Santa represents everything magical and wholesome about Christmas. Except when he's a criminal and a raging alcoholic, and that's exactly what he is in Bad Santa, the Christmas comedy starring Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox and Gilmore Girls icon Lauren Graham – in one of the most un-Lorelai Gilmore roles you're likely to see. Nearly 20 years after its release, the darkly hilarious Christmas movie is enjoying a resurgence, climbing into the top two most-watched titles on Paramount+ this holiday season.

Released in 2003, Bad Santa is a no-holds-barred comedy about Willie T. Soke (Thornton), a foul-mouthed, hard-drinking conman who spends each holiday season posing as a department store Santa to rob shopping malls with his partner-in-crime, Marcus (Cox). Things take an unexpected turn when Willie forms an unlikely bond with Thurman Merman (Brett Kelly), a naive, overly trusting kid who believes in Santa Claus a little too much. Additionally, Thurman's grandma's only purpose in life appears to be making sandwiches for him and his guests, which is fitting, since she is one sandwich short of a picnic. Graham stars as Sue, a bartender with a Santa fetish who becomes romantically entangled with Willie. Imagine Lorelai if she'd ended up in a hick town and transferred those daddy issues to a different source.

What Else Has Lauren Graham Been up To?

Earlier this month, Graham surprised and thrilled Gilmore Girls fans by reprising the role for a holiday ad for Walmart. The commercial, set in the beloved town of Stars Hollow, features Graham alongside Scott Patterson, who returns as Luke Danes, and Sean Gunn as the hapless Kirk Gleason. Graham also served as the narrator for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a holiday movie from the creator of The Chosen which has been a massive box office success.

Next year, Graham will star in The Z-Suite, a workplace comedy for streaming platform Tubi. The series will follow a leadership shake-up when CEO Monica Frazier (Graham) is suddenly fired, and the Gen-Z employees find themselves in charge. Monica must climb the corporate ladder, despite founding the company. In a statement following the announcement of the series, Graham commended the fresh concept. She said:

“When I first read the script for 'The Z-Suite' I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace. The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.”

Bad Santa is currently streaming on Paramount+. And of course, you can catch Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, which is streaming then, now and forever on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Bad Santa In this dark comedy, the crotchety Willie T. Stokes (Billy Bob Thornton) and his partner (Tony Cox) reunite once a year for a holiday con. Posing as a mall Santa and his elf, they rip off shopping outlets on Christmas Eve. This year, however, Willie is falling apart. He's depressed and alcoholic, and his erratic behavior draws the suspicion of mall security (Bernie Mac). But when befriending a small boy brings out his kinder side, Willie begins to wonder if there is still some hope for him. Release Date November 26, 2003 Director Terry Zwigoff Cast Billy Bob Thornton , Tony Cox , Brett Kelly , Lauren Graham , Lauren Tom , Bernie Mac Runtime 1h32m Writers Glenn Ficarra , John Requa

Watch on Paramount+