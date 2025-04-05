There are great pop culture debates that can divide a fandom. Unfortunately, it usually involves an iconic ship or two associated with television shows. When it comes to the 2000s WB show, Gilmore Girls, the big debate has always been who of the three main boyfriends that Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) has is best. Cast and fans alike have weighed in on the "boyfriend debate" over the years. The three boyfriends in question are Dean Forrester (Jared Padalecki), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), and Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry).

The three were vastly different from one another. Dean was the hometown good ole boy, tall and handsome, very much the archetype of a first boyfriend for Rory. Jess was the bad boy that made her question everything, but shared her taste in books and music and pushed her, sometimes too much. Logan was her college boyfriend and the pair had an unorthodox beginning in comparison to what we'd come to expect from Rory's character. He also came from the same life of privilege that Rory's mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) had strived so hard to keep her away from.

On Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Graham was asked about Rory's boyfriend and she quickly it down. "You know, you can't get me, I won't be gotten here or anywhere else. I'll never say," Graham teases. She goes on to say "they were all a good fit for her at the time because they were a learning experience."

Lorelai Might Not Say, But Emily Tells Us Who Her Favorite Boyfriend Is