Many die-hard Gilmore Girls fans would consider the plot line that befell the show at the end of Season 4, going into Season 5, one of Rory Gilmore's (Alexis Bledel) worst moments (some would even put it above her dropping out of Yale.) When Rory decided to begin an affair with her ex-boyfriend Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), he had just gotten married to Lindsay Lister (Arielle Kebbel). Collider's Christina Radish got the chance to talk with Kebbel about her new show Rescue: Hi Surf, and asked a few questions about her time on one of the WB's most successful shows, Gilmore Girls.

Kebbel portrayed Lindsay in Seasons 3 and 4. Rory finds out about Lindsay and Dean's relationship at a hockey game where the pair are seen kissing in between periods. The news comes as a shock to both Rory and her best friend Lane Kim (Keiko Agena). Rory, being in a relationship at that point with Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), would proceed to have underlying feelings about the situation, even after she and Dean cleared the air about their breakup in Season 3.

When Lindsay and Dean got married in Season 4, Rory more than once voiced her opinion against it. The pair, only being 18, were far, far too young, and Kebbel had to agree. "Honestly, you know what I think Lindsay would say? She would be like, #IGotMarriedTooYoung. They were like 18, in the show, when they got married. What do you expect?" Kebbel's agreement might quell some (often) undue hate towards Lindsay. She said, "Most people hate Lindsay... That was actually my first job in Los Angeles, ever, at 17 years old."

Arielle Kebbel Wants a Lindsay Lister 'Gilmore Girls' Spin-Off

So where would Lindsay be? Kebbel says "I think she deserves a spin-off. For f**k’s sake, she still deserves her day in court, as far as I’m concerned." After the 2016 four-parter Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, fans were lukewarm to a continuation of the world of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, but a Lindsay spin-off could provide some closure, maybe even a little bit of justice for how things ended between Lindsay and Rory.

Both young and impressionable, distracted by love, poor choices were made. For Lindsay, as Kebbel said, it was getting married so young. For Rory, that was having an affair with a married Dean. Kebbel says, however:

"I would like to think that Lindsay would go the John Tucker route, and make friends with Rory and kick Dean to the curb until he was ready to be one of the girls."

The reference is not lost on fans of Kebbel's filmography. John Tucker Must Die was one of her earliest projects shortly after her time on Gilmore Girls. The movie starred many It Girls of the 00s media including One Tree Hill's Sophia Bush and Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow. The basic premise involves four women finding out they're all dating the same man: John Tucker, played by Jesse Metcalfe. They scheme to expose him for his cheating and end up forming a close friendship along the way.

Regardless of fan reception to her character, Kebbel says, "Gilmore Girls will always hold a special place in my heart." Maybe in the age of reboots and sequels (including a John Tucker Must Die 2 in the works), we could see a Lindsay Lister spin-off. The Year in the Life revival gave fans a peek at where Dean ended up, so why not Lindsay?

