and tragically denied). However, the character who learns the most is Lorelai. She has always struggled to have a good relationship with her parents, as her rebellious nature feels suffocated by their rigid expectations, and she is particularly proud after arguing with Emily. Yet when a crisis comes, she drops what she's doing to be with them. The reaction of all three Gilmore girls shows growth as they recognize what truly matters is being together.

The episode also inches Luke and Lorelai's romance forward as he shuts down his diner to get Lorelai to the hospital to see her father, even staying afterward and waiting for her. Luke's role emphasizes the importance of being there for those who matter to you, strengthening the episode's message. "Forgiveness and Stuff" is not only a Christmas episode because of its December setting but because it demonstrates the importance of family, a fact that can often get lost in the Gilmores' drama. Like many people, Lorelai doesn't get along with her family all the time, but "Forgiveness and Stuff" is about things that transcend family squabbles, as the Gilmores are forced to acknowledge that the time they have together is the most important thing.

