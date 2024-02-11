The Big Picture Despite not being planned from the beginning, Liza Weil's Paris Geller became a necessary and memorable character on Gilmore Girls .

Paris's tenacity, intelligence, and confidence make her a formidable foe for Rory, but their relationship evolves into friendship and helps accelerate Rory's character growth.

Liza Weil originally auditioned for the role of Rory but was ultimately cast as Paris, a role created for her that showcased her talent and contributed to the success of Gilmore Girls .

Despite coming out over 20 years ago, Gilmore Girls remains consistently popular, and it's no wonder why. Full of humor, charm, and intriguing characters, the series earns its status. The show explores the lives of the Gilmore family, particularly the freakishly close mother and daughter Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel). Beginning when Rory is in high school, Gilmore Girls follows her as she grows up in the small, picturesque town of Stars Hallow. Though the Gilmores always have things going on, especially when Lorelai's overbearing parents, Richard (Edward Herrmann) and Emily (Kelly Bishop), get involved, some of the best characters lie outside the titular family. The many side characters make the show the quirky story it is. From Sean Gunn's Kirk to Melissa McCarthy's Sookie, the supporting cast members are integral to the show.

One character who is necessary to the series despite not being a lead is Paris Geller (Liza Weil), the enemy-turned-friend Rory meets at Chilton. Though never the lead that Rory is, Paris became one of the most memorable characters in the show. Her domineering personality and unending passion may make Paris hard to be around at times, but she is an incredibly intelligent and driven character that was necessary to balance Rory. However, she was not originally a part of the series. Weil auditioned to play Rory and ultimately wasn't right for the role. However, the series wasn't done with her. Instead, Gilmore Girls added the part of Paris for Weil, forever changing the series.

Liza Weil Originally Auditioned for Rory

Looking for a young actress to play the 16-year-old Rory, whom the show often relies on, was not easy, though Bledel embodies the character well. Yet before Bledel got the role, another talented young actress impressed the producers. Weil initially auditioned for the kindhearted, book-loving Rory rather than the prickly character she played. In fact, at the time of the audition, Paris wasn't planned. Though, while fans know from her years on Gilmore Girls that Weil has the fast-talking wit the role requires, she would have made a very different Rory from Bledel. Undoubtedly, Weil could have done well, but as Paris, she does not demonstrate Bledel's wide-eyed innocence that has become synonymous with Rory Gilmore, though that is not to say she couldn't have managed it.

Certainly, her audition was impressive. After all, Weil proved her skill several times over as Paris. But ultimately, the casting team decided she wasn't the right fit for Rory. However, they weren't ready to say goodbye to the actress entirely. Weil recalls being told that though she didn't get Rory, if the show gets picked up, "maybe they'll find something" for her down the line. And, to Weil's surprise, they did, writing a new part just for her. Paris is introduced in the second episode when Rory first attends Chilton, and afterward, she becomes a regular role. Though initially Rory's enemy, Paris becomes a complex character that evolves as much as anyone throughout the series. The part was tailor-made for Weil, and despite not being planned from the beginning, Paris became an essential character.

'Gilmore Girls' Needed Paris To Balance Rory

Despite not being part of the original concept, Gilmore Girls needed a Paris. As the leader of the Chilton mean girls, Paris starts as a bully, but her character goes deeper than that. The original plan, however, would have only two girls opposite Rory at the school. Madeline (Shelly Cole) and Louise (Teal Redmann) would have been Rory's enemies rather than Paris, changing the dynamic entirely. Paris' tenacity, intelligence, and confidence make her a considerable foe. Though, at first, Paris is less-than-friendly, her story goes on to explore her unhappy home life, where her parents mostly ignore her, contrasting Rory's situation with Lorelai. This deepens her character, making her more understandable.

Paris' animosity towards Rory grows into a grudging respect and eventually friendship. And she doesn't fade when Rory graduates from Chilton. Arguably, Paris becomes a larger part as she attends Yale with Rory, and they become roommates. Even as friends they fight, their differences in personality instigating many conflicts. Getting to know Paris is challenging for Rory, who is not used to being disliked, but befriending her competition helps accelerate her character growth. Meanwhile, Paris shows more growth than most of the characters, giving her one of Gilmore Girls' best character arcs.

In many ways, Paris is the opposite of Rory. Though both are driven A+ students, Paris is sure of herself and always ready to take charge, while Rory is more shy. Paris is quick to react — or more accurately, overreact — while Rory is reserved, showing patience even when people don't deserve it (though when her patience runs out, she can certainly make a scene). The differences in Paris' personality provide a relatable character for people who don't see themselves in the often too-perfect Rory.

Liza Weil Grew To Appreciate Her 'Gilmore Girls' Role

After being turned down for the lead, Paris didn't necessarily feel like a victory for Weil, at least not at first. Early on, it felt almost insulting that they wrote a mean character for her. In the years since, Weil has said, "The younger version of myself was really freaked out that that's what they wrote." However, looking back, she claims it was flattering. Paris is complex, and her journey from Rory's enemy to an endearing character required a lot of faith in Weil, which was well-placed. Paris is a fan-favorite for many reasons, but Weil played a large part in that.

Yet it wasn't always easy. Weil admits that "In season one, it was hard. I do remember feeling like, oh gosh, what is the value of portraying a mean girl on television?" By the finale, Paris comes a long way from her introduction, becoming a role model as an ambitious and talented young woman, if occasionally overzealous. Like the fans and even the characters themselves, Weil grew to love Paris despite a rocky start. Though she can be a challenge at times, Paris adds a lot to the series. Weil may have lost the role of Rory, but, being made for her, Paris fit her talents better, and Gilmore Girls wouldn't have been the same without Paris or Weil.

