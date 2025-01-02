Gilmore Girls has many fun best-friend characters, from Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) to Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lane (Keiko Agena). In many ways, Lorelai and Rory even fit this dynamic, though as mother and daughter, their unique relationship certainly qualifies as something more. However, among all the friendships explored in the series, the relationship between Rory and Paris (Liza Weil) will always be top-tier. Rory doesn't refer to Paris as her best friend (though Paris says it about Rory), yet over the show's seven seasons, they come to rely on each other.

Gilmore Girls chronicles the entire relationship between the two intelligent young women as they meet at Chilton and develop a bitter rivalry, but through their competition, they grow close. Going through Yale together, Rory and Paris share important experiences, pushing each other outside their comfort zone and sharing the hard truth when necessary. Paris shows Rory glimpses of her vulnerability, which she hides from everyone else, even her longtime friends at Chilton. They don't thrive as roommates due to different habits and Paris' refusal to compromise, but Rory and Paris are good for each other. With several disagreements and even a few falling outs, Rory and Paris become a realistically imperfect duo, proving that sometimes valuable friendships are not easy.

Paris and Rory Push Each Other to Greater Heights

The thing that brings Rory and Paris together is their similarities. Both are incredibly intelligent and driven, helping them to excel in their classes, but their social life takes a toll. Perhaps because of their similarities, they constantly challenge each other. At Chilton, they compete for everything from the top grades to extracurriculars. Because of Paris' competitive nature, having a worthy opponent makes her better, as Paris admits in the later seasons. But, even as their paths split, they motivate each other, like with Paris' schedule that prepares them both for graduation. Though excessive, Paris pushes Rory to think about what comes next, helping her get a head start that she wouldn't otherwise have.

Outside of their education, they share many formative experiences. Rory convinces Paris to go on her first date with Jamie (Brandon Barash) despite the nerves. In turn, Paris convinces Rory to go on a true college spring break trip in the Season 4 episode "Girls in Bikinis, Boys Doin' the Twist." Though they cut it short, Paris' insistence forces Rory outside her comfort zone, which she needs. This dynamic is something Rory and Lane or Lorelai and Sookie don't have. Though both duos are close and supportive, they don't push the other toward personal or professional growth in the same way. More relaxing friendships may be more comfortable, but the challenge Paris and Rory represent for each other makes them both better. Rory and Paris actively help each other develop as characters, allowing their friendship to grow along with them.

Rory and Paris Share Harsh Truths

One thing that Paris and Rory do well is give each other honest opinions. The cold truth may not always be well-received, but there are no lies between them. Paris never hesitates to tell Rory her thoughts, whether or not she wants to listen. One of Paris' best moments is her months-long refusal to accept that Rory dropped out of Yale. Though it is disguised in her concern about her own housing arrangement, Paris is one of the few to confront Rory for her baffling choice, which Rory needs. Admittedly, Paris isn't the one to get through to her in the end, but at least she tries, whereas most people in Rory's life either leave it alone or, in Lorelai's case, cut her out.

Rory does the same for Paris, albeit with a little more tact. She is the one to deliver the news that Paris is voted out as editor of the Yale Daily News rather than allowing Paris to be unceremoniously forced out of her bunker. She also stops Paris from leading on Jamie while dating Professor Fleming (Michael York), pointing out the cruelty in Paris' actions. While confrontation isn't natural to Rory like it is to Paris, she acts as a good friend, calling Paris out when needed. Of course, they have more than a few fights, even after they become friends. There is the fencing match at Chilton in response to a perceived betrayal. In their biggest argument, Paris evicts Rory for becoming editor after her, but they always come back together. Rory is slow to admit how close she and Paris have gotten, but their friendship is the best in the series because they constantly challenge each other. It is not only interesting to watch but forces both characters to grow, proving that they need each other.

