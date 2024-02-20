The Big Picture The Third Gilmore Girl will explore Kelly Bishop's six-decade acting career, including her role as Emily Gilmore.

Bishop's memoir will cover her time on Broadway, in classic films, and as a guest star on various TV shows.

Fans can expect personal stories, career highlights, and details about Bishop's personal life in the upcoming memoir.

Even though people often think of Gilmore Girls as the mother-daughter relationship of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel), if you watch just a few episodes of the long-running series, you'll quickly figure out that there's another relationship that's as important as the main one. That's what the upcoming memoir of seasoned actor Kelly Bishop will tackle. In it, she'll write about her six decades of experience and her stint on the sets of Gilmore Girls as Lorelai's mother Emily Gilmore. The Third Gilmore Girl is set to be released on September 17.

Bishop's connection with the show stretches as far as its creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. The former showrunner is such a fan of the actor's work that she also recruited Bishop to star on her other shows Bunheads and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Bishop was also an important part of the Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. Having spent the better part of a decade in the shoes of matriarch Emily Gilmore, Bishop certainly has a lot to say about the character that helped define her career.

Across Gilmore Girls' seven-season run, viewers got to warm up to Emily, who initially was seen as an overbearing mother who traumatized her daughter's life. As we got to know her, however, we managed to see past her flaws and understand some of her attitudes, not to mention her willingness to reconnect with her family by setting up a mandatory Friday dinner with her daughter and granddaughter. Additionally, Emily's short temper and generational conflicts were a constant source of comedy throughout the episodes.

'The Third Gilmore Girl' Also Covers Bishop's Broadway Debut and Cinema Career

Bishop's memoir will also cover the time she spent on other important sets and stages. The actor starred in modern classics such as Dirty Dancing, Miami Rhapsody, and Wonder Boys. In the TV world, she also had guest-starring roles in titles like All My Children, the long-running CBS soap operaAs The World Turns, and the hit series Hart to Hart. In an official statement, Bishop shared her excitement for the release of her memoir: “From my first steps onto a Broadway stage, to the town of Stars Hollow, I am excited to take my fans along with me through the story of my life.”

Bishop announced the release of her memoir through People. The memoir will be published by Gallery Books and will also cover the actor's personal life, including marriages, defining career moments, and the loss of her husband to cancer.

The Third Gilmore Girl will be released on September 17, 2024.

