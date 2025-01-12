Gilmore Girls has many hilarious side characters, from Kirk (Sean Gunn) with his many jobs to the lovable and overly enthusiastic Babette (Sally Struthers). These characters fill out the colorful town of Stars Hollow, making Gilmore Girls the comfy, rewatchable series it is. While the antics of such characters make up some of the series' best moments, it makes sense that their roles are small because they have a minimal effect on Lorelai's (Lauren Graham) and Rory's (Alexis Bledel) day-to-day life. However, one exception is Michel Gerard (Yanic Truesdale), who never got the attention he deserved.

Michel is present from the beginning as the concierge at the Independence Inn and later as Lorelai and Sookie's (Melissa McCarthy) right-hand man as they open the Dragonfly Inn. His snarky and demanding personality complicates Lorelai's job, but he is more than that. Michel is one of her closest friends, but unlike Sookie, he doesn't get to be the focus of his own story. Michel may always be around for a joke, but he doesn't get any significant individual plots until Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which proves how close he and Lorelai are. Though the revival corrected the oversight, Michel still represents a missed opportunity for the original series.

Michel Is an Important Part of Lorelai's Life