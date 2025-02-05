Since airing in 2000, Gilmore Girls has become a huge cultural phenomenon for many generations. Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life was not enough for the fans, and many still want to return to Stars Hollow—but they are not alone. Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, would also like to return to Stars Hollow someday for a reboot.

Graham starred alongside Alexis Bledel on the hit TV series from 2000 to 2007, as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. The show also starred Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki, How to Get Away with Murder’s Liza Weil, Keiko Agena, Scott Patterson, Melissa McCarthy, Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, and the late Edward Hermann. Gilmore Girls also starred Yanic Truesdale, Sean Gunn, Chris Eigeman, and Matt Czuchry.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starry Jimmy Fallon, Graham was asked if she would ever return for another Gilmore Girls reboot as she talked about her brand-new show, The Z-Suite. She responded that she would “always say yes” to returning to the show, saying, “It’s the best part I ever had, and I love doing it.” “It was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me,” she said.

‘Gilmore Girls’ Continues To Find Success Even After 25 Years

Speaking on the impact of her character on Gilmore Girls, Graham said, “I will say it can be strange at times because, on the one hand, some people are starting to say, ‘You raised me,’ and I’m like, ‘I hope there were other adults involved.’ And then on the other hand, people are like, ‘Oh, I just have the show on in the background. It puts my dog to sleep. We’re not even listening anymore. It’s just on like background music.'”

Despite the original series ending in 2007, the show has continued to find success and become a cultural impact and staple for many viewers from different generations. Gilmore Girls became the show to watch during the fall, as streaming data from Nielson reported that the show gained more viewers during the season. Viewers have found comfort in Gilmore Girls because of the nostalgia, its characters, and the simple truth that it is cozy to rewatch the show. Truesdale, who played the grumpy inn concierge Michel, said the show will “never die,” and it is hard to disagree.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life aired on Netflix in 2016, and it ended with Lorelai and Luke (Patterson) finally marrying and Rory becoming pregnant. Although there are no reports or signs that Gilmore Girls will get a reboot, the show’s 25th anniversary is this fall in October. There are no confirmed plans for the show’s 25th anniversary; many fans and maybe even new fans will watch reruns for the show’s 25th birthday, and streaming numbers could very well be at their all-time high.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Graham has also teased The Z-Suite. Graham described the new comedy as “a war between these generations” where she is “the boss who gets canceled” and has to fight her way back. Graham stars as advertising boss Monica Marks and leads the comedy series with Superstore star Nico Santos, who plays the loyal executive Doug Garcia. The show follows the pair as they face backlash after a disastrous ad campaign as it was “out of touch,” and were pushed aside for their Gen Z counterparts, allowing social media manager Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun) to rise. However, she and her fellow Gen Z co-workers struggle with the huge responsibilities.

Gilmore Girls can be streamed on Netflix. The Z-Suite will premiere on Tubi on Thursday, February 6.