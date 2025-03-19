Sometimes the most memorable characters are the ones no one expects. When Gilmore Girls premiered on the WB in 2000, of course, the standouts were Lauren Graham and newcomer Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. As the series progressed and found its footing and voice, other side characters began to stand out as well. In the Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino created series, one of those standouts was Kirk Gleason, played by Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). Gunn starred in Gilmore Girls originally here and there, but as the series developed, so did Kirk as the quirky, make-you-scratch-your-head, "that's Kirk" every man we knew by the final season.

Speaking on a panel hosted by Collider's Steve Weintraub at Indiana Comic Con, Gunn explained how Kirk developed, and why the show is still so successful. "The proof is in the pudding," he told the audience. He says of Kirk:

"There's something about that character that I feel like was really sort of the first thing that people got to know me from and that sort of launched my career, and there's something about the essence of that character that I'm proud of and that I think lives on in a way."

Sean Gunn Says He Logged a Lot of Long Days on 'Gilmore Girls'