If Gilmore Girls was a season, it would have to be fall. As the nights get darker, nothing can cure the cold quite like a cup of coffee and a Gilmore Girls rewatch. There is something incredibly comforting and nostalgic about a familiar small town filled with quirky, loveable characters who are always getting into all manner of hijinks and misadventures.

Fifteen years after the show’s finale, fans are still divided when it comes to Rory Gilmore’s best boyfriend. Whether you’re Team Dean (incorrect), Team Jess (correct!), or Team Logan (wildly incorrect), the battle of the boyfriends is a bloody one. It's time to settle the debate, once and for all. From his secret soft side to his unwavering belief in Rory, Jess Mariano is the best of the Gilmore guys for so many reasons.

Rory and Jess Have a Lot in Common

While Dean struggled to keep up with Rory’s caffeine-induced pop culture rants, Jess and Rory traded obscure references like intellectual tennis matches. Although Dean’s promise to watch his girlfriend browse a bookstore for six or seven hours was thoughtful, she was in desperate need of an academic equal.

From the first moment that Jess stole her copy of "Howl" to write some notes in the margins, it was clear that Rory had met her match. Whether it’s debating the literary talents of Ayn Rand versus Ernest Hemingway, or Coldplay versus The Clash, there is never a dull conversation between these two.

But He Also Challenges Her

Although these two brainy bookworms have so much in common, they don’t agree on everything. As Rory explains to Paris in Washington, you need to find someone compatible, “but not so compatible that they’re boring.” Jess constantly keeps Rory on her toes and that simultaneously frustrates and excites her.

While the rest of Stars Hollow treats Rory like a perfect princess who can do no wrong, Jess encourages her to let loose a little. She even skips school to visit him in New York! They wander around an eclectic record store together, sharing shy smiles.

They Have So Much Chemistry

After their day together in New York, Jess comes back to a town that he supposedly hates, for her. Their reunion and first kiss is crackling with chemistry. They are like opposite magnetic poles that are inexplicably drawn together – a gravitational pull that cannot be resisted.

Dean may have been the perfect first boyfriend because he was safe. They largely stuck to hand holding and simple pecks. However, as Lorelai begrudgingly admits, it was about time for a Jess. While Rory and Jess dance around each other and their feelings, the tension in the air is thick, which makes their first kiss all the more satisfying.

He Is a Secret Softie

Although Jess has been labeled the town bad boy, a regular Holden Caulfield, he has a sweet side. He regularly performs unexpected romantic gestures that he refuses to take credit for. When Rory is home alone, he brings her a care package, claiming that it’s from Luke. When it’s revealed that it was Jess’ idea all along, he squirms in discomfort under Rory’s knowing gaze.

At the Bracebridge dinner, Jess destroys the front-runner in the snowman competition so that Rory’s Björk-inspired creation can win. Once again, he avoids owning up to it. He doesn’t want the recognition; he just wants to see Rory happy.

He Looked It Up

When Rory decides to go to Yale, Jess points out that it is only “22.8 miles” from Stars Hollow, from him, accidentally revealing that he looked it up. He tries to play it off, claiming that he “just a hit a couple of buttons on a computer,” but Rory is already smug and smitten. He eventually stops resisting, pulling Rory in and kissing her head.

Although Jess left town before Yale, this shows that he was planning their future together back then. As Lane observes, Rory and Jess are like “a really sweet, old, agoraphobic couple” who met when they were too young and immature. Right person, wrong time.

He Never Cheated On Her

Although this seems like the bare minimum, Jess is actually the only boyfriend that never cheated on Rory or used her to cheat on someone else. Logan cheated on Rory with several of his sister’s bridesmaids, and then cheated on his fiancée with Rory in the revival. Similarly, Dean pursued Rory while he was still married to Lindsey.

Furthermore, while Rory is something of a serial cheater, she never cheated on Jess either. She did cheat on both Dean and Logan with Jess, which is not great, but it does prove that she was happiest with him and couldn’t resist coming back. Most importantly, Jess was always faithful to her.

He Convinced Her to Go Back to Yale

When Rory has a crisis of confidence and drops out of college, Jess is the one who convinces her to go back. Logan encourages her downward spiral as they both sail off into the sea on a stolen yacht, while Lorelai freezes her daughter out in an attempt at tough love. Neither approach works, leaving Jess to pick up the pieces.

Jess has a habit of reappearing in Rory’s life when she needs him most. He has never been afraid to call her out, and luckily he is able to get through to her. After he confronts her, Rory snaps out of it, going back to Yale and getting her life back on track.

Rory Always Believed in Him

From the moment Jess stumbled into Stars Hollow with a book in his back pocket and a head full of adolescent angst, Rory believed in him. She stood up for him against everyone who couldn’t see past the arrogant smirk, and constantly reminded him of his potential.

When Jess turns up years later, a published author, she is pleased but not surprised. As she tells him, he has such a wonderful brain, and she always knew that if he sat down and stopped shaking it about, he could do something like this. When Jess tells her that he couldn’t have done it without her, it’s clear how much her steady belief changed his life.

And He Believed in Her Right Back

When the revival kicks off, Rory Gilmore’s life is falling apart. At 32 years old, she is unemployed, broke, and lacking in underwear. Back in her hometown and having an affair with her engaged college boyfriend, history seems to be repeating itself.

Just like a decade previous when Jess showed up at exactly the right time, convincing her to go back to Yale, he reappears again, this time convincing her to write a book. While they clearly don’t get to see each other much as adults, there is an ease to their interactions which never left. Once again, Jess’ intervention is what sets Rory back on track.

He Still Loves Her

The final shot of Jess in "Fall" reveals him wistfully looking through the window at Rory. Although he tells Luke that its ancient history, that look tells a different story. Things in his personal life are stable, but never permanent. Why waste time on new relationships if you’re still hung up on someone from your past?

While it took Rory a few months to realize her feelings for Jess in the beginning, he was pining after her from the start. After that look, it’s clear that nothing has changed. He has always loved her, and always will.

