One of Netflix's longest-running IPs on its streaming service is Gilmore Girls. The hit WB series has been on the streamer for more than 10 years, ready for fans both old and new to head to Stars Hollow, Connecticut and watch Lorelail Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) live out the tagline "Life's short. Talk fast." Fans would be surprised however, to find out that such even with such a long time on the streamer, the cast does not rake in the dough from the countless binge-watches. Graham, who played the lead role, says that she receives "no residuals" from the hit series. She tells Jimmy Kimmel on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live that's in spite of the fact that "We have definitely reached more people than we were reaching on The WB." Graham goes on to say "There really are no residuals on Netflix. But I’ve been paid in love."

In terms of the "love" it comes from still being so well known as Lorelai Gilmore 25 years after she first played her. Graham says,

"Now it’s trickled into younger people, older people, men whose kids or wives probably have forced them to watch it. Yeah, I get stopped a lot. It surprises me every time though. I don’t know why."

What Is 'Gilmore Girls'?