Gilmore Girls fans have long debated which of Rory Gilmore’s boyfriends was the best match for her, and now the ultimate Gilmore authority has weighed in. Kelly Bishop, who famously portrayed the snarky and sophisticated Emily Gilmore, has revealed her favorite among Rory’s suitors. In a recent Instagram interview promoting her upcoming memoir The Third Gilmore Girl, Bishop revealed, “I have to admit I’m Team Logan, although I really love the other two.”

Bishop’s preference for Logan Huntzberger, the suave Yale undergrad played by Matt Czuchry, stems from her admiration for Czuchry’s performance. “There is something about his acting that I particularly liked in working with him… He had a very manly quality, where the other guys were like boys. Great boys! But Logan was like an old movie star, like a man,” she recalled.

For those familiar with Gilmore Girls, Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, navigated three significant relationships throughout the series. First, there was Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), her first love and the epitome of the sweet, reliable boyfriend. Then came Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), the brooding bad boy who challenged Rory intellectually but often left her emotionally uncertain. Finally, Logan swept in during Rory’s Yale years, offering excitement, luxury, and a taste of the high life. Each relationship had its own merits, but were any of these men truly the right fit for Rory?

Assessing Rory Gilmore's Love Life

Dean was Rory’s dependable first boyfriend, representing stability and the simplicity of small-town life. However, as Rory’s ambitions grew, Dean’s inability to keep up with her evolving worldview and his jealousy drove them apart. Ultimately, he was too limited for Rory’s expanding horizons. Jess brought excitement and shared Rory’s intellectual interests, challenging her in ways Dean never could. However, his emotional immaturity and tendency to run from problems made him unreliable, leaving Rory feeling abandoned despite their strong chemistry.

Logan introduced Rory to a life of adventure and privilege, encouraging her to take risks and embrace new experiences. However, his commitment issues and often reckless behavior made him a risky choice for a long-term partner, despite his charm and confidence.

While each of Rory’s boyfriends offered something valuable at different stages of her life, none were truly the right fit. Dean was too small-town, Jess too emotionally unavailable, and Logan too commitment-averse. Ultimately, Rory’s journey was more about self-discovery and pursuing her dreams than finding the perfect partner. Rory’s decision to turn down Logan’s proposal at the end of the series and pursue her career as a roving reporter was a powerful statement about her priorities. She chose herself and her dreams over settling down, even with someone she cared about deeply.

And while Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life left fans with a cliffhanger — Rory’s pregnancy and the mystery of the baby’s father — the series ultimately suggests that Rory’s true journey isn’t about finding the right man, but about finding herself. Gilmore Girls is streaming on Netflix now.

Gilmore Girls A dramedy centering around the relationship between a thirtysomething single mother and her teen daughter living in Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Release Date October 5, 2000 Cast Lauren Graham , Alexis Bledel , Scott Patterson , Melissa McCarthy , Keiko Agena , Yanic Truesdale , Kelly Bishop , Edward Herrmann Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Studio The CW

