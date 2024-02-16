Amy Sherman Palladino's hit show Gilmore Girls is the ultimate cozy show, destined to be rewatched repeatedly. It ran for 7 seasons from 2000 to 2007, then returned for a Netflix revival in 2016 with 4 movie-length episodes. Fans follow the story of mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) as they take on life as best friends, living in the adorable small town of Stars Hollow. Gilmore Girls's rich array of characters puts it atop many fans' lists of favorite shows, from grumpy diner owner Luke (Scott Patterson) to the iconic Paris Geller (Liza Weil).

However, it's time to place the spotlight on the lovable and sweet Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), Rory's best friend from childhood and fellow Stars Hollow resident. This passionate music-lover is from a Korean family and has strict Korean Christian parents, with a complex relationship with her mother, Mrs Kim (Emily Kuroda). Lane rejects everything traditional in favor of rock and roll and chasing her dreams. Although she got increasingly sidelined as the show progressed, Lane still has several memorable episodes in Gilmore Girls that prove what a great character she is.

10 "Secrets and Loans"

Season 2, Episode 11

Some might consider "Secrets and Loans" among the worst Gilmore Girls episodes, with the drama mostly focused on Lorelai and Rory's house having termites. But in the world of Lane Kim, she decides to become a cheerleader and tries to hide it from Rory. They get into a spat when she finds out, but it's resolved by the end.

Being a cheerleader is not something fans would expect from Lane Kim, but it seems that she is just a lonely teenager trying to figure out her place in the world. Without Rory at Stars Hollow High, she tries to jump into something new, even if it doesn't stick. It's never brought up again, inferring she quit, but the episode is a nice change of pace for Lane, placing her in the spotlight even if the story eventually goes nowhere.

9 "Love, War and Snow"

Season 1, Episode 8

In this early episode, Rory is a lousy friend to Lane. She's distracted, enamored with her first boyfriend, Dean (Jared Padalecki), and wrapped up in her drama. That's only normal being a teenager, but then Lane has a teenage moment of her own. She babbles to Rory about her crush at school, and later on in the episode, she runs her hand through his hair in a moment of temptation. Embarrassed, she runs to the Gilmore house only to find Lorelai but no Rory. Lane calls her friend, begging for some girl talk and telling Rory to be there for her.

Rory and Lane are among the best Gilmore Girl duos, but that doesn't mean they can't have differences. This is an adorable Lane episode, as she has a moment of weakness that most young girls can relate to as they navigate boy crushes. She also gives Rory a wake-up call to focus on her friends and not only on Dean. "Love, War and Snow" is a fun one for fans of Lane Kim, and not just for the funny band uniform. She shares a nice motherly moment with Lorelai, who ensures her that this kind of thing is normal sometimes.

8 "Help Wanted"

Season 2, Episode 20

This is a pivotal episode for Lane. "Help Wanted" sees Lane Kim stepping foot into Stars Hollow's first music shop, owned by Sophie, played by the iconic Carole King. Sophie encourages her to sit at the drum kit, prompting Lane's dream of becoming a drummer.

Lane has always been an avid lover of rock and roll, always getting the latest CDs (secretly, of course). She has floorboards full of them and plenty of band shirts. It makes perfect sense for her to be in a band, and the drums are her calling. Lane has one of the most memorable character journeys in Gilmore Girls as she begins to work towards her dream of being a rock star in a band. Seeing Lane discover her passion for drum playing is among the show's best moments, and King's special appearance adds a touch of meta-humor to the storyline.

7 "Application Anxiety"

Season 3, Episode 3

In "Application Anxiety," things with Lane Kim are about to change. She sends out an ad with a hilariously long list of musical influences, seeking band members who need a drummer. Enter Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody), who is easily the best boy in the entire show. He charms her with his musical interests, and Lane earns herself a band.

In the past, Lane had crushes and even almost-dates with the likes of Henry, but Dave is altogether different. They have an instant connection through their shared love of music, and he seems like just the right type for her. She probably fell in love at first sight, and fans rejoiced as her storyline developed further. It stings that Adam Brody left because Lane and Dave are among Gilmore Girls' best couples. Still, fans will always have episodes like "Application Anxiety."

6 "They Shoot Gilmore's, Don't They?"

Season 3, Episode 7

"They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They?" is widely considered one of the best episodes of Gilmore Girls, brimming with drama and iconic moments. Lane sits on Rory's couch, calling Dave's phone before hanging up. Later on, everyone attends the town's 24-hour dance marathon, with Lane working the sandwich stand with her mother when Dave comes to visit. He charms Mrs Kim by pretending to love her sandwiches and orchestrates an opportunity for him and Lane to see each other later.

This episode is mostly taken up with the Gilmore drama, as it marks the end of Rory and Dean and the beginning of Rory and Jess. But Lane's screen time is lovely to watch as Dave Rygalski skillfully charms Mrs. Kim, albeit with some lies that rival Lane's own abilities. Their flirty and endearing encounter also provides some much-needed antidote to the Rory-Jess drama.

5 "One's Got Class and the Other Dyes"

Season 3, Episode 4

Following on from "Application Anxiety," Mrs Kim shares her intention of sending Lane to a religious university with little to no freedom. In a moment of rebellion, Lane goes to the store with Rory, intending to buy hair dye. After much deliberation, she settles on purple, and Rory dyes it for her. Lane is elated for a whole five minutes until she hears her mother come home, and she dyes it back to black.

"One's Got Class and the Other Dyes" is classic Lane Kim, with the inclusion of her new band and her falling quickly in love with Dave. Always the courageous rock star, Lane rebels against her mother's restrictive ways and acts out. It helped fans understand more about her and how she feels about her lifestyle, indicating further rebellion in the future, which does come to pass. The episode is a showcase for Keiko Agena's comedic strengths, proving she should've received far more comedic moments like these.

4 "I Get a Sidekick Outta You"

Season 6, Episode 19

This is the best of Lane's late-show storylines, as she was sidelined from season 5 onwards, apart from a haphazard pregnancy storyline that came out of nowhere. In "I Get a Sidekick Outta You," Lane gets married to fellow band member Zack (Todd Lowe). The girls have a failed bachelorette party, and when Lane's grandmother shows up, Mrs Kim descends into chaos, mirroring her relationship with Lane. They have a Korean Buddhist ceremony to appease the grandmother and then a traditional Christian one at the church, followed by a reception in the iconic Stars Hollow square.

Lane truly has grown into an incredible woman by this point, even if the groom isn't exactly who fans wanted. Without delving into how Lorelai embarrassed herself with her speech, the wedding is a lovely affair, complete with Kirk's (Sean Gunn) yummy bartenders. Rory is with her as Maid of Honor, and Lane does look happy. She is in a good place with Mrs. Kim despite the awkward conversation they have about the evils of sex.

3 "A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving"

Season 3, Episode 9

"A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving" is a great episode with everything fans could want from a Gilmore Girls outing. Lorelai and Rory scramble to attend four separate Thanksgiving dinners: Lane's, Sookie's (Melissa McCarthy), Luke's, and the Gilmores. At the Kim house, Mrs Kim has made Tofurkey and Dave has been hired as a Christian guitar player. Once it's over, he pretends to forget his bible, and Lane brings it to him. Dave tells her he wants to date her, and they have their first kiss.

This is such a lovely Lane episode, showing a glimpse into her everyday life. And on top of it all, Lane and Dave kiss while the aforementioned song plays in the background in one of the most memorable Gilmore Girls moments. Through everything that Lane goes through with her complex relationship with Mrs. Kim, she absolutely deserves something as nice as this. Bonus points for "Bible Kiss Bible," which is what she texts to Rory after the kiss.

2 "Keg! Max!"

Season 3, Episode 19

"Keg! Max!" is another classic teenage moment for Lane and another act of risky rebellion. Lane's band makes their debut at a house party. She gets slightly drunk and dials her mom, confessing everything, from the band to the party to being in love with Dave. It's hard to watch as she spills the beans about everything. When she returns home, her mother is asleep, and she waits in suspense for a punishment.

This reckless move from Lane makes total sense as all of her tensions come bubbling to the surface; after all, lying to her mom for years has taken its toll. Though the conflict would not rear its head until season 4, it does provide Lane with the opportunity for growth as she reflects on how she feels about her life. "Keg! Max" is the beginning of a huge journey for Lane as she finally begins breaking free. It's also a good showcase for Dave, one of Gilmore Girls' best side characters, who helped progress Lane's storyline greatly.

1 "In The Clamor and the Clangor"

Season 4, Episode 11

In this dramatic episode for Lane, the band goes to perform a night slot at a club, and she sneaks out without telling her mom. She stays with Rory at Yale, and Lorelai informs an extremely worried Mrs Kim that Lane is safe. In a heartbreaking sequence, Mrs. Kim finds out that Lane told Luke about her plans but not her. Despite their complexities, Mrs Kim cares so much for Lane and only wants her to be safe. When she returns from Yale the next day, Mrs Kim has her room turned upside down, all of her secrets displayed.

The jig is finally up, and Lane and her mother share the closest thing to a heart-to-heart. The conversation ends with Mrs Kim asking her to move out. This conflict was 4 seasons in the making and is very difficult to watch. But it is a pivotal moment for Lane as she grows into an adult and finds her identity while allowing Mrs. Kim to learn that her overly dominant approach might not be the best. Lane is a beloved character who deserved more attention from the writers, and this episode proves it. Her story is by far the best in the hour, stealing the spotlight from the titular Gilmore duo.

