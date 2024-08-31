With Autumn just around the corner, it is the perfect time of year for a Gilmore Girls rewatch. There is just something so cozy and bingeworthy about the show, with the Stars Hollow setting, the compelling storylines, and the lovable characters. Although Gilmore Girls went on for seven seasons and a revival, there was something particularly magical about its earlier seasons.

In particular, Season 2 of Gilmore Girls was a truly phenomenal season of television. It really captured an important time in Lorelai and Rory's lives, showing their growth, dating, breakups, school and work troubles, and everything in between. The season had some of the show's very best episodes, which had humor, heart, and generally warm feelings. These are the 10 best Season 2 episodes of Gilmore Girls, ranked.

10 "Red Light on the Wedding Night"

Episode 3

The main plot point going into the second season of Gilmore Girls was Lorelai's rushed engagement to Rory's teacher, Max Medina. Although Max was very sweet and good to both Lorelai and Rory, the relationship was very clearly not meant to last. This all came to a head at Lorelai's Bachelorette party in Season 2, Episode 3, "Red Light on the Wedding Night," as Lorelai really started to understand the gravity of her engagement.

While hearing Emily's stories about her wedding to Richard, Lorelai started to really focus on her doubts about Max. She realized that she wasn't excited about the wedding, and even called Christopher. This was an important moment for Lorelai to realize not just what she wanted, but what she did not want. This episode closed that chapter and marked the real shift into Season 2.

9 "Lost and Found"

Episode 15

The introduction of Luke's nephew, Jess Mariano, shook things up for both Stars Hollow and for Gilmore Girls. Jess's episodes were some of the best of Season 2, as his presence brought out existing tensions. No longer could everything be swept under the rug, leading to fighting between Rory and Lorelai, and a lot of tension between Rory and Dean.

In Season 2, Episode 15, "Lost and Found," Lorelai hired Jess to clean the gutters after Roy begged her to give him a chance. The main plot line of this episode was the drama surrounding the bracelet that Dean had made for Rory. After it fell off, Jess secretly took it, leading an angry Dean to guilt Rory over it missing. This episode added to the tension between Rory, Jess, and Dean in an amazing way.

8 "There's the Rub"

Episode 16

The love triangle between Rory, Jess, and Dean was a central part of Season 2 of Gilmore Girls. With Rory dating Dean, her inevitable connection with Jess became a point of tension. In Season 2, Episode 16, "There's the Rub," Lorelai went away for a spa weekend with Emily, leading Rory to have the house to herself for a night. Rory wanted to have time alone, but that did not work out.

This episode was so much fun, primarily for the wonderful yet unlikely trio of Rory, Jess, and Paris Geller. It was absolutely hilarious to watch the three of them eating and debating literature together in Rory's kitchen, that is until Dean ruined the fun. Additionally, this was a fascinating episode for Lorelai and Emily's relationship, and it was surprisingly sweet at the end when they stole bathrobes together.

7 "Teach Me Tonight"

Episode 19

For the whole of Rory and Jess' friendship in Season 2, Lorelai was disapproving and afraid that something would go wrong. That Chekhov's gun finally went off in Season 2, Episode 19, "Teach Me Tonight." Rory started tutoring Jess, which included more scenes showing how they were such a great fit for one another. She encouraged him to push himself, and he encouraged her to let loose.

While driving around together, Rory and Jess ended up getting into a car accident, for which the entire town blames Jess. This also led to a very explosive fight between Luke and Lorelai that ended up bleeding into Season 3. This episode had a great deal of tension, finally utilizing all the drama that it had been building up all season. Additionally, it had Kirk's hilarious short film.

6 "Road Trip to Harvard"

Episode 4

What is a Gilmore girl to do after calling off her wedding? The only answer is an impromptu road trip to Harvard. After Lorelai ended things with Max, she did not want to deal with the whole of Stars Hollow reacting to the news. Lorelai and Rory then took an impromptu road trip in Season 2, Episode 4, "Road Trip to Harvard." It was so much fun to see the two of them on the road together.

The funniest part of this episode was definitely Luke. After finding out that Lorelai and Max's wedding was off, he celebrated by giving everyone free coffee. Additionally, it was very moving to see Lorelai's emotional arc in this episode, through processing the breakup and her decision, to seeing college and regretting what she had lost. It was also beautiful to see the chuppah that Luke had built for her.

5 "Lorelai's Graduation Day"

Episode 21

Arguably the most fascinating character study of Season 2 is Episode 21, "Lorelai's Graduation Day." With Lorelai's graduation ceremony looming, Rory was very excited about the ceremony, and even secretly invited Richard and Emily. However, on the day of, things did not go as planned. After talking to Jess on the phone the night before, Rory impulsively skipped school and went to New York City to see him.

It was fascinating and exciting to watch Rory do something so blatantly self-destructive and against the rules for once. It was also really sweet to see how much she and Jess cared about each other, and how well they still fit together. It was devastating when Rory accidentally ended up missing Lorelai's graduation, for both of them. However, it was so moving when Emily and Richard showed up.

4 "Nick & Nora / Sid & Nancy"

Episode 5

The introduction of Jess Mariano to Gilmore Girls added a great deal of comedy to the show, from his very first appearance. The funniest episode of Gilmore Girls was Season 2, Episode 5, "Nick & Nora / Sid & Nancy." The episode saw Lorelai trying to give Luke parenting advice as a very reluctant Jess showed up to Stars Hollow. Jess was absolutely hilarious as the rebel without a cause, complete with a scene where he looked around the town to the tune of "This is Hell."

This episode was great for how it introduced Jess and set up his relationship with Rory. However, the best thing about this episode is how funny it is. The episode saw Jess acting out by stealing gnomes, and Luke finally getting fed up and pushing him into the lake. It was the perfect introduction to a truly phenomenal character, and it set in motion many interesting things for Season 2.

3 "The Bracebridge Dinner"

Episode 10

All the best episodes of Gilmore Girls came from the perfect combination of a Stars Hollow event combined with personal drama. In Season 2, Episode 10, "The Bracebridge Dinner," a blizzard messed up the Bracebridge Dinner that Sookie had prepared so hard for, as now the guests were unable to attend. She and Lorelai then decided to invite members of the town instead.

This was such a fun and cozy episode, with all the beloved members of Stars Hollow in one snowy location. There was the historical acting, Luke and Jess' discomfort over eating new foods, and the big reveal that Richard had quit his job. Additionally, the carriage ride scenes between both Lorelai and Luke, and Rory and Jess, were absolutely amazing.

2 "I Can't Get Started"

Episode 22

There was perhaps no better way to wrap up such a smart, emotional, and dramatic season as with a wedding. In Season 2, Episode 22, "I Can't Get Started," Sookie and Jackson got married. Throughout the wedding, there was drama galore for the Gilmore girls. Lorelai and Christopher were finally on the same page for once and ready to start a real relationship. That is, until he found out that Sherry was pregnant, and then left Lorelai.

Meanwhile, Jess returns to town, which led to a beautiful and emotional reunion between him and Rory. Rory even kissed Jess for the first time, but unfortunately, she was still with Dean. This episode was fantastic for its very significant plot points, set against the backdrop of a beautiful wedding. It was a really fantastic way to end the season, with a heartbroken Lorelai and a torn Rory.

1 "A-Tisket, A-Tasket"

Episode 13

The best episode of Season 2 was none other than Episode 13, "A-Tisket, A-Tasket." This episode introduced a truly bizarre ceremony in Stars Hollow, in which women would prepare a basket and put the basket up for auction. Men would then bid on the basket, and whoever won would then go eat it with the woman who made it. This made for a very fun and funny episode with classic Star Hollow charm.

Of course, this episode marked a shift in the love triangle, with Jess practically outwardly courting Rory. With Jess outbidding Dean on the basket, Rory went out for a picnic with him. This was a great plot point, causing a fight between Rory and Lorelai, and tension between Rory and Dean. Other highlights included Sookie and Jackson getting engaged, and Lorelai and Luke sharing a sweet moment in the gazebo.

