The entire charm behind Gilmore Girls is the titular Gilmore girls themselves, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel). Their constant back-and-forth banter captured the hearts of audiences everywhere. But just because they’re the stars of the show doesn’t mean they’re devoid of criticism. Rory is one of the most divisive characters in, not only the show, but possibly television as a whole. And while Lorelai hasn’t done quite as much to get fans constantly debating her character, there are some things that wouldn’t fly if the show was made today.

10 She Wasn’t Always a Good Friend to Sookie

Outside of Lorelai and Rory, Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) is a fan-favorite character. She’s clumsy and sweet, and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. She’s the chef at the Independence Inn and Lorelai’s best friend, and their friendship has some really great moments. But it also has some really awful ones, because Lorelai wasn’t always the friend Sookie deserved. No friendship is perfect, but Lorelai was a little abrasive at times. She got upset with Sookie for missing a meeting about the Inn despite Sookie being a brand-new mother and extremely sleep-deprived. If anyone should understand this, it should be Lorelai, as she experienced motherhood herself.

However, one of the hard-to-watch moments between them is when Sookie is giving Lorelai some relationship advice regarding her relationship with Max (Scott Cohen). Suddenly Lorelai delivers an extremely cruel and uncalled-for comment, "When did you become a relationship expert? You haven't been in a relationship in years." She immediately realizes her error and apologizes for it, but the damage is done, and she can see how badly she’s hurt Sookie’s feelings. Lorelai had a tendency to take Sookie for granted, and as the show went on it became clear that she wasn’t the greatest friend to her. And for a character as sweet as Sookie, she deserves someone who appreciates her and treats her with the kindness she treats them. Lorelai’s approach to their friendship definitely wouldn’t fly today.

9 Her Immaturity

Image via Warner Bros. Television

One trait of Lorelai’s that tends to go under the radar is how immature she is. It’s often excused by her unconventional lifestyle and her zany habits, but in reality, she’s just flat-out immature at times. She’s got a great job, and a nice house. She makes sure Rory has everything she needs, but that's sort of where it ends. Her refusal to speak with her parents on most occasions is a big indication of this. Her inability to have any sort of serious conversation without cracking a joke or a sarcastic remark is a bit jarring. Yes, it’s a part of the show, but if Lorelai were a real person, it just wouldn’t fly.

Not to mention, she barely knows how to cook despite being in her 30s and having raised a child, and she and Rory seem to eat out for every meal. Which is similarly just irresponsible financially. Granted, Lorelai did move out of her house when she was just a teenager, and she was forced to grow up too soon, so her immaturity isn’t entirely her fault, but it is still a flaw that can get a tad annoying at times.

8 Her Selfishness

Image via The WB

Lorelai has a huge heart, and that’s why she is so loved in the town of Stars Hollow. Any one of the townsfolk would drop anything to give her a helping hand if she needed, because they know she’s a good person and would do the same for them. But at the same time, Lorelai is also quite selfish. The biggest example is when she and Rory were in their big fight and both showed up at the baptism for Sookie’s kids. Mid-ceremony, Lorelai interrupts to grill Rory about her changing her phone number. It’s neither the time nor the place, and it’s one of the hardest-to-watch scenes for how little self-awareness Lorelai has in interrupting the ceremony for her own selfish reasons.

Another example is when Fran (Linda Porter) died and Lorelai and Sookie hijacked her funeral for their own selfish needs. They hound Fran’s lawyer about who will be getting the Dragonfly Inn, and even though he tells them to get back to him later, (because he’s literally in the midst of carrying Fran’s casket), they are relentless and hound him until he agrees that they can have it. All this while Fran’s funeral is in motion and the town is taking her casket for one last walk around town, which should be a sweet and sombre moment, but is instead eclipsed by Lorelai’s selfishness.

7 She Inputs Herself Into Other’s Relationships

Image via Warner Brothers

Lorelai is not exactly the pinnacle of relationship success, yet she is repeatedly meddling in other people’s relationships. She does it with Luke (Scott Patterson) and Rachel (Lisa Ann Hadley); She does it with Rory’s relationships, she does it with Sookie and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). Heck, she even does it with her own parents. She is constantly giving her opinion on other people’s relationships even if she isn’t asked for it, or she’s sticking her nose into a couple’s problems and unintentionally causing a bigger one.

For example, Sookie and Jackson. Sookie confided in Lorelai about Jackson’s desire to have four kids in four years, and Lorelai immediately told her the idea was crazy. Granted, Sookie did agree, which is why she went to Lorelai in the first place, but her brazen reaction caused a big argument between Sookie and Jackson once he heard Lorelai gave her opinion on the matter. She doesn’t have bad intentions, she’s simply nosy, and really, aren’t we all? But her constant inserting herself into other people’s lives would not go over well today.

6 Her Commitment Issues

Image via The CW

A trait that haunts Lorelai throughout all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls is her commitment issues. When she was 16 and Christopher (David Sutcliffe) was proposing to her, it was understandable that she turned down his advances. They were still kids, she shouldn’t be faulted for that. But by the time the show begins, Lorelai is 32, and her commitment issues are horrific. She goes on the occasional casual date, but it isn’t until she meets Max Medina that she begins to see herself taking the next step. Only, she never does, because she gets in her head and self-sabotages.

Max is so good to her, he’s patient with her, even when she’s impossible to deal with, and he understands that she has boundaries. He never tries to overstep, but he does work with her to break through the walls she’s put up. Still, she’s unable to commit to him, and she ultimately breaks up with him without a solid reason. She does this consistently throughout the show, even to Luke, who is undoubtedly her soulmate. Anytime things start getting serious or too real, Lorelai panics and runs for the hills, and is unable to commit.

5 Her Inability to Communicate

Image via The CW

Similar to her commitment issues, Lorelai is also a terrible communicator, and the two traits go hand in hand. She is rarely able to vocalize what she wants or needs from a relationship. She couldn’t tell Max that she wasn’t ready to get married and that it was too soon for her, and she needed more time. Instead, she just broke things off and disappeared from his life. She did the same thing multiple times in her relationship with Luke. Whether it be her habit of hiding innocent meetings with Christopher to avoid Luke’s skepticism, or how she just let it fly that Luke was being extremely cagey in Season 6. She had no idea it was because he had a daughter, but she was his fiancé at the time, so you’d think she’d call him on his sudden strange behavior.

Her communication issues don’t just exist in her romantic relationships though, they’re also extremely prevalent in her familial relationships and friendships, especially when it comes to her parents. It’s no secret that Lorelai and her parents have a rocky relationship, but a lot of their issues could have been solved by basic communication. Emily (Kelly Bishop) even told Lorelai flat out one time that she was hurt. Lorelai didn’t tell her about her engagement to Max. Lorelai seemed, at the time, to be affected by the revelation, yet she still hasn’t learned that telling her parents details about her life isn’t always the worst thing and may actually help their relationship in the long run.

4 Her Relationship With Her Parents

Image via The WB

Speaking of Lorelai’s relationship with her parents, it was one of the most infuriating yet intriguing parts of the entire series. When the show first begins, we can immediately feel the distance between Lorelai and her parents. It's like their strangers to each other. But as the show goes on, they all grow more understanding of one another and actually become a family unit like they always should have been. But the road to getting there is painful to watch. Lorelai is headstrong and persistent; it’s her way or the highway, and while that is an endearing part of her character in certain moments, when it comes to the scenes with her parents, it’s just plain annoying.

Emily and Richard (Edward Hermann) were not the best parents. They were cold, and they had extremely high standards for Lorelai, but they weren’t the monsters she made them out to be either. Actually, a lot of Lorelai's issues with Emily stem from the fact that they’re so similar in a lot of ways, whether Lorelai wants to admit it or not. She was never able to just accept that her parents were trying to be a part of her and Rory’s lives and make up for their faults, and she was never willing to let her guard down long enough to let them in. If she had, she could have saved herself a lot of heartache.

3 Her Habit of Emotional Cheating

Image via CW

Lorelai had plenty of love interests throughout the show, some for a handful of episodes, some for an entire season. And though she had her own issues in relationships, she was never shown to be a cheater – at least, not in the physical sense. Emotionally? That’s a whole other story. Lorelai is undoubtedly an emotional cheater, whether she realizes it or not, and almost every time she does this it’s with Christopher. He’s always there, lingering in the back of her mind because she has this dream of her and him getting back together and finally being the family they should have been.

It was never meant to be, something that is proven in their multiple encounters throughout the show. Christopher is too immature and too emotionally unavailable. She would never be able to rely on him, yet she always finds herself drawn to him. Even when she finally gets together with Luke and realizes he’s the one for her. Any time she meets Christopher, she keeps it from Luke, because deep down she knows she’ll always love Christopher in some way. She’s always the first to jump to Christopher’s aid, despite him rarely being there for her and Rory, and this habit almost always gets her into trouble and ruins whatever good thing she has going on in her life.

2 Her Parenting Style

Image via Warner Bros

Lorelai and Rory’s relationship is what makes Gilmore Girls the show that it is. They’re best friends, and they’re mother and daughter. Lorelai is the hip, young mom. She’s cool, she’s quirky, and that’s why their banter is always so good. But Lorelai’s parenting style would not fly today – it barely flew then. She herself said at one point that she and Rory were best friends first, and mother and daughter second. This is great story-wise, but in actuality it’s a bit problematic.

Because Lorelai has always put herself in the role of best friend over mother, Rory has never had any structure or boundaries, which is what ultimately leads to the fall of her character later in the show. Lorelai has her moments where she pulls out the mom card, and she does it well when she has to, but those moments are rare, and often Rory doesn’t take her seriously either. By putting her role as “mom” second in her relationship with Rory, she takes away a lot of her own power.

1 She Puts Rory On a Pedestal

Image via The WB

The way she views Rory sort of goes hand in hand with her parenting style. In her eyes, Rory can do no wrong. When she and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) get into their car accident, she immediately assumes Jess forced her to go for the drive with him, rather than acknowledging Rory went willingly. When she overheard Paris (Liza Weill) and Rory talking about sex, and learned that Paris had sex with Jamie (Brandon Barash), she smiled and said to herself that she “has the good kid”. Which felt like a cruel and unnecessary dig at Paris, because her decision to have sex with her boyfriend didn’t make her a “bad kid” like Lorelai seemed to imply.

She raised Rory with too high expectations and never prepared her for the possibility that someday she might experience a failure or two. Every parent supports their child’s dreams and Lorelai was undeniably Rory’s biggest cheerleader, but she did this in a way that made Rory feel as though she was untouchable. So when she made it to university and was suddenly thrust into the real world, where her mom couldn’t help her and back her up if needed, she found herself floundering under the pressure. Lorelai did everything right by supporting Rory, but she also should have helped her understand that not everything would come to her so easily and that she actually has to work for what she wants.

Keep Reading: 10 Things About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Gilmore That Don't Work Today