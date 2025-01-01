Gilmore Girls is, for the most part, a feel-good show as it follows the central mother and daughter through their lives in a small, unique town. But the show is not unfamiliar with dramatic twists or emotional developments. One of the show's more upsetting moments takes place in Season 5 when Rory's (Alexis Bledel) life plan derailed because of criticism from Mitchum Huntzberger (Gregg Henry). Since her introduction, Rory dreamed of being a journalist, and she actively follows that path. So when Mitchum, who is not only a bigwig in journalism but also the father of her boyfriend, Logan (Matt Czuchry), gives her an internship at one of his papers, it is an important opportunity for her. As with everything else, Rory works hard to do her job, but when the internship ends, Mitchum gives Rory a blunt performance review, telling her that she doesn't have what it takes to make it in her chosen field. He cites her hesitation to speak up as proof after Rory remains silent in a meeting where he meant for everyone to participate. Mitchum sums up his feelings by saying she doesn't have "it." While his delivery is vague and rude, he is right.

Rory Proves Mitchum Huntzberger's Point in 'Gilmore Girls'

Rory may be the smartest person in Stars Hallow and most of her classes, but her lack of self-assurance gets in her way. That is why she doesn't give an opinion during the meeting Mitchum mentions, claiming she "wasn't sure" if she should. It's also why she takes criticism so poorly. When shot down, Rory takes the other person's words as fact, questioning herself. She reacts to this conversation with Mitchum by stealing a yacht with Logan, getting arrested, and dropping out of Yale because she believes Mitchum is right. Rather than standing up for herself, Rory accepts his statement as proof that she should find a new career.

Rory's inability to handle criticism is a pattern. When her editor at the Yale Daily News, Doyle (Danny Strong), criticized one of her early pieces, she over-corrected, writing a cruel review of the ballet. Then, she later tried to recant her words in reaction to backlash from the ballerina. While Gilmore Girls suggests that Rory is a good writer, she is not confident enough to stick to her opinions when it counts. The revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, further proves Mitchum's point by showing her as an adult and struggling in her career after years of working in the field. The fact is, Rory is not used to criticism and cannot handle it. Rory is a golden child, the top of her class, always picked for the Stars Hallow events, and praised unconditionally, so she cannot cope with rejection, which is a certainty in her chosen profession. She may fit many of the job requirements, but in this area, Mitchum's assessment is correct: she just doesn't have it.

Mitchum Had Every Right To Say What He Said

Mitchum was correct in that Rory was not a natural journalist, and as her boss, he had every right to give her a critique. The only issue is how he said it. Gilmore Girls makes no secret that Mitchum isn't a great person (for proof, look at how he treats his son). The connection Rory and Mitchum share through Logan should have warranted a kinder conversation. It would have benefited Mitchum, who still has to interact with Rory socially. Yet that is not the kind of person Mitchum is, in business or as a father. Mitchum always speaks his mind, and Rory knew that going into her internship.

Though he could have been more constructive, Mitchum was Rory's boss, so he was well within his right to give her an honest performance review, and the context of that makes the Gilmore family's reaction to Mitchum's statement extreme. Lorelai (Lauren Graham) openly tells Logan she hates his father because of this incident, and Richard (Edward Herrmann) confronts Mitchum at a social event. Though it is sweet that Richard feels protective over his granddaughter, it is unjustified. Richard claims that Mitchum crushed Rory, which is, in some ways, true. However, the situation that Richard is more upset about is Rory's reaction, which Mitchum had no role in. It's a harsh truth, but as her employer, Mitchum said what he thought, and his observation of Rory ultimately proved true.

