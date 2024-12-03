Luke and Lorelai in the year 2024? Is it Christmas? It must be! Three fan-favorites from the hit 2000s show Gilmore Girls reunited after days and days of teasing on social media. This author's original hunch was correct in thinking that it would indeed be a Walmart commercial, reuniting the characters in a similar fashion as the Mean Girls commercials from last year. Walmart has now debuted a holiday commercial featuring Lauren Graham, Scott Patterson, and Sean Gunn reprising their roles as Lorelai Gilmore, Luke Danes, and Kirk Gleeson.

The commercial begins with Kirk delivering a Walmart branded package to Luke's Diner, with the classic La-La's starting up in the background (cue the tears!) Shortly after he drops it off to Luke, Lorelai comes in asking for "coffee, coffee, coffee!" Luke hands the box that Kirk just dropped off to her, and when Lorelai opens it, there's a Keurig coffee maker inside. The teasing back and forth reveals that Luke got it for her because she's "drinking him out of business." The commercial ends, with Luke and Lorelai standing outside of Luke's in the snow.

'Gilmore Girls' Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in the Walmart Commercial

We'll make this easy and start from the beginning. The town square for Stars Hollow was seemingly recreated for the brief Walmart commercial, complete with the same blue sign for Stars Hollow that Kirk walks by. Kirk bringing Luke the box is a call-back to Kirk always doing odd jobs around Stars Hollow. Just above the outside of Luke's is a sign. It's for "Williams Hardware" the hardware store Luke's father owned until he died. Luke kept the sign up when he turned the hardware store into a diner. There's also a blue box with the words Stars Hollow Gazette just in front of the diner. At the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) was actually taking it over.

Another call-back to A Year in the Life is Luke and Lorelai sporting wedding rings! The pair wed at the end of the four Netflix specials, thrilling longtime fans. When the commercial ends, Luke and Lorelai are standing outside in the falling snow, a beloved motif found across the seven seasons of Gilmore Girls. Lorelai's "I smell snow" is quoted often. One of the best Luke and Lorelai moments of Season 5 involves them standing outside in the snow in the middle of the night after Lorelai has another one of her "I smell snow" moment. Fall, wintertime, and Gilmore Girls are pretty much synonymous in memes, so it was really special to see them leaning into that once again.

You can watch all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls now on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Gilmore Girls A dramedy centering around the relationship between a thirtysomething single mother and her teen daughter living in Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Release Date October 5, 2000 Cast Lauren Graham , Alexis Bledel , Scott Patterson , Melissa McCarthy , Keiko Agena , Yanic Truesdale , Kelly Bishop , Edward Herrmann Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Studio The CW

