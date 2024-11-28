Hold onto your coffee cups and backwards baseball caps, because it seems the cast of Gilmore Girls is teasing something. Make sure to pause your re-watch of "A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving" because this might be worth your while. For those that were less than enthused by the 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, fear not, the social media posts have been capped off with #walmartpartner. So, while that means it's unlikely we'll be getting another revival, fans will still have something to look forward to, come December 3.

Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes, as well as Sean Gunn, who played Kirk Gleeson, have posted across social media that something Gilmore Girls related is coming. Scott's post said, "Back at #LukesDiner for something really special … Tune in 12/3 ☕ 🎁 #GilmoreGirls #walmartpartner" and Sean's said "Kirkʼs 63rd job? Find out on 12/3 📦☕ #GilmoreGirls #walmartpartner". Sean's post has been liked by none other than Lorelai Gilmore herself, Lauren Graham, after posting to her Instagram stories of a shot that looked like a snow-covered Stars Hollow street to longtime fans.

We Don't Need Another 'Gilmore Girls' Revival

Image via Netflix

The 2016 revival came just nine years after the hit WB series came to a close in 2007. The driving force behind the revival was to give creator Amy Sherman-Palladino the Season 7 she never got to spearhead after leaving. The revival was met with mixed reaction, with fans not quite buying that nearly 10 years down the line, some characters, namely Rory (Alexis Bledel) would make the choices she made given where the series left off in 2007. ASP got to have her final four words worked into the script, though, something she'd teased throughout her time with the show. Developments for the other characters are all pretty take it or leave it. We did finally get to see Luke and Lorelai get married, however, and we got some decent development for Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) as well.

What is the most likely result of the partnership and reunion being teased, is a commercial. Fans of all things early aughts will remember the Mean Girls commercials from last year that reunited Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. A series of commercials, especially given that Scott Patterson actually owns a Gilmore Girls-inspired coffee brand called Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee, would make the most sense. It could be a line of exclusive Gilmore Girls merchandise (of which this author would likely spend most of her paycheck on) but the reunion being a commercial more in line with what was previously done with Mean Girls, seems to be the likelier choice.

All will be revealed on December 3 (as opposed to June 3), according to social media. Make sure to stick with Collider for the latest updates. You can stream all 7 seasons of Gilmore Girls now on Netflix.

