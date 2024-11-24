More than 15 years since its conclusion, Gilmore Girls' popularity is undeniable. The series features small-town charm, rapid-fire dialogue, and many colorful characters, but at the center, it is about the Gilmore family, especially Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel). Gilmore Girls may be a story about an unconventional mother-daughter relationship, but the romantic lives of both Lorelai and Rory are a significant part of the series. However, one of the most central relationships was not initially part of the plan because the other half of the couple wasn't going to be in the show. As the owner of the local diner, Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) is a memorable part of the series, but he was a late addition that changed the course of the story.

'Gilmore Girls' Diner Had a Different Owner

Luke's relationship with Lorelai may have brought him further into the story, but even before that develops, he is a constant presence in the series as the keeper of the coffee. Luke's diner is a central location for everyone in town, and the fact that so many beloved scenes take place there, removing Luke wouldn't be entirely possible. However, in the original concept, Luke wasn't the character we know and love, and instead Stars Hollow had a much different resident. Luke's role as diner owner was filled by a woman named Daisy.

Fortunately for fans of Luke, the plan changed. Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told EW that when the network wanted another male character, Daisy became Luke. However, very little was changed to make that happen. Sherman-Palladino admitted, "I literally just took a character and changed the name, didn't even change any of the dialogue because I'm that lazy." This gives us an idea of who Daisy was, sarcastic and unimpressed by Lorelai's antics. While we will never know what kinds of stories she would have gotten by the end, it's safe to say that things would have developed differently.

Luke and Lorelai's Relationship Developed Because of Their Chemistry

While Luke's addition may not seem as dramatic as you might have initially expected it to, it brought about a major shift for the series because of Graham and Patterson's undeniable chemistry. Though, at first, most of their interactions are arguments about coffee or Lorelai's eating habits, their scenes always stand out. Without intentional romantic undertones, they still seem to fit together. Speaking with EW, Patterson attributed this to the "rhythm" he and Graham shared, while Graham believes they benefited from the built-in conflict of their characters' opposite personalities. Whatever the case, Sherman-Palladino cited a scene early in Season 1, when the pair spy on Dean (Jared Padalecki) in the market, saying that their chemistry could not be ignored.

Gilmore Girls benefitted when it committed to making Luke and Lorelai a couple. Luke and Lorelai both had different romantic partners, but none fit quite as well as each other. Throughout the series, they kept coming back together and the audience and town alike were rooting for the two of them to be together by the end. While Luke was not written as a love interest for Lorelai from the beginning, their on-and-off relationship became a major storyline, and being together was the happy conclusion both characters needed, and, that is exactly what Gilmore Girls' finale delivered.

'Gilmore Girls' Keeps Lorelai and Luke's Dynamic Interesting

Perhaps because he wasn't written to be the love interest, Luke is a well-rounded and interesting character. He had conflicts with Taylor (Michael Winters) and a purpose that wasn't about Lorelai. Regardless of where they are in their relationship arc, Luke's role in Stars Hollow as the voice of reason or negativity was an important part of the show. Luke's character adds to the small-town charm that Gilmore Girls relies on. After all, what fun are characters like Taylor and Kirk (Sean Gunn) if there is no one to call out their ridiculousness?

Luke and Lorelai's relationship isn't a forgone conclusion from the beginning. Because of his origins as Daisy, Luke's first moments on screen aren't a cliché love-interest introduction. For a long time, it was not obvious that they would end up together, despite the obvious chemistry they share. The uncertainty makes the relationship that much more interesting. Though some storylines created to drag out Luke and Lorelai's relationship drama have received criticism, the romance between them is vital to the series. Luke may have been invented to add another male character and appease the network, but his presence was what the show needed.

