Actress Alexis Bledel made her television debut as Rory Gilmore in the WB hit show Gilmore Girls, starring alongside her on-screen mom Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham. This beloved show follows the iconic mother-daughter duo as they live out their lives in Stars Hollow, going from 15-year-old Rory starting private school to her graduating from Yale University. Bledel also returned for the show's controversial revival in 2016. She made her film debut in Tuck Everlasting in 2002 and went on to find critical success in The Handmaid's Tale in 2017.

Rory Gilmore is undoubtedly her most famous role, as fans fell in love with the bookworm and her charming ways. She grows into a complex young woman, but Gilmore Girls would have been nothing without her. She tackles academic pressure, romantic entanglements and a close yet rocky relationship with her mother. Their bond is at the core of the show, and Lorelai brings up Rory to have as much wit as she does. And with the excellent writing, the show is full of quotable moments. It's time to count down the best of Rory's quotes, from relatable quips to smart insults.

15 "Who cares if I'm pretty if I fail my finals?"

"Here Comes The Son" - Season 3, Episode 21

One thing everybody knows about Rory is her dedication to studying and achieving the best grades. By this point in the show, she has been studying at Chilton for a few years, a school specifically designed for getting young people ready for Ivy League colleges. It's a different ballgame to Stars Hollow High, and Rory had to do her fair share of catching up. In "Here Comes The Son," Rory is almost finished at Chilton, bound for Yale University once her finals and graduation are out of the way.

This quote does a great job of summing up Rory at this age before everything got more complicated as she grew up. She is still the classic bookworm that fans met in the pilot, prioritizing her studies over her physical appearance. Rory has a tendency to be a perfectionist, and that's shown here; she wants to live up to the expectations that her family have for her. And even when Rory is working incredibly hard to get the best results, she is still coming out with funny one-liners. That is definitely to Lorelai's credit.

14 "My books look sad. Can books look sad?"

"You've Been Gilmored" - Season 6, Episode 14

This quote from the penultimate season of the show's initial run is a wonderful callback to the old-school Rory Gilmore. This somewhat unpopular season was lacking in memorable moments. Season 6 was the last season with show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on board, as she departed after the season's completion. Fans ignore much of the Season 7 events. When Sherman-Palladino returned for the revival, she also disregarded most of Season 7, going from where she left off in Season 6 save for a few storylines.

The overall opinions of the last two seasons are less than favorable (often counted among Gilmore Girls' worst outings), with out-of-character moments and twists. But with Rory, it wasn't all bad. Paris kicks Rory out when she discovers that Rory was chosen as the new editor of the Yale Daily News. Their long-running rivalry rears its ugly head once more. Sitting among her possessions, she says the quote above on the phone to Logan. It is a nice throwback to Rory's bookworm days, as she somewhat loses that as time passes.

13 "A little nervous breakdown can really work wonders for a girl."

"Scene In A Mall" - Season 4, Episode 15

This relatable quip comes from when Rory feels bogged down under the Yale workload and isn't getting any time to talk or see her mom. In the episode preceding this one, Rory appears at the Dragonfly and bursts into tears with a concerned Dean (Jared Padalecki), who does his best to comfort her. She worries that she isn't going to be able to handle everything that she has taken on, and as a result, will disappoint her mom and grandparents. This is where her perfectionism becomes a detriment.

But in "Scene In A Mall," she bounces back and comes to meet her mom to go window shopping. This great quote sums up life for many 20-somethings in college, and anyone struggling with the pressures of growing up. It also humanizes Rory, reminding fans that she is human and not always achieving everything she sets her mind to. Some fans argue that Lorelai and Rory's grandparents, Richard (Edward Hermann) and Emily (played by Kelly Bishop), coddled her too much, setting her up for failure. But if anyone can keep pushing, it's Rory.

12 "Of this?"

"Wedding Bell Blues" - Season 5, Episode 13

This hilarious quote is included mostly because of Alexis Bledel's line delivery rather than the content itself. As Richard and Emily renew their wedding vows after a prolonged separation, Rory approaches her crush Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) and charms him, telling him that she is willing to keep things casual. They slip away to another room to have some private time, but they are interrupted by Lorelai partly undressed. Lorelai had been looking for Rory to take family pictures, and she says "Grandma wants a picture," to which Rory replies "Of this?"

Not only was it a wild moment for Rory that had fans surprised, but it was mostly embarrassing and uncomfortable for everyone involved. Especially as Rory's dad, Chris (David Sutcliffe) and Luke (Scott Patterson) walk in too. That doesn't stop it from being funny with Rory's quick response, and it definitely feels like a Lorelai moment for her. It was very unfortunate that this was Logan's first meeting with Rory's parents, however.

11 "I’m having one of those moments where everything is so perfect that you almost feel sad that nothing can ever be this good again."

"Star-Crossed Lovers and Other Strangers" - Season 1, Episode 16

“Star-Crossed Lovers and Other Strangers” is the episode where Dean tells Rory he loves her for the first time and promptly breaks up with her all within a relatively short time. But before the drama of that moment, we got this really poignant Rory quote. She says it to Dean as they sit inside the car he’s been building her, and with every rewatch, and every passing year, as we all get older, it feels as though this quote takes on even more weight. It’s easy to overlook it at the moment, but when you take a second to really listen to what she’s saying, it digs quite deep — especially coming from a 16-year-old. Everything after this moment kind of goes off the wayside for Rory and Dean in this episode, but this specific quote stands out as one of Rory’s most beautiful and eloquent, and one that stands the test of time as being relevant outside of the context of the show. – Samantha Graves

10 "You jump, I jump, Jack."

"You Jump, I Jump, Jack" - Season 5, Episode 7

While later season Rory is a very divisive character, there are still some great moments. The episode “You Jump, I Jump, Jack” from Season 5, sticks out in particular among fans, especially those who are Team Logan. This is the episode where she really starts getting involved in the Life and Death Brigade and subsequently getting closer to Logan, and she’s invited to participate in one of the Brigade’s events as well. The event requires members to dress in evening wear and jump off of a small building holding nothing but an umbrella. It’s a great episode of Logan bringing Rory out of her shell, and an overall fun scene that sticks out amongst the show’s many seasons. The iconic “You jump, I jump, Jack” Rory utters, makes for one of her most memorable quotes — even if it is borrowed from Titanic. – Samantha Graves

9 "I love you, you idiot!"

"Love, Daisies, and Troubadours" - Season 1, Episode 21

Much like Rory’s first kiss being a big deal, her first time saying “I love you” is equally is huge, and there was a lot of drama surrounding it. Dean first dropped the L-word in the episode “Star-Crossed Lovers and Other Strangers” to a bewildered Rory whose response was less than desirable to him. She asked for a moment to think about her response, as it was a big step for her to take, being the only relationship she’s ever been in. Dean however was upset by her uncertainty and broke up with her for it, leaving her heartbroken for many episodes. But by the Season 1 finale Rory had come to terms with her feelings for Dean and gotten over her (understandable) apprehension, and confessed her love to him outside of Chilton. Perhaps calling him an “idiot” mid-love confession doesn’t sound all that romantic, but considering it was the heat of the moment, and was followed by a passionate kiss? It’s certainly a memorable Rory quote. – Samantha Graves

8 "I live in two worlds. One is a world of books..."

"Those Are Strings, Pinnochio" - Season 3, Episode 22

Rory's graduation speech is stunning from start to finish. In one of the highest-rated episodes of the show ever, Rory graduates from Chilton and gives her speech at the ceremony. She pays tribute to her grandparents and the school, but mostly to her mom, who she cites as her biggest inspiration and role model. Her tangent about living in a world of books is classic Rory, contrasted with her almost equally magical life in Stars Hollow.

Despite not enjoying public speaking, Rory does a magnificent job. Lorelai, the grandparents, Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Jackson (Jackson Douglas) and Luke all sit in the audience in tears. The scene also provides one of the best Luke Danes quotes: "I'm blubbering, you're freaks!" Fans always knew Luke was soft at heart, but this makes the moment even more special, as he often appears as a father figure for Rory. Viewers still can't rewatch the episode without tearing up, too.

7 "God, you are like a pop-up book from hell."

"Like Mother, Like Daughter" - Season 2, Episode 7

Rory and Paris Geller (Liza Weil) are one of the show's most iconic duos. Their friendship is up and down, filled with academic rivalry, jealousy and sarcasm. But when they are friends, nothing can stop them. They had the most fights during their time at Chilton, which is when this quote is said. Paris pops up in front of Rory, surprising her, and leading to this amusing one-liner. Paris has the qualities of a pop-up book, often coming out of nowhere with an agenda or important idea to discuss.

Rory arguably has the most funny lines in the early seasons; this is a perfect example. Her ability to think of something funny that quickly is surely a Gilmore talent. Her friendship with Paris strengthens, particularly when they end up at Yale together. As they grow into young women, they remain constants in each other's lives, even through Paris' divorce in A Year In The Life. Their unique friendship is charming, and always entertaining to watch onscreen.

6 “I got kissed. And I shoplifted!”

"Kiss and Tell" - Season 1, Episode 7

One of the best parts about Gilmore Girls is that we get to grow with these characters throughout the series and see pivotal moments in their lives. This is especially true with Rory, as she’s only 15 years old in the pilot episode, so there are still plenty of big moments awaiting her, her first kiss being one of them. This moment comes in the Season 1 episode “Kiss and Tell”. She first took notice of Dean earlier in the season but it was in this episode that he made the big move and kissed her — In Doose’s market no less! Not only does she have her first kiss in this episode but she also accidentally shoplifts a box of cornstarch as she was so caught off guard by the kiss she booked it out of the market without second thought. She then rushes to tell Lane (Keiko Agena) all about it, where she drops the memorable line “I got kissed. And I shoplifted!” It's a highlight moment of their friendship, especially when Lane's protective mother overhears Rory say she got kissed and asks who she was kissed by, to which Lane quickly answers "The lord, mama." – Samantha Graves

5 "Are you my new daddy?"

"Pilot" - Season 1, Episode 1

This quote comes hand-in-hand with the first time that viewers meet Rory Gilmore, who at that time was only 15 years old and still attending school at Stars Hollow High. When Lorelai arrives at Luke's begging for coffee as usual, a man approaches her and attempts to flirt. Rory then arrives, and the guy tries to flirt with her too. Lorelai interjects and introduces Rory as her daughter, leaving the man shocked. Then Rory asks if he's her new dad, proceeding to freak him out and send him packing.

It is a perfect introduction to this iconic mother-daughter duo, who are always in tune with each other. It is impressive that Rory is already this witty at such a young age, but it is a testament to Lorelai's best friend-like approach to motherhood. Fans can already see from the pilot how close the pair are, despite their ups and downs. And in terms of pilots, Gilmore Girls has a good one, even if it hadn't found its footing quite yet. It still managed to capture the lovable characters and charm that fans adore.

4 "And for the last time, the name's Rory!"

"The Deer Hunters" - Season 1, Episode 4

On the day of Rory's big test at school, she accidentally sleeps in after a long night of studying at the dining table. As she rushes to school, a deer runs into her car, and she is sent into a freakout as she arrives late, and her teacher tells her to wait outside. In a full Lorelai Gilmore moment, she yells in front of the class, getting in Paris' face. Seeing her antagonists get yelled at, especially Tristan (Chad Michael Murray) as she shouts, this quote is satisfying.

Rory had a difficult time adjusting when she joined Chilton, particularly with her classmates. When Tristan was introduced, he called her 'Mary,' as a reference to the Virgin Mary. Rory was offended by this, but he continued to call her that instead of her real name, hence this quote. She finally reaches the end of her tether, and it is an iconic Rory Gilmore moment. This episode was a turning point for Rory, as she got her anger out of her system and was able to step up to the game at her new school.

3 "I've got mom. That's all I need. Go be somebody else's dad!"

"Haunted Leg" - Season 3, Episode 2

When Lorelai invites Chris to Sookie's wedding, the pair end up falling into old habits. After claiming he has broken up with his girlfriend, Chris seduces Lorelai and says he wants to try again with her and be a family. This couple may have made sense when they were 16, but as adults, Chris was never going to be the correct match for Lorelai. At the last moment in one of the best season finales, Chris finds out his girlfriend is pregnant and returns to her.

When Emily finds out, she meddles. After being ignored by Lorelai and Rory, Chris shows up at the Gilmore house to confront her, apologizing and begging for forgiveness. He claims that Lorelai has forced Rory to ignore him too, but she speaks up for herself in a brave moment. This sad but true quote sums up Rory's relationship with her father; strained and disappointing. She let herself believe that this time could be different, but it did not come to pass. This quote gets right into the feelings of dedicated fans.

2 "Swallow your pride, get in your car, and come down here and see your son."

"Super Cool Party People" - Season 6, Episode 20

In a similar vein to the previous quote, Rory has another brave moment in "Super Cool Party People" after her boyfriend Logan gets into a serious accident. After working at one of his newspapers and being embarrassed at a family dinner, Rory has had a strenuous relationship with Logan's father, Mitchum. He has a tough approach to fatherhood and often belittles Logan, pressuring him into following in his footsteps. When he doesn't come to visit his son in hospital, Rory takes a stand.

This quote exemplifies the person that Rory has grown into. Many fans began to dislike Rory for her imperfections, namely for her stint living with her grandparents and dropping out of Yale. She goes through a crisis and pushes Lorelai away, but her actions are not entirely unjustified. As she gets out the other side, Logan is there for her, and she is there for him. Rory has always been less likely to engage in confrontation than her mom, but this moment feels like a classic Lorelai move. She puts Mitchum in his place, and it is a testament to the woman she has become.

1 "As she guided me through these incredible eighteen years, I don't know if she ever realized that the person I most wanted to be was her."

"Those Are Strings, Pinocchio" - Season 3, Episode 22

The first three seasons of Gilmore Girls were spent gearing up for Rory’s graduation, and the Season 3 finale delivered on the wait with all of the emotions. Rory is elected valedictorian of her class, naturally, and gives her speech, and it’s safe to say there’s not a dry eye in the house, no matter how hard everyone tries. She does a beautiful job of summing up her and her classmate's years at Chilton, discussing the incredible things she’s learned, and doing so with an eloquence you wouldn’t expect from someone of her age. But it’s when she starts speaking about her family that the waterworks just can’t be turned off. First, she talks about her grandparents, who are beaming with pride as they watch from the audience. And then she turns the focus to Lorelai and delivers the most touching tribute to her mother.

Obviously, at its core, Gilmore Girls is a story about a mother-daughter relationship. As much as it tends to focus on Lorelai and Rory's personal lives their relationship is the driving force of the series. Rory’s graduation speech would not have been complete without a tribute to Lorelai. She finishes her speech by thanking Lorelai, saying, “Thank you, Mom, you are my guidepost for everything.” Rory’s entire speech could be considered her best quote, but it’s her section dedicated to Lorelai that stands out for fans as being the most touching and poignant part. – Samantha Graves

