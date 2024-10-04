Despite being one of the ultimate comfort shows, especially during the fall season, Gilmore Girls isn’t without its sad moments. There are breakups, fights between family members that feel a little too on the nose, and long-festering grudges. Usually, there’s a quirky town event or a classic Gilmore line to break up the tension, but in the Season 1 episode “Forgiveness and Stuff” there was little that could be done to distract from the upset going on in the episode. To this day, no matter how many times I rewatch the series, this episode is one I debate skipping over until I’m in the right mood for it. Even knowing that it ends happily, it’s still a heavy watch, and it only cuts deeper now.

There’s a Backstory to “Forgiveness and Stuff”

To get the full effect of “Forgiveness and Stuff”, you have to watch the episode before it, “Rory’s Dance” for the Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) scenes. When Rory (Alexis Bledel) decides to go to her first school dance at Chilton, she asks a reluctant Dean (Jared Padalecki) to go with her, and Emily insists on stopping by the house to see her off and take plenty of pictures. When she gets there, she finds Lorelai with an injured back, barely able to move from the couch, and decides to stay and take care of her daughter. Being that this episode takes place in Season 1, Emily and Lorelai’s relationship is still very fraught, so this is the last thing Lorelai wants, but Emily is persistent. To both of their surprise, it ends up being a good night, they get along, they laugh with one another, and Emily shows off her caring side as she dotes on her injured daughter. She even laments why she and Lorelai don’t have a relationship like she and Rory do. It seems like they’re making progress in their relationship, and it’s nice to see them getting along instead of biting each other’s heads off and picking at each other’s every comment like in previous episodes.

But the nice moments soon come to an end when morning comes and a frantic Emily wakes up Lorelai to tell her that Rory never came home. Lorelai, groggy and panicking, argues with her mother, who believes that Rory was having sex with Dean and is going to get pregnant just like Lorelai did. Naturally, this angers Lorelai, as she trusts Rory, and knows that isn’t what happened, but because of the fight between herself and Emily, and her own fear of not knowing where Rory was, she argues with Rory, which forces them into non-speaking terms for majority of the next episode, “Forgiveness and Stuff”.

Tragedy Strikes in the Gilmore House

After her argument with Lorelai in the previous episode, Emily uninvites her to their annual Christmas party; however, Rory is still welcome to come. This leaves Lorelai alone and angry, and so she ends up at Luke’s (Scott Patterson) diner, where she fills him in on the drama. Meanwhile, Rory socializes awkwardly at her grandparent's home. At dinner, Richard (Edward Hermann) begins feeling warm and continuously tugs at his tie, much to Emily’s dismay, and eventually gets up to check the thermostat. We follow up again with Lorelai who receives a panicked phone call from Rory saying that Richard collapsed and is on his way to the hospital, which sends Lorelai into a tailspin. When she arrives at the hospital she learns that Richard collapsed due to angina and that he’s alright, but the news doesn’t provide anyone much comfort. Of course, they’re happy he’s alright, but it was terrifying nonetheless.

It’s after Richard is announced fine that the sad moments kick in, surprisingly enough. Rory and Lorelai make up, and Rory confides in her, telling her how scary the entire situation was, as well as how she was just getting to know her grandfather and that she doesn’t want him to die. Then Lorelai herself enter her father’s room, and if Lorelai and her mother have a complicated relationship, then she and her father have that times a thousand. They’ve never really been able to understand one another; sure they love each other, but there’s always been a sort of barrier. And so, Lorelai stands at the end of his bed and stares at him with an expression that is a mix of both concern and so much love, and when Richard opens his eyes he returns that same expression and looks like he is about to say something. That is, until Emily and a team of nurses waltz into the room.

Emily Demands To Go First in ‘Gilmore Girls’

It’s Emily and Richard’s conversation that provides the most gut-wrenching moment of the episode. Being that it’s still early on in the show, only 10 episodes to be exact, we don’t know a lot about Emily and Richard, but we can see that they are very devoted to one another. However, their conversation in Richard’s hospital room offers us not only a deeper peek into their relationship but also offers us a different side of them as characters as well. Emily has spent the majority of the episode ordering nurses and doctors around trying to ensure the best care possible for her husband, even if it means getting other patients kicked out of their rooms to get him the best one. But when it’s just her and Richard alone, she finally lets her guard down, though not without a bit of prompting from him. She insists on fluffing his pillow while he tries to talk seriously with her and tell her where their important paperwork is stored, but she refuses to listen until he flat out says “Emily, listen to me. If I die —” And that’s when she snaps, and the cold exterior of Emily Gilmore that we’ve come to know so well finally shatters.

“Richard Gilmore, there may be many things happening in this hospital tonight but your dying is not one of them. I did not sign on to your dying. And it is not going to happen. Not tonight, not for a very long time. In fact, I demand to go first. Do I make myself clear?”

All a bewildered Richard can say is, “Yes, Emily. You may go first.” Up until this moment, we have only seen Richard and Emily portrayed as very cold and closed-off characters, so to see such a raw and emotional moment for them was a huge stepping stone toward their eventual character growth. But this scene would also take on a much heavier meaning years later, especially with the 2016 revival series A Year in the Life.

Why Is “Forgiveness and Stuff” So Hard To Rewatch?

In 2014, Edward Hermann, who played the Gilmore patriarch, passed away from brain cancer, leaving behind a legacy of theatre, film, and television. His death came before the Gilmore Girls revival in 2016, meaning the showrunners had to find a way to go on without him and honor him. His death, while already hard enough, is made especially painful when you watch back the episode “Forgiveness and Stuff” and realize that Richard did not keep his promise to Emily. He told her that she could go first, as she demanded, but instead, he went first, leaving her to mourn him and go on with her life without him, something she’s never had to do before. As a fan, it’s hard to watch this episode back for that reason, and it’s also part of the reason why I’ve only managed to watch the revival series once. It feels so empty without Hermann’s presence, as Richard Gilmore was such a profound part of the original series. Yes, his memory lives on in the revival, but it’s hard to watch it back without him being physically present, and watching Emily, Lorelai, and Rory mourn him, and knowing that those emotions are real, makes it all the more difficult.

“Forgiveness and Stuff” is one of Gilmore Girls finest hours, but it’s also one of its saddest, and it’s one that I’ve always needed to set aside the time for. It’s not light and fun like the other episodes, and even the moments where it tries to add in jokes and lighten up the mood, it still feels quite heavy. Perhaps it’s because the hospital setting is very un-Gilmore Girls, or maybe it’s because it was Season 1 and the show was still finding its footing. But really, I think it’s because no matter how early on in the show it was, we all fell head over heels for the Gilmore clan, and seeing any one of them wounded or hurt in any way, whether it be physically or emotionally, hurt us just the same. Edward Hermann’s real-life passing just adds a new layer of emotion to it.

Gilmore Girls is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

