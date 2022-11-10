From its quick-witted dialogue to endless pop culture references, there's no question that Gilmore Girls is one of the shows that has impacted many people throughout the years. Despite being released two decades ago, the show continues to welcome new watchers, joining the fanbase that is still very much alive and active. For a lot of people, it is considered their comfort show —a perfect thing to watch whenever you want to take a breather from reality and feel like a part of a small, tight-knit town that looks as if it is always autumn.

Gilmore Girls follows the lives of Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), a mother-daughter duo. Lorelai is an independent single mother who runs an inn while taking care of her daughter Rory, a smart young girl who is incredibly academically driven. Throughout the seasons, we see them navigate life, may it be about relationships, jobs, and everything in between. But besides these two characters, we also get to see other characters that make the show complete. There's Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), Paris Geller (Liza Weil), Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), as well as Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) among others. All of them hold a lot of unique significance to the show and each of their stories is worth telling. But for now, let's talk about the life of Lane Kim and why her development deserves so much better than what was given to her.

Who is Lane Kim?

Lane is Rory's best friend since kindergarten. They grew up together in the quaint and beautiful town called Stars Hollow in Connecticut, and they have been inseparable ever since. Lane is this spirited, charming girl who lives a secret life. Living in a rather strict and religious Korean household, she is not allowed to indulge in things that are perceived as evil by her mother Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda). This proves to be a huge challenge for Lane, knowing that she loves rock music and playing the drums. For years, she has had to hide that part of her from her mother, confident she would be misunderstood. Lane fears that so much that she made a secret compartment under her bedroom floor where she hides her CDs and other rock-related merchandise.

RELATED: Why 'Gilmore Girls' Stars Hollow Stands the Test of Time

Besides her secret, she is also known for being an incredibly loyal and kind person. Lane has always been there for Rory through her ups and downs, helping her friend out to the best of her abilities. Moreover, whenever Rory isn't around, Lane is there to lend a hand to the people of Stars Hollow. She really is just that bright person who clearly enjoys being with others and doing what she loves.

Lane's Relationship with Her Mother

From the get-go, the dynamic between Lane and Mrs. Kim isn't that great as they have contrasting personalities. Lane is often a happy-go-lucky dreamer while Mrs. Kim is a serious, practical thinker. At first, Lane would always follow what her mother says and asks. She would be told to go straight back home from school to study. Besides that, Mrs. Kim would control her schedule, clothing, and demand Lane to tell her where she is at all times. It is a rather painful and relatable thing for many people, especially those living in a pretty similar household.

However, from another perspective, Mrs. Kim's parenting style can somewhat be understandable. Some people might see her as someone who is strict yet ultimately means well. While it makes sense, this specific method is something that made Lane's life pretty sheltered and miserable, since she is not able to express who she is without being judged. It made Lane scared to open up to her own mother. So no matter how much Mrs. Kim justifies her actions, they don't really have a positive effect on Lane. For instance, in Season 4, Mrs. Kim finds out about her daughter's secret life when she sees the things Lane's been hiding in her room. Lane offers a compromise, but Mrs. Kim doesn't want to hear any of it. By the end, Mrs. Kim tells Lane to move out.

Lane having no choice but to hide her interests from her own mother is just one of the many reasons she deserves better. Her being asked to leave the house because she's a drummer in a rock band is incredibly cruel, especially considering the fact that Lane was just a teenager back then. Lane's interests are more than common; it's probably what most of us have gone through. After that, Lane finds herself crashing in Rory's Yale dorm, and, eventually, at the Gilmore house — all of this because she likes rock music. It's unfair. While it doesn't sound that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things, it is a big deal for Lane. How she's treated by her mother throughout the years is pretty sad to witness, and it ultimately caused some trauma on Lane's end.

On a positive note, we see Lane learning how to stand up for herself and their relationship surprisingly starts to slowly be repaired. But it's bittersweet because no matter how much it has improved, it still feels quite lacking.

Lane's Love Interests

We know all about Rory's relationships, but Lane's love life is also fun to follow. There's Henry, a guy she met at a party, but they didn't last long. Next is Dave (Adam Brody), who's probably everyone's favorite match for her. He's a sweet, shy guy who also happens to be Lane's bandmate. In fear of being found by Mrs. Kim, Lane and Dave keep their relationship a secret. But along the way, Dave impresses Mrs. Kim by reading the Bible in one night. The young couple, however, eventually breaks up due to the long distance.

Then, there's Zack (Todd Lowe), one of her other bandmates. These two weren't really close, but when Dave is out of the picture, we see more interaction between them. Eventually, Lane realizes that she has feelings for Zack, and they end up dating. For some, this relationship doesn't top the one with Dave, but it still has a certain charm to it. Whatever it may be, Lane is happy because her life is starting to fall into place. For one, she's independent of her mother. And two, she's doing what she's been dreaming of her whole life. It's amazing to see her pursuing her passion. The band even went on a tour — with the help of Mrs. Kim — and performed on different stages. It's the life she's always wanted to have. All of it is going great. Lane is doing great. But then, they somehow erased all of that progress when she marries Zack and gets pregnant.

Now, the situation is not bad in itself; Zack is actually a pretty decent guy. One of the main themes being tackled in Gilmore Girls is change, how things won't always go your way. But the thing about Lane's situation is that she doesn't deserve to be the character that goes through this major change just as she's finally out of her shell and doing what she loves. All she ever wanted was to get out of Stars Hollow and be a rock star. It would've been so satisfying to see that growth to its full extent because we've been following her journey since the beginning, but that didn't happen.

Lane's Overall Journey

While seeing Lane rocking out on stadiums is a missed opportunity, her journey — much like the Gilmores — is grounded and realistic. By the end of the show, we see Lane still married to Zack and taking care of their twins Steve and Kwan. It's not the life that she envisioned, but she made it work. In A Year in the Life, the twins are grown up and Lane and Zack are still living in Stars Hollow, and that's about it. She doesn't look miserable, but you can't help but think of how all of it could have played out if they just let Lane pursue her dream because it's sad to see her lose that fiery autonomy after years of fighting to have it.