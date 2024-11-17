Gilmore Girls is a comedy drama series that follows a young, diligent student named Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) who lives with her single mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) in the small Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. When Rory gets accepted into a prestigious prep school, Chilton, Lorelai must go to her wealthy parents, Richard (Edward Herrmann) and Emily (Kelly Bishop), for help with paying her tuition. Lorelai has been estranged from her parents since she got pregnant at 16, and her parents see this ask as a way to be a part of her and Rory's life again. So, in exchange for Richard and Emily paying for Rory's tuition, they ask Lorelai and Rory to join them weekly for dinner.

Throughout the series, Rory has three major love interests, the first of which is Dean (Jared Padalecki). Dean was a tall and charming import from Chicago who did not shy away from showing his interest in Rory before she left their local school to head off to Chilton. Dean was by no means perfect, but he cared a lot about Rory and did his best to treat her well. Unfortunately, Dean was not treated very well by Rory, her wealthy friends, or her grandparents, constantly reminded of the fact that he wasn't very academically inclined and that he did not come from money.

10 When He Ends Things with Rory at Her Grandparents' House

Season 5, Episode 8

When Rory's grandparents invite her over for what she thinks will be a regular visit, she is shocked to discover that it is a lavish party, and the only guests are her grandparents' friends from Yale, and their sons. Clearly, her grandparents are unhappy that she has gotten back together with Dean, believing that their goals in life are too different to make a suitable match. Rory is annoyed with her grandparents, but knows that Dean is going to be picking her up soon, so she doesn't make a fuss.

While waiting for Dean, she hangs out with some of her friends from Yale, including her future boyfriend Logan (Matt Czuchry). When Dean arrives, she meets him outside, where the young men she was waiting with follow her, and it's obvious to fans that this last reminder to Dean that he does not fit into her world sets up their final goodbye. Dean, standing next to his pick-up truck and in casual dress, is clearly uncomfortable and a little embarrassed to have an audience of upper-class Yale students in formal attire looking on as he picks up his girlfriend. He realizes at this moment that him and Rory have reached the end of their road, and it's such a sad and resigned goodbye to Dean, one that he deserved to have in private.

9 When Richard Harasses Him About the Car He Built for Rory

Season 2, Episode 12

Lorelai had agreed to take her newly-retired father off her mother's hands for the day by hosting him in Stars Hollow. Richard proceeds to annoy Lorelai and Rory, and when Dean shows up at the Gilmore girls' house to give Rory a gift, Dean is not spared from this trend. Dean has been building a car for Rory for months, and now that it's finished, he's ready to hand over the keys, but Rory's grandfather doesn't trust Dean's mechanical abilities.

When Richard walks outside to see the car, it's not long before he announces that Rory cannot accept the gift because a child put it together, and it hasn't been checked by a certified mechanic. Despite Dean continually assuring Mr. Gilmore that the car is completely safe, and it has been checked by a mechanic. It's not until they both go to a mechanic together, who then checks the car several times, that Richard is okay with Dean gifting the car to Rory. Dean shows that he's not afraid to stand up for himself, a quality that Richard admires, but he shouldn't have had to. Richard doesn't think that Dean is good enough for Rory, so he takes it out on him unfairly, ruining what should have been a happy moment for Rory and Dean.

8 When Tristin Tries to Fight Him at Rory's School Dance

Season 1, Episode 9

Rory and Dean are attending a formal dance hosted by Chilton, where Dean is a fish out of water and the subject of a lot of scrutiny from Rory's peers. Madeline (Shelly Cole) and Louise (Teal Redmann), a couple of Rory's frenemies, come up to Rory to talk about her dress and also to get a closer look at her date. After Dean sidesteps Louise's overt flirting, Rory and Dean head to the dance floor, but the night's interrogations aren't over yet.

When Dean goes to grab their coats so they can leave, Tristin (Chad Michael Murray) tries to pick a fight with Dean, clearly jealous that he is there with Rory. Dean doesn't have a problem holding his own with Tristin, but when Tristin gets in the way of Rory when they try to walk away, he shoves him out of the way and a bit of a fight ensues. Dean gets the last word, telling him not to touch Rory again, and the two leave, but Dean deserved so much better from the students at Chilton. He was treated as an outsider and Tristin tried to make fun of him for not being of the same class as the others in attendance. Luckily, Dean wasn't phased by the bullying behavior and Rory tried her best to steer things in the right direction.

7 When Rory Asks Him for Forgiveness After Their Breakup

Season 3, Episode 8

After Dean has broken up with Rory for leading him on as she developed feelings for Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), Rory decides to apologize to him in person for her behavior while they were still together. She starts out by saying that she didn't want to go to his front door because his mom probably knows about their breakup and hates her. She continues by saying that his sister will probably hate her too once she knows why they broke up. Dean rightfully responds with "too bad, Rory, somebody doesn't like you for once."

Before she even apologizes, Rory makes the moment about herself and how bad it will feel to have people not like her, rather than about how Dean must have felt watching his girlfriend fall for another guy right in front of him. Rory does get around to an honest and heartfelt apology. She tells Dean that she did all the things he said that she did. She feels terrible, she did truly love him, and she hopes that one day he won't hate her anymore. Dean was treated so poorly by Rory toward the end of their relationship, and he deserved to receive an apology solely for emotionally cheating on him, not about how Rory hopes he won't hate her.

Season 2, Episode 13

The Stars Hollow Bid-on-a-Basket Fundraiser has arrived and Rory and Lorelai are making their picnic lunch baskets for townsmen to bid on. Dean is planning to bid on Rory's basket, while Lorelai doesn't have anyone ready to bid on hers. Once the auction starts, Dean places a bid on Rory's basket, but another suitor starts to outbid him, Jess. Once the bidding gets too high for Dean, Jess wins Rory's basket, and a lunch date with her.

Considering Jess's obvious interest in Rory, it's no surprise that Dean is upset that Jess bid on Rory's basket and is now insisting that he gets the picnic lunch date that comes with it. Dean begs Rory not to go on the date with Jess, but she tells Dean not to worry, that it's tradition. After much protest, Dean gives up and Rory goes on her lunch date with Jess. Dean was treated so terribly by Jess, simply because he was dating the girl that he was interested in, and this was another instance of Dean being taunted and wrongfully embarrassed by Jess.

5 When He Finds Jess at Rory's House

Season 2, Episode 16

When Rory wants to spend the night alone, Dean reluctantly accepts that their plans have to be moved to another night. Not caring about Rory's desire, Paris (Liza Weil) shows up at her house to get some help with studying. Then, when Rory calls Luke's to get some dinner, Jess is the one who shows up to deliver it, and he doesn't leave. Paris, Jess and Rory are having a fun night together, until Dean calls Rory, telling her that he's on his way to say hi and to drop off some ice cream. Despite Rory's best efforts, Dean is standing outside right when she gets Jess out the door.

Jess, of course, takes this opportunity to rub in Dean's face that he was spending time with his girlfriend, making Dean even more angry about the fact that he was lied to by Rory. Dean yells at her when he gets inside, until Paris takes the fall for Jess's presence, claiming that she asked Rory to call him so she could spend some time with him. Dean believes this, but this is not the end of Dean's rightful insecurity about Jess. Dean may have overreacted a bit here, but his jealousy was based on the reality that Jess wanted to be with Rory. Dean deserved the truth about why Jess was at Rory's house, and more importantly, the truth about Rory's feelings for Jess.

4 When He Was Confronted By Luke

Season 1, Episode 17

Dean and Rory have broken up for the first time after he told her that he loved her, and she didn't say it back, but Rory was not clear with her mother about what exactly happened. As a result, the town consensus is that Dean did something wrong, and Rory is perfect, as always. This public opinion puts Dean in a really terrible position, as now the people in town who love Rory are angry at him for what they think he did to her, even though he did nothing.

When Luke (Scott Patterson) sees Dean heading into his diner while Lorelai and Rory are eating there, he goes outside and confronts Dean, telling him that he can't come inside. Dean is obviously confused and offended by this treatment, and tries to move past Luke, who starts to push him. They get into a physical altercation, which Lorelai sees and then goes outside to break up. Lorelai rightfully reprimands Luke, telling him that Dean is only 16 years old. Rory tries to be nice to Dean and apologizes on behalf of Luke, but Dean doesn't want to hear it. Dean was made a public enemy in Stars Hollow because Rory never set the record straight about what happened between them, but regardless, Luke never should have put his hands on a kid.

3 When He Has to Break Up with Rory at the Dance Marathon

Season 3, Episode 7

Rory and Lorelai are competing in the Stars Hollow Annual 24-Hour Dance Marathon Competition and Dean has come to support his girlfriend. Unfortunately for him, Jess has come too, with his girlfriend Shane in tow. Despite both of their significant others being there, Jess and Rory engage in a few lovers' quarrels throughout the dance, which comes to a fever pitch at the end, when Lorelai has to leave the dance floor due to a shoe malfunction, and she asks Dean to take her place while she fixes it.

Jess stares while Dean and Rory are dancing, which Rory decides to comment on incessantly to Dean. After a while, Dean just snaps and says that he's not her boyfriend anymore. He explains to a shocked Rory that he's been trying to ignore what's been right in front of him for months now, that she is into Jess, and he's done ignoring it. He tells her that there's nothing standing in the way of her and Jess being together anymore, and leaves in a huff. Dean had to make the decision to cut himself loose, when Rory should just have been honest with him about how she felt.

2 When He is Grilled by Richard at Friday Night Dinner

Season 2, Episode 1

Rory's grandparents have told Rory that she can bring a friend to their Friday night dinner, so Rory shows up with Dean, who was obviously not the kind of friend they were expecting. Rory's grandma, Emily, though meeting Dean's appearance with an obvious scowl, quickly turns her attitude around at the urging of Lorelai. Rory's grandpa, Richard, on the other hand, cannot get over his upset at Dean dating Rory and makes it known at the dinner table.

When Dean stands up to shake Richard's hand after being introduced, Richard does not shake it, catching the attention of everyone else in the room. During dinner, Richard remains silent the whole time, scowling, until he suddenly pipes up when he starts to grill Dean about his future plans. Even Emily tries to get Richard to stop. Richard makes Dean feel small and unworthy of Rory because he isn't as good in school and doesn't have his entire life planned out. Rory makes it a point to stand up for Dean and leaves when she realizes her grandpa won't stop. Dean was a teenager and shouldn't have been grilled about how he would make a living and live up to Rory's life expectations when they were just high school kids.

1 When Rory Kisses Jess at Sookie's Wedding

Season 2, Episode 22

It's time for Sookie's (Melissa McCarthy) wedding where both Rory and Lorelai are in attendance. Jess has come back from New York and, despite the warning from his uncle Luke that Rory is happy with Dean and to leave her alone, he goes to see her anyway. Despite the fact that Rory is at the wedding with Dean, she is very excited when she sees Jess and runs over to him. They have a very brief conversation before Rory grabs him and kisses him.

Rory pulls away after a bit, knowing that she's done something wrong, and implores Jess not to say anything, before running back to the event. This moment was the culmination of all the little moments of flirting and emotional cheating that Rory engaged in with Jess, and is the final nail in the coffin of Rory and Dean's relationship. Dean was made out to look too jealous and like he overreacts at Jess's behavior, but what he felt was consistently confirmed by what fans saw Rory do with Jess. This kiss, while fans who are Team Jess probably love it, was a very unkind thing for Rory to do while she was still seeing Dean. Dean deserved someone who wasn't going to drop him for someone else in the way Rory did, but also someone who would be truthful with him once they started to develop feelings for someone else.

