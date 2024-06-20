The Big Picture Keiko Agena looks back on her Gilmore Girls character with mixed feelings.

Agena aims to honor fans' experiences, especially for young Asian viewers.

Agena says she is overall grateful for the experience.

Taking part in an iconic television show such as Gilmore Girls could leave an actor with mixed feelings. That's exactly how Keiko Agena says she feels after playing Rory Gilmore's best friend Lane Kim in the 2000s drama. Agena reminisced on her experience on the Dear Felicity rewatch podcast. She says her experience of playing the character vs. how fans received her might differ. “For me, it’s this separate thing a little bit because I think what [the role] was for people was different than what it was for me."

"...in a weird way, I feel like I want to honor the experience that people had from the show, and what it meant to them, especially young Asian people, because I get that comment a lot, about what it was like for them to see someone like that on screen.”

The show, starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as the lead Gilmore Girls, depicted the small town life of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore a single mom and her daughter in the fictional Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Agena played Rory's childhood best friend Lane Kim. Lane came from a strict religious household with an (almost always) overbearing mother. The series would go on to draw parallels with her strict upbringing to Lorelai's with the hopes of changing the outcome (the relationship between mother and daughter.) Kelly Bishop's Emily Gilmore was consistently at odds with Graham's Lorelai as was Emily Kuroda's Mrs. Kim and Lane.

The household would eventually experience a rift, finding out Lane had not only learned how to play the drums but gone as far as to join a rock band, something her strict religious mother disapproved of. The two would eventually reconcile. Many fans have voiced their disapproval of the way Lane's character ended up: a wife to her bandmate Zach, and a mother to twin boys, Collider's Angelia calling the plotline a disservice to Lane Kim's character. Could that have informed Agena's feelings about the character?

Keiko Agena's Mixed Feelings on Playing Lane Kim

"[N]ow it’s just a mix of just having gratitude for having gone through that experience and having that experience," Agena says of her time on Gilmore Girls. She adds she was in a survival mode while filming the hit TV show, even if she didn't realize it at the time. She says now she can “let go of the pressure that I put on myself to be the best version of who it is that I think that you love. Because I love [Lane] too. I can tell, when I meet someone who knows Gilmore Girls or who loves Lane, it’s like, I recognize that love. I see that you love that person.”

After the series ended in 2007, Agena would reprise her role in the 2016 Gilmore Girl: A Year in the Life, a four-part Netflix reboot of the WB series. Agena would also go on to appear in shows such as Prodigal Son, 13 Reasons Why and Better Call Saul.

GIlmore Girls is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Gilmore Girls A dramedy centering around the relationship between a thirtysomething single mother and her teen daughter living in Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Release Date October 5, 2000 Cast Lauren Graham , Alexis Bledel , Scott Patterson , Melissa McCarthy , Keiko Agena , Yanic Truesdale , Kelly Bishop , Edward Herrmann Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Studio The CW

