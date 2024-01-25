Everybody's favorite TV mom comes from the 2000s classic show Gilmore Girls. Following Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her bookworm daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), Gilmore Girls documents their life together in quaint small-town Stars Hollow. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show ran for 8 seasons, plus a 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The beloved show never left a stone unturned, covering all kinds, including first loves, complex familial relationships and social class in America.

One aspect of Gilmore Girls that weaved Lorelai's storylines together was her romantic interests. The show doesn't limit her to just that; she is, first and foremost, an independent woman and dedicated mother. But when it arises that someone is charmed by her wit, it makes for an entertaining story. There have been some highs and some... extreme lows. And while every fan knows who her best partner is, Lorelai had some noteworthy love interests throughout the show's eight seasons, even if some were admittedly worse than others.

8 Rune Belleville

Played by Max Perlich

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Technically, Rune was never Lorelai's love interest. In the early Gilmore Girls days, Lorelai agrees to go on a double date with Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). Her set-up is Jackson's odd cousin, Rune (Max Perlich), who is actually more upset by the match than Lorelai, commenting that she is too tall. Lorelai endures a painful date, attempting to make conversation to no avail. Rune grows tired and leaves, much to Lorelai's elation.

Rune was never going to be a real match for Lorelai—not that he was interested, despite what a catch Lorelai is. He later becomes an amusing side character, popping up now and again, including during a brief stint working at the Independence Inn with Lorelai, and she is teased about it relentlessly by Michel, one of the funniest characters in Gilmore Girls.

7 Christopher Hayden

Played by David Sutcliffe

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Oh, Christopher (David Sutcliffe). Lorelai's teenage boyfriend and father of her daughter, Christopher Hayden, is unreliable, unpredictable, and a bit boring. He drops in and out of Lorelai's life, showing up to be a father when he has the time, and leads her on, using their complex history as a reason to be together. In their first almost reunion at the end of season 3, Christopher still has a girlfriend at home who he is happily lying to. When she calls to tell him she is pregnant, he drops everything and leaves Lorelai and Rory. And if that wasn't enough, after a rocky patch with Luke, Lorelai jumps back into a relationship with Chris, and they elope to Paris and enter an ill-fated marriage.

Lorelai and Chris' marriage occupies many of the worst episodes in Gilmore Girls. Their decades-long bond is erratic at best and toxic at worst. Christopher might have been a good match for Lorelai when they were teenagers, but as adults, the pair were never going to make it work. Their impulsive marriage falls apart faster than it came together. They might have had a strong connection and decent chemistry, but Chris was never going to be Lorelai's happily ever after, even if that was what he always wanted.

6 Paul

Portrayed by Bryce Johnson

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Despite not going further than an episode, this sweet storyline showed Lorelai getting herself back into the dating world after she decided not to marry Max Medina (Scott Cohen). In pursuit of her dream of opening her own inn with Sookie, Lorelai attends business school. There, she harmlessly flirts with classmate Paul (Bryce Johnson) and goes on a casual date with him. But when Paul shows up at Luke's diner with his parents, Lorelai is mercilessly mocked for dating such a young guy.

Paul may be too young and a couple of maturity levels below Lorelai, but he was a sweet guy who helped her dive back into dating post-Max. There was never a future for this pair, but it did allow Lorelai to have a casual date, something that she claims to have never done. And Paul seemed nice enough; had he been a couple of years older, these two might've been among Gilmore Girls' best couples.

5 Peyton Sanders

Played by Jon Hamm

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Lorelai's main conflict throughout Gilmore Girls is her rejection of her parents and their wealthy, privileged lifestyle. She ran away from it as soon as she was able to, moving to Stars Hollow with her daughter and making it on her own. So, seeing her have an interest in a man that her parents would approve of is uncharted territory. Lorelai meets Peyton Sanders, played by Jon Hamm in a memorable cameo, at an auction that her mom, Emily (Kelly Bishop), invited her to. They have a meet-cute by sharing the last glass of wine, and later, Lorelai gets his number from her mom.

Lorelai pushes against her instincts and goes out with Peyton, with disastrous results. She finds the date boring and feels no connection with him. She manages to make a social faux pas by rejecting any further dates with him and apologizes to her mom for involving herself with Peyton. Arguably, someone from her parents' world would never have made a good match for Lorelai; she would have always pushed back against it. That's just who she is. She even turned down seeing David Bowie for their next date. That says it all.

4 Jason Stiles

Played by Chris Eigeman

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Speaking of men from the wealthy and privileged world, here's Jason Stiles (Chris Eigeman). Lorelai and Jason knew each other as children and reunited when he went into business with the Gilmore patriarch, Richard (Edward Hermann). He incessantly calls and sends flowers, trying to win a date with her. She relents when she realizes dating Jason would tick off Emily. They enter into a strong relationship that ends when Jason's business with Richard goes awry.

Theoretically, Jason Stiles is the match that Lorelai has the most in common with. They were both brought up in upper-class families but came out with overly sarcastic personalities, rejecting their parental figures and constantly trying to prove themselves. They also had great back-and-forth. However, the pair never seemed to find a smooth footing. When so much gets in the way, it normally suggests fate is intervening. Plus, Digger is a bit of a man-child. They had potential, but they were also extremely similar, to the point where their relationship sometimes seemed too overwhelming for its own good.

3 Max Medina

Played by Scott Cohen

Image via Warner Bros. Television

This is the first of Lorelai's major relationships in Gilmore Girls. She meets Max Medina in season 1, episode 4, "The Dear Hunters," when attending a parent's meeting at Rory's school. This begins a heartwarming romance, but it bumps into obstacles due to Max being Rory's teacher. The couple pause their relationship but find their way back to each other, followed by an impulsive proposal of marriage from Max in the Gilmore Girls season 1 finale. Eventually, Lorelai breaks the engagement, and they part ways as amicably as possible.

Max is sweet, caring, romantic, and always attentive to Lorelai and Rory. As an English professor, he is all about grand sweeping declarations of love, and that is lovely. However, he was too mature for Lorelai, who was still figuring some things out about herself. And, while jumping into an engagement so fast was not her best decision, her relationship with Max was still great and taught her some lessons she needed in her quest for love. Had they met later in life, it may have worked.

2 Alex Lesman

Portrayed by Billy Burke

Image via Warner Bros. Television

While attending a talk about opening a business with Sookie, Lorelai meets Alex Lesman (Billy Burke) and his business partner, who is an old friend of Sookie's. She begins dating him, finding out that he also has kids and loves coffee as much as she does. Lorelai learns to fish for a date with him (that's dedication), and the last fans see of this couple is in New York with Sookie and Jackson, watching a Broadway show. After that, Alex disappears and isn't brought up again.

Alex was a sweet and gentle guy who shared interests with Lorelai, and they had some great chemistry. Their undeveloped relationship takes up quite a lot of season 3, to the point where Alex becomes one of Gilmore Girls' best side characters. However, the storyline is unexpectedly forgotten, and Alex is not mentioned again. The likelihood is that Billy Burke had other projects going on and couldn't commit to the show, which brings to mind the Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody) situation. However, Alex Lesman still earns his place with his charm and some wasted potential.

1 Luke Danes

Played by Scott Patterson

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Casting all other men aside, Luke Danes was the one to swoop Lorelai off her feet; after all, he kept that horoscope in his wallet for 8 years. Fans meet Luke in the pilot episode as the grouchy diner owner who refuses Lorelai her coffee. He plays a large role throughout the show, very obviously harboring a seemingly unrequited crush on Lorelai. After listening to a self-help tape, he finally decides to go for it, kissing her in the season 4 finale.

Luke and Lorelai are among television's best slow-burn couples. However, despite arguably being soulmates, they weren't perfect. They had ups and downs, albeit mostly as a result of questionable writing in later seasons. They struggle at times with communication, and the controversial arrival of his daughter, April, leads to major issues in their dynamic. However, that doesn't erase how good they are together. Luke is a father figure to Rory throughout her life and was there for Lorelai at the most important moments in her life. Luke is Lorelai's guy. The couple finally get married in the revival, and the rest is history.

