The series Gilmore Girls just got another streaming home, this time landing on Hulu, which means even more people can binge the beloved series. While the show is filled with sharp, quirky, and funny characters, Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of the quirky and passionate chef and Lorelei's (Lauren Graham) best friend and business partner, Sookie St. James is the best Gilmore Girls character. Audiences weren’t totally aware of McCarthy’s genius comedic timing yet, but this role let her put it on full display, easily becoming one of the funniest characters of the series. Even with casting one of the funniest humans on the planet to play Sookie, there was so much more that made her a fully formed character that audiences still love to this day.

The Character of Sookie St. James Was So Much More Than Comic Relief in 'Gilmore Girls'

Close

Back when Gilmore Girls was first airing, it wasn’t uncommon to see the “best friend” role be relegated to an actor with only a few scenes, merely there to support the lead of the show and maybe get a few laughs. Thankfully, creator Amy Sherman Palladino recognized McCarthy’s talents, highlighting not only her comedic abilities but also her warmth and vulnerability. Throughout the show's 7-season run, Sookie has her own real character arcs, going from a passionate, and yes, often clumsy, chef to a successful businesswoman and master at her craft. She also married another fan-favorite character, Jackson (Jackson Douglas), and they have two children together.

While her endearing clumsiness and her passion for food often drew laughs, Sookie had moments of self-doubt and fear and struggles with her work/life balance, making her a fully formed and relatable character. Her loyalty to Lorelei and their friendship easily became one of the best duos of the show. It was clear that these two women loved and respected one another, even when they clashed over the Inn they ran together. Sookie's role in Rory's (Alexis Bledel) life is also what makes her such a great character. Her unwavering support for Rory's dreams and being there when Lorelai and Rory were on the outs proves that Sookie was more than just a one-dimensional character.

What Melissa McCarthy Brought to the Role of Sookie in 'Gilmore Girls'

Image via WB

Since Gilmore Girls ended, Melissa McCarthy has had a sensational career, going on to star in her own show Mike & Molly, which earned her her first Emmy Award. She also has had great success in her film career, earning two Academy Award nominations for her iconic performance in the comedy Bridesmaids, as well as her more dramatic turn in the film Can You Ever Forgive Me? These three roles perfectly encapsulate why Sookie became the iconic and beloved character she is today.

Even in McCarthy's funniest roles, there is a depth she brings to the characters she plays, showing a vulnerability and warmth behind the hilarious one-liners and physical comedy. With her role in Gilmore Girls, she did exactly that, playing the physical comedy of falling in the kitchen or spraying herself in the eye to the sweet moments between her and Lorelai or Jackson. Sookie’s deeper moments are just as powerful as her light-hearted ones, showcasing McCarthy’s ability to balance humor with genuine emotion. She has great chemistry with Lauren Graham and the two easily nail the quick-paced signature dialogue the show became famous for.

Thanks to streaming, Gilmore Girls has gained a whole new generation of viewers who are seeing the early aughts classic for the first time. While they won't have the experience of seeing Melissa McCarthy in one of her earliest roles without knowing the star she'd become, it's clear from her standout performance why her career took off the way it did. Even with her incredible success, her role as Sookie St. James remains one of her best. McCarthy’s portrayal brought a rare authenticity to the character, making Sookie an unforgettable part of Gilmore Girls' enduring legacy.

All seasons of Gilmore Girls is now available to stream on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU