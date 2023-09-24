The Big Picture Rory Gilmore's character in Gilmore Girls deteriorates over time, with her worst moment being when she body-shames a ballerina in her review for the Yale Daily News.

Rory's privileged upbringing and lack of criticism contribute to her inability to handle feedback and her mean-girl behavior.

The moments where Rory and Lorelai mock people's appearances, including body-shaming, are unnecessary and make their characters unlikeable.

With any character in a long-running TV series, it’s to be expected that they’ll have their ups and downs. Sometimes they’ll be the best character you’ve ever seen, and other times they’ll be the worst, such is the case for Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) in Gilmore Girls. Though the show may be called Gilmore Girls the titular characters aren't devoid of criticism, with 7 seasons and a revival to its name, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory have been through a lot. From relationship troubles, arguments with one another, and simple life dramas that derail their plans for a time. But Rory went through the biggest change in the series, and it’s a pretty agreed-upon fact by fans of the show that it wasn’t for the best. The Rory we met in Season 1 is not the same Rory we know in Season 7, or in the revival. Yes, people change, but she changed so drastically it’s honestly a little hard to fathom. But personal gripes aside, there’s one moment where Rory hits an all-time low – and it’s not the one you’re thinking of.

Rory Changed For the Worse in Season 4

Image via The WB

When you think about Rory’s worst moment it’s likely you think of the time she slept with Dean (Jared Padalecki) while he was married to Lindsay (Arielle Kebell) in the Season 4 finale, and that’s a completely valid answer. That was by far one of the worst things Rory did during the show’s run, and the fact that she tried to justify it after by saying Dean was her boyfriend first? That doesn't work, Rory. But that’s an obvious one, and even the show (and Lorelai for that matter) doesn’t shy away from confronting it. There’s another awful Rory moment earlier in Season 4 (Season 4 was clearly the start of Rory’s downfall), that is so painful to watch back.

In the episode “Die, Jerk” Rory is tasked with writing a review of a recital for the Yale Daily News, but it doesn’t get published, and when she asks the paper’s editor why he tells her that her writing was “a bit of a yawn.” She rewrites it and is told once again that it’s not good, and that he can’t tell what she really thought about the performance. She’s told to rewrite it another time and attends the recital again to further form her opinion. This time Lorelai attends it with her, and this performance proves to be worse than the last, something both Lorelai and Rory agree on.

So Rory gives it a bad review and this time her piece is accepted and published, no harm no foul, right? We all have different tastes, and perhaps it really wasn’t a bad performance. Her dislike of it isn’t the problem here, it’s her comments towards the ballerina. Rather than just leaving it at critiquing the performance and overall recital, Rory makes some major digs at the ballerina’s appearance. She compares the ballerina to a hippo, writes that she has the grace of a drunken dockworker, and even adds in Lorelai’s comment about a roll of fat around her bra strap. When she’s (rightfully) confronted by the ballerina she tries to defend her words as part of her job as a journalist, but nowhere in the job description does it say body-shaming is okay.

Rory Body Shaming a Ballerina Is Just Plain Cruel

Image via The WB

When she pouts to her mom about the encounter, even Lorelai says Rory was too harsh, something Rory continues to defend as being what she was told to do. She even defends her body-shaming by saying that it's a critique of the costumer, quickly following it up by saying the costumer should’ve put her in a bigger leotard. It’s such a needlessly cruel review. She very well could’ve written her honest opinion on the recital without the body-shaming comments, not only are they just plain mean, but the ballerina’s appearance doesn’t have anything to do with the quality of the recital.

Not to mention this was one of Rory’s tryout articles. She explains during a Friday night dinner that in order to join the staff you have to write a piece for each section of the paper. Not that this kind of review would be okay even for a seasoned writer, but it's certainly not a good first impression. And, to top it all off, the recital closed early due to Rory’s review.

Rory’s Character Was Destroyed When She Went to Yale

Image via Netflix

Rory’s character started going downhill around the time she went off to Yale. Perhaps it was being taken out of her humble little town and being plopped into a bigger, more high-class environment, or maybe she was always like this, and it just decided to rear its ugly head at a convenient time. Rory has always been a bit spoiled and unaware of her privilege. She’s Lorelai’s entire world, and in her eyes, Rory can do no wrong. This sets up a complex for her that lends itself to the decline of her character once she’s sent out into the world on her own. She’s set in her ways and unable to take criticism, a direct result of being coddled by Lorelai and her grandparents, and honestly the town of Stars Hollow as a whole. Don’t get me wrong, Rory is brilliant, and she worked hard to get where she is, but her attitude along the way soured any enjoyment in celebrating her success.

Sure she and Lorelai were fairly chatty and engaged in some cheeky gossip, but they had never been outright cruel towards people — and especially not towards someone’s looks. But yet this entire episode exists, and as if that wasn’t bad enough there’s another instance of it in the “Summer” episode of A Year in the Life. During a scene where Lorelai and Rory are lying out by the pool, two larger men walk past, and Lorelai and Rory quietly mock them, commenting on their bellies. But it doesn’t end there. There’s a resident of the town that Rory has nicknamed “Back Fat Pat” and when he welcomes her back to town, she accidentally calls him fat to his face when she thanks him. This would be a problematic scene any time, but given that A Year in the Life came out in 2016 you would think a scene like this wouldn’t make the cut. What does it provide anyway? Aside from making Rory and Lorelai rather unlikable and giving the revival an even more sour reputation.

Lorelai and Rory have never been perfect characters, but these moments go far and beyond just being a little annoying, this is just mean-girl behavior, and it could’ve – and should’ve – been cut entirely. There’s never an excuse for it, and even though the 2000s when the show was airing was a much different time, body shaming has never been in style.