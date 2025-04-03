This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Even if an actor stays with a show from the pilot to the finale, there's bound to be episodes or even entire plotlines that they don't agree with. When Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the Lorelai Gilmore actress revealed the one plotline she struggled to get behind. "There’s a year when Alexis [Bledel] and I — Rory and Lorelai — are in a fight for a long time and we would talk about it, and Amy [Sherman-Palladino] was like, 'You know you can’t do a show for this long and not have conflict.'" The plotline in question took place at the end of Season 5 and lasted through part of Season 6 but for fans who had watched the "freakishly close" mother-daughter duo, the moments leading up to their eventual reconciliation felt like an eternity. Graham goes on to say: