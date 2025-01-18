While Gilmore Girls now has a one-season Netflix revival, nearly ten years after its initial conclusion without any spin-off attempts, which is surprising by today's standards. However, things could have been different. During its run, Gilmore Girls nearly had a spin-off about Rory's (Alexis Bledel) rebellious ex-boyfriend, Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia). Season 3 even included a sort of backdoor pilot in its penultimate episode. There's only so much information available about the doomed series, tentatively titled Windward Circle, but "Here Comes the Son" offers a glimpse into what a Jess spin-off would've been like by setting up a quirky cast, unique setting, and drastically different central parent/child relationship.

"Here Comes the Son" Sets the Stage for 'Windward Circle'

"Here Comes the Sun" takes place after Jess runs away from Stars Hollow. Having recently received an unexpected visit from his absent father, Jess travels across the country to Venice Beach to reunite with Jimmy Mariano (Rob Estes). Throughout the episode, neither father nor son is sure how to react to the other, but Jess reveals he has nowhere else to go and asks to stay with Jimmy for a while. Windward Circle would have presumably picked up from there, with two men who hardly know each other trying to adjust to life as a family.

"Here Comes the Son" also introduces new faces who would've had a role in the series, like Jimmy's girlfriend, Sasha (Sherilyn Fenn), and her daughter, Lily (Alix Kermes). In just one episode, it is clear that Sasha has a big heart as she cares for an overwhelming number of animals and seems to be there to help everyone in Venice Beach. Sasha's quirky personality would fit right in with the good people of Stars Hollow, so she would have been sure to clash with Jess in Windward Circle. As for Lily, her role in "Here Comes the Son" is minor, but the shy eight-year-old would have forced Jess into new situations in a full series. Plus, Jimmy cares for the girl like his own daughter, which could easily lead to resentment from the son he abandoned. With this colorful family at the center, Windward Circle had a lot going for it.