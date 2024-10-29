Gilmore Girls follows the lives of a teenage Rory (Alexis Bledel) and her single mother, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), in the idyllic town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, where everyone knows everyone and the Gilmore girls are beloved. Coming from a wealthy family background, Lorelai left her parents when she became pregnant as a teenager and moved to Stars Hollow, where she has been a key member of the community ever since. Despite the tense relationship between Lorelai and her mother, Emily (Kelly Bishop), Emily is willing to help Rory achieve her academic goals by funding her schooling, so long as both her daughter and granddaughter start spending significant time with her.

With Rory's coming-of-age story at the forefront of the series, her love interests also play a big role in the show, inspiring much discussion among fans about who was the best fit for her: Dean (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) or Logan (Matt Czuchry). Logan was the last of Rory's boyfriends in the original run of the series, and though the debate may never be settled, he was the perfect choice for Rory during her college years, growing alongside her and showing up as a real support and partner for her when she needed him.

10 He Comforts Rory After Dean Breaks Up with Her

Season 5, Episode 8

After Rory gets back together with Dean, her grandparents, Richard (Edward Herrmann) and Emily, decide to throw her a party so that she can mingle, and hopefully couple up with, a man they think would be a better fit for her. Logan and some of his friends come over to spend time with her and to make the stuffy party more fun. When Dean comes to pick Rory up, he realizes that he is a fish out of water in her world and leaves.

Witnessing this split between Dean and Rory, Logan seizes the moment to comfort her. He guides her back to their party and tells his friends that they have to help her feel better. Even before Rory and Logan started to date, he still cared about her feelings and wanted to make her feel better when she was down. This desire only increased throughout their courtship and eventual relationship, and showed fans who were skeptical of this popular playboy that he did care for Rory, even before they were together.

9 He Doesn't Force the Dropping Out of Yale Issue

Season 6, Episode 1

In the aftermath of Logan's father, Mitchum Huntzberger's (Gregg Henry), honest feedback of Rory's performance during her internship at one of his newspapers, Rory has spiraled and lost sight of her future. She has decided that she wants to drop out of Yale, to the shock and horror of most of the people around her. Considering that Rory has always been incredibly studious and driven, the uncharacteristic move was a shock to the characters in the show as well as the audience.

Logan decides to throw Rory a party, poking fun at the fact that she was arrested for stealing someone's yacht after the tough conversation with Mitchum, and he decides to quickly drop his opinion about her decision to drop out of Yale while they share a drink. He tells her that she loves school, and she has a deep passion for it, so he gives her one month before she's itching to go back. Instead of adding to the group of people who are admonishing her for her decision, he gives her some space to do what she feels she has to do at the moment, and be a support to her instead. This not only helps not to alienate her, but shows just how much Logan knows Rory and trusts her to make the right decisions for herself.

8 He Shows up for Her when Richard is in The Hospital

Season 7, Episode 13

Richard sustains a heart attack and the Gilmore girls are at the hospital waiting to hear word about his condition. While Lorelai is trying to manage Emily's demands and expectations, exacerbated by the stress of the moment, she is hoping that Christopher (David Sutcliffe) will show up for her, but it is Luke (Scott Patterson) who fulfills this role in the way she needs. Meanwhile, Logan flies to the hospital in a helicopter to be there for Rory and to help out however he can.

The juxtaposition of how Christopher shows up for Lorelai at this moment of need compared to how Logan shows up for Rory really hammers home how much Logan cares about Rory and wants to support her. While Christopher has always been important to Lorelai, when he finally shows up, he is still angry from a fight they had, and does not help the situation. Logan shows up and immediately comforts Rory and then checks in with Emily and Lorelai to see if they need anything. Additionally, when his phone starts incessantly buzzing while he chats with Rory, he ignores it to be fully present with her. Throughout the episode, Logan shows audience members that Rory is a real priority for him.

7 He Wants to Confront His Father about What He Said to Rory

Season 5, Episode 22

In the season 5 finale, Rory has not told Logan that Mitchum told her that he doesn't believe she has what it takes to make it in journalism, but after calling her house and speaking to her mother, who drops a hint, Logan decides to go see Rory and ask her directly what his father did. When Rory tells him what his father said to her, he gets upset and wants to tell his father to his face that he shouldn't speak to his girlfriend that way.

Logan warned Rory about working for his father, but he let her make the decision for herself and supported her throughout. But when he learns that his father showed his true colors in their meeting about her internship performance, he gets upset that her experience was negatively colored by a man who has never been particularly fond of him. The only reason he does not go tell his father that the way he speaks to people isn't okay is because Rory asks him not to, respecting her decision while showing that he would be willing to stick up for her when needed.

6 When He Tells Rory It's Okay that She Developed a Harmless Crush

Season 7, Episode 14

While Richard is out of commission due to his heart attack, a grad student is filling in for his professorial duties at Yale. Rory has developed a little crush on this grad student and when she runs into him at the bookstore, they engage in a conversation about a favorite author of theirs. When Logan comes to see her, she feels the need to disclose this information to him, expecting him to be angry.

Contrary to what she expected, Logan does not see this as a big deal. He tells her that he has found other girls attractive too, but it never mattered because he would never do anything about it. He loves Rory, and he wants to be with her. He apologizes for making her feel like she had to disclose this information, after he got jealous of Marty (Wayne Wilcox), and they take the time to talk about whether they belong to each other and if they're okay with that. It's clear from this conversation that both Rory and Logan have matured a lot since they first met and have a deep respect for one another.

5 When He is Honest with Rory about Her Privilege

Season 7, Episode 8

Logan is back in town to throw a launch party for his new internet company and asks Rory to join him in celebrating. At the party, Rory is feeling out of place among the rich invitees, until Logan introduces her to Hugo Gray (Lance Barber), a successful writer who is starting an online magazine. The two of them discuss the snobby topics of conversation at the party and Hugo tells her that he'd love to look at a piece if she wants to contribute to his magazine. He notes that he'd like to see a cultural or social observation, perhaps about the party, and she runs with the idea.

The next morning, Rory shows Logan a draft of the piece she wrote for Hugo and, to her surprise, he is not at all pleased with the judgments she makes about his friends and fellow party goers. Her scathing portrayal of the class of people at the party bothers Logan because he is a member of that class, and he doesn't understand how Rory can't see that she is too. Despite his admittedly harsh delivery, Logan is completely right that Rory is very privileged and is welcome in a lot of exclusive spaces because of her grandparents and their wealth. Logan feels comfortable enough with Rory to be honest with her when he thinks she's wrong, which is an important quality in a partner.

4 His Response to Rory Saying "I Love You"

Season 6, Episode 6

While over at Rory's grandparents' house, and waiting for Rory, Logan is looped into a conversation with Richard about his intentions for Rory. After being rescued by Rory, Logan gives her a very expensive gift: a Birkin bag. Rory and Logan share a moment together and Rory takes this moment to tell Logan that she loves him. He is obviously caught off guard, and even makes a joke that the woman who sold him the purse told him that was going to happen, but he clearly appreciates what she has told him.

Considering Rory's experience with love confessions in the past, she makes it clear that she doesn't expect Logan to say anything in response and that she doesn't want him to feel pressure to say something back just to say it. He tells her that he has told a lot of girls that he loved them, but has never really meant it before, so he wants to be more careful and intentional with her. In another moment of maturity for the two of them, they share their feelings when they feel them, don't ask too much of each other, and keep each other up-to-date with clear communication.

3 He Stands Up for Her to His Family

Season 5, Episode 19

Rory and Logan are having dinner at Logan's family's house to help his sister, Honor (Devon Sorvari), break the news to the family of her engagement, but Logan's mom Shira (Leann Hunley) and his Grandpa (George Coe) are more concerned with his relationship with Rory. After Honor and her fiancé are spared the criticism of marrying into the family, Logan's mom and grandfather jump into Logan's relationship with Rory and how he has to pick someone who is more suitable to marry into the family.

Both Logan and Rory are taken aback by the sudden turn of events, and Logan quickly jumps in to try to end the conversation, but his family is insistent on getting through to him, even suggesting he get back together with a different girl they thought was a better fit. Logan tells Rory that they're leaving, and when she tries to justify her being in a relationship with him by proclaiming that she's a Gilmore and her grandparents are social peers to the Huntzbergers, he urges her to not try to make sense out of his family's nonsensical ideas. When Logan realizes that they're in the lion's den, he tries to rectify the situation, and when he realizes that he can't, he takes Rory out of a space where he feels she's not welcome, protecting her in the best way he can.

2 He Asks for Lorelai's Permission to Propose to Rory

Season 7, Episode 20

Lorelai has never been a big fan of Logan. To her, Rory started making questionable decisions the moment that Logan walked into her life. Despite knowing this, Logan goes to Rory's mother a couple of times throughout the series to get her help or, in this case, to ask for her permission to take the next step with Rory. Logan has been offered a job opportunity in San Francisco and wants to move there with Rory, but he wants to move as a fiancé, not as boyfriend and girlfriend, and he has visited Lorelai at her house to ask for her permission.

Logan hasn't asked Rory yet, or even told her about the job opportunity, because he wanted to run the idea by the person that Rory loves and trusts the most, her mother, first. Logan puts aside his feelings and anxieties about the way that Lorelai feels about him to put Rory first. His decision to do this shows a level of respect for Lorelai and the role that she plays in Rory's life. Regardless of how fans may feel about Logan's decision to ask for Rory's hand in marriage at this point in their lives, his choice to go to Lorelai first shows how much he cares for and understands Rory.

1 He Goes to Lorelai for Help When He's Trying to Get Rory Back

Season 6, Episode 12

After Logan gets into a big fight with Jess, who was visiting, Rory and Logan are not on speaking terms. Rory considers this a quick break, but Logan considers this a break-up. Once the two have cooled down, Logan is trying to get Rory back by buying her flowers, buying out the coffee cart for a day so that it will follow her around, and as a last resort, he travels to Stars Hollow to ask Lorelai for help.

Walking straight into hostile territory, Logan begs Lorelai for a minute of her time, knowing that she really does not like him. Lorelai lists the things that have gone wrong since Rory started seeing Logan, but despite the onslaught of anger toward him, he holds his ground and tells Lorelai that he misses Rory, he wants her back, and he is not going to give up until he has exhausted every option he has, the last of which is going to the woman who Rory confides in the most. Though her mind doesn't change too much, Lorelai is impressed that Logan has the "moxie" to ask her, and even writes a letter for Rory that Logan can give to her when he tries to talk to her again.

