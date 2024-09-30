Gilmore Girls has been a series that has impacted many viewers. With its aesthetically pleasing scenarios and an unforgettable love triangle between the main characters, this show has made sure to remain a fan-favorite throughout the years after its finale. Because of this, the series was given a miniseries revival by Netflix named Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, with its main leads reprising their previous roles.

In particular, season 1 is where everything started. The first introduction to the main characters, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, portrayed by Lauren Graham (also in Twinless) and Alexis Bledel, is truly something special that is still remembered clearly by fans of the show. This season was the exact definition of comfort and autumn vibes that portray the beginning of Rory and Lorelai's story, as it shows the first half of the love story triangle, which is Rory and Dean, and how their relationship blossomed. These are the 10 best Season 1 episodes of Gilmore Girls, ranked.

10 "Forgiveness And Stuff"

One of the main storylines in the first half of the first season is how Rory Gilmore and Dean Forrester grow closer, until they start dating. This comes to a climax when Lorelai confronts Dean about having physical intimacy with her daughter during the couple's first date in Season 1, Episode 10, "Forgiveness And Stuff." He assures Lorelai that nothing of the sort happened, as the Gilmores have a Christmas party to celebrate the holiday season.

After that night, Lorelai and Rory have a heartfelt conversation, strengthening their mother-daughter bond. This is an important moment between Lorelai, Dean, and Rory. It makes the mother understand her daughter can be trusted, as Rory continues her journey through her complicated teenage years, but now with her first love, Dean. Furthermore, "Forgiveness And Stuff" is an important episode because it strengthens Lorelai and Luke's friendship, and it has one of fans' favorite moments between the couple, as Luke consoles Lorelai in the hospital after she sees her dad in the hospital bed (the dad does not feel well during the Christmas Party).

9 "Love and War and Snow"

What better way to begin the holiday season? By seeing the first glimpse of snow, definitely. The holiday episodes in Gilmore Girls are the definition of comfort and are perfect to rewatch with a cozy blanket, and some hot chocolate, late at night. They bring a different feeling to viewers as they celebrate the holiday season. This episode is no exception!

In Season 1, Episode 8, "Love and War and Snow," the main topic is the snowstorm, which blocks Rory Gilmore in her grandparent's house, so Lorelai is stuck in Stars Hollow with a Town Council Meeting and can't attend the weekly Friday dinner. Furthermore, Luke acts in the town's annual play, based on an important Revolutionary War battle moment. "Love and War and Snow" is mostly a filler to preview the next episode's main plotline: Rory's first dance with Dean Forrester.

8 "Cinnamon's Wake"

First few embarrassing encounters with a guy you like? Rory Gilmore is the winner in this category, as she meets her first love again, Dean, in Season 1, episode 5, "Cinnamon's Wake," on her bus ride to school. The scene itself is breathtakingly cute, and it showcases perfectly their high-school-type chemistry. But as with every young love-type of relationship, these usually don't last, just like the one between Lorelai and Rory's teacher at Chilton, who begins courting her in "Cinnamon's Wake."

Furthermore, the episode features hilarious moments of the situation unfolding at the Inn, in which Michel is dealing with a group of French tourists who are rather enthusiastic. There is also one of fans' favorite scenes of Dean and Rory, in which they speak during the town's baking sale, in which Rory awkwardly admits to Dean that she is interested in him also, but not without a hilarious exit from her, as she runs away from him. "Cinnamon's Wake" is very funny and heartwarming, as it shows many interactions between the main and side characters of the season.

7 "Kill Me Now"

For most of the first season, Lorelai was always afraid of becoming second place in Rory's life, since her grandparents were paying for the Chilton School tuition. An example of this is seen in Season 1, Episode 3, "Kill Me Now," as Rory goes golfing with her grandfather after her grandmother hears that Chilton requires every student to be in one sports team to continue being enrolled in the school. Furthermore, Lorelai can't keep an eye on the situation, since she is working with very difficult customers at the Inn, who are two spoiled and rich sisters, currently celebrating their weddings at the same time.

This episode features many heartwarming scenes between Rory and her grandfather. Also, this episode shows how difficult the relationship between Lorelai and her mother truly is, as the tension explodes between them in the last scene, in which they fight over Lorelai's jealousy of them having a great relationship with her daughter when, instead, they always made Lorelai miserable during her teenage years. "Kill Me Now" is truly great.

6 "Rory's Birthday Parties"

Birthday celebrations during your teenage years can be saddening or truly embarrassing. In Season 1, Episode 6, "Rory's Birthday Parties," Emily Gilmore throws a birthday party for Rory, despite her saying she did not want it in the first place. Furthermore, she invites her classmates from Chilton without consulting her. So, Rory is stuck being the main character of her party, and with people she doesn't get along with at all.

Although this episode features very hilarious moments between Rory and her classmate Tristan, who is interested in her, some scenes culminate in fights between Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Emily's already difficult mother-daughter relationship. For example, that is seen in the scene of Emily asks Lorelai to help her find a great gift for her granddaughter's birthday, and they go shopping together. "Rory's Birthday Parties" is a funny yet fantastic watch, but not enough to reach the fifth spot.

5 "Rory's Dance"

School dances are always viewed as something that is the real crucial moment of someone's teenage years. This has been viewed in various coming-to-age series, and Gilmore Girls is no exception. In Season 1, Episode 9, "Rory's Dance," this concept is brilliantly analyzed as viewers see Rory attend her first-ever school dance at Chilton, but unwillingly, as Lorelai makes her a dress for that special occasion.But, Rory does have a dancing scene with Dean, which is memorable for viewers who love that pairing.

This episode features cute and hilarious scenes, like the interaction between Tristan and Paris at Chilton, where viewers can giggle at seeing Paris feeling so awkward over Tristan's bad-boy persona; or the moment when Rory asks Dean to join her as a plus-one for the school dance, which warms the viewers' hearts. Nonetheless, "Rory's First Dance" is fantastic.

4 "Kiss And Tell"

There are awkward moments between mother and daughter...especially when talking about boys. Rory knows a thing or two about this, as in season 1, episode 7, "Kiss And Tell," she has her first kiss with Dean. But she does hide the fact that it happened, embarrassed to speak about it with her mother. So, she decides not to tell her. That is a wrong move, as Lorelai finds out and the tension between her and Rory culminates in a fight.

This episode's plotline is mostly centered on Rory, Dean, and Lorelai tangled in between the love story, somehow. The funniest moment in the episode was definitely the fight that almost erupted between Tristan and Dean at the dance over Rory. It was entertaining to watch, yet so dramatic for no reason at all. Overall, it was a fantastic watch!

3 "The Deer Hunters"

Being late for school because you have been hit by a deer? Quite impossible to believe, but it's definitely the case for Rory in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Deer Hunters." It's not one of Rory Gilmore's best moments. Rory misses an important test because of this situation, and since she studied all night, she begs her professor to let her take that test in front of the entire class. Furthermore, when the professor lets her out of the class, she rebels against Paris and Tristan, which is actually hilarious to watch, as she speaks her truth to them since they have been treating her poorly since the first day she started school for no apparent reason.

"The Deer Hunters" also features important scenes, like Lorelai going to talk with Rory's professor and the school's director about the situation that unfolded the morning of the test, and when Lorelai has a heartfelt conversation with Rory about what happened afterward. Another fun situation is when viewers see the side character of Sookie brooding over a review she received from an important magazine critic, which makes fans relate to when something like this happened in their lives. Overall, the episode is very well-written and the performances are exceptional!

2 "Pilot"

The Season 1, Episode 1, "Pilot" episode deserved praise. This is where the story begins, as Lorelai and Rory are introduced, and viewers notice for the first time that their mother-daughter bond is very strong. Furthermore, there are introductions to various other side characters, like the grandfather and grandmother of Rory, who are Lorelai's parents, Luke from Lorelai and Rory's favorite coffee shop, and many others...truly unforgettable.

Yes, it's a fantastic episode, and it's well written. But it's too slow, so it makes the viewers lose interest in some parts of it. But it also contains the first meeting of Rory and Dean, the emotional moment where Lorelai unwillingly asks her parents to help her pay the prestigious school's tuition, and Rory begins to prepare for her first day at Chilton. Overall, "Pilot" is worth watching if viewers want to get to know every single character's backstory.

1 "The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton"

The first day at Chilton begins for Rory Gilmore, in which she meets new classmates and the school's high expectations for its students, in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton." The day doesn't begin on the right foot, as Lorelai oversleeps and Rory is late for the first few classes. Because of that, Lorelai has to talk with the headmaster's office, and finds her parents there, as they have a heated discussion about the way their granddaughter and daughter dress since the school has a dress code and students are required to wear the school's uniform.

"The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton" is magnificent, as the performances of all the main characters are stupendous. There is also the introduction of fan-beloved characters, the overachiever student Paris Geller and the bad boy Tristan Dugray. The music and pop-culture references make this episode truly outstanding. Overall, this episode is a breeze to watch, and it's hilarious.