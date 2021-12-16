Interior, Stars Hollow High classroom, Stars Hollow, Connecticut — day. An ordinary English teacher instructs her class, “For those of you who have not finished the final chapters of Huckleberry Finn, you may use this time to do so. For those who have, you may start your essay now. Whichever task you choose, do it silently.” Down the row of desks and students, we see three teenage girls sharing a bottle of nail polish, disinterested in what class has to offer that day. They soon direct their attention to another girl behind them, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), passionately writing. “I bet it’s a love letter,” whispers one girl. “Or her diary,” whispers another. The third girl leans over to see the truth, revealing with a roll of the eyes, “It’s the assignment.”

From the moment we meet Rory in the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls, the beloved family dramedy that originally aired between 2000 and 2007 and has since retained a passionate cult following in the streaming age, we’re given to assume that she is academically inclined. Or, as her best friend Lane (Keiko Agena) puts it when she starts geeking out too much over school, “Okay, there’s academic-minded and then there’s Amish.” She reads more than anyone in town, she’s apparently the only person in her high school English class that enjoys the assignments, and her focus while reading for pleasure is so intense that she doesn’t even notice when someone nearby takes a football to the face and ambulances need to be called. Her dream is to attend Harvard University and become a journalist just like Christiane Amanpour, and the pilot presents her first step into achieving that dream: she’s accepted into the Chilton Prep School in nearby Hartford, which will undoubtedly increase her chances of acceptance into an Ivy League college.

As if there wasn’t enough pressure brewing under the surface of a teenage girl loving school and reading and knowledge this much, her dream of becoming a Harvard scholar is additionally fueled by the encouragement of her single mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham)—who ran away from her own stifling Ivy League upbringing after having Rory as a teenager—and her grandparents who, as Lorelai tells us and we soon learn for ourselves, are eager to have a second chance at an upper-class daughter to mold into their version of a respectable woman. But in the earlier seasons of the series, this pressure isn’t so much at the forefront of Rory’s character development. Sure, there was that time she was so stressed trying to catch up on Chilton homework that she got hit by a deer and had a meltdown when she missed a test, her overcommitment to extracurriculars like The Franklin school newspaper (and later The Yale Daily News), and tendency for one-liners like, “Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my finals?” But as a whole, Rory was still a child, and it was easy for her to fold into other people’s ideals for her. That illusion is brutally shattered in the Season 5 finale.

The endearing popularity of Gilmore Girls nearly a decade and a half since its network cancellation speaks to its quality as a form of television comfort food for fans who enjoy returning to it with the first sign of an October breeze. For legions of middle-class white viewers and especially millennials, Gilmore Girls recalls a simpler time in life—if we can even dare to call it that—or better yet, a comforting alternative version of life you might have never had. But it’s also one that simultaneously acknowledges and ignores the complex burden of expectation that surrounds young adulthood, and nothing illustrates this better than Lorelai and Rory’s period of estrangement in the beginning of Season 6.

I first watched Gilmore Girls in 2016 during my first year of college, well into its streaming rebirth (although I remain a DVD purist). An overachieving perfectionist and avid bookworm from the crib, I immediately saw myself in Rory’s shoes even though I didn’t excel at everything and didn’t have Ivy League aspirations. This was a time in my life where I was not only purposely overwhelming myself with my studies but also “reading for pleasure” to fill every gap, fearing for the day when I would finally have to face the music and become an adult. Moreover, as someone whose perfectionism and obsessive-compulsive personality traits had either been ignored or encouraged for most of my childhood because it supposedly enriched my ability to achieve, it reached a point where I, much like R. City and Adam Levine, was wondering, “If I got locked away, and we lost it all today, tell me honestly, would you still love me the same?” Gilmore Girls’ comforting tone helped quiet this mounting anxiety… to a fault.

At the end of Season 5, Rory’s internship at a newspaper newly acquired by Mitchum Huntzberger (Gregg Henry), father of her beau Logan (Matt Czuchry), ends badly when he sits her down and tells her she doesn’t have what it takes to be a journalist. Suddenly confronted with the fact that the one goal she’s worked so hard towards all her life might not be her calling after all, Rory suffers a premature quarter-life crisis and decides to take a break from Yale to figure out what she wants to do with her life. Lorelai’s reaction, however, makes matters 10 times worse. “Since when are you not sure what you want to do with your life? You’ve known what you wanted to do with your life since you were three,” her mother tells her, soon followed by, “So what’s the great master plan then, huh? You’re gonna move back home, live in your room, work part-time at the bookstore? Forget it, not an option.”

The concept of conditional love is a recurring theme throughout multiple character arcs on Gilmore Girls, but it’s not one we would ever think Lorelai—who once told a teenage Rory that she doesn’t want to lock her up and throw away the key like her mother did with her—would apply to the girl who’s her best friend first and daughter second. Thereafter, Rory moves in with her grandparents Richard and Emily (Edward Herrmann and Kelly Bishop), who just happened to be the ones who were actually willing to listen to her during a profound moment of vulnerability. Yes, Richard and Emily did betray Lorelai in a sense by disregarding their original plan to stage an intervention to get Rory to return to school, and yes, everything Lorelai predicted about her parents finally getting a second chance at the daughter they never had did turn out to be true in the end. But in the instance of giving a confused young adult a shoulder to cry on when she needed it, the grandparents’ intentions were admirable and Lorelai allowed that to happen by shutting out her best friend in the cold, only willing to open the door again if she returned to Yale.

With every rewatch of Gilmore Girls until now, Season 6 has always solicited a great deal of aggravation on my part. A younger version of myself who was a fellow overachieving perfectionist was enraged with Rory’s decision to supposedly give up the minute things got difficult and lunge into her grandparents’ wealthy world of privilege. But at this point, well into my twenties and thankfully past the beginning of emerging adulthood, I realize what it must have taken for someone like Rory—who’s obsessive work ethic mirrored my own to a dangerous extent—to admit that she needs time off to sort some things out. Likewise, Lorelai and Rory’s rift in Season 6 just proves that it is in no way healthy to be that emotionally dependent on the approval of one’s mother or daughter, regardless of the kind of relationship you share.

It’s easier to gravitate to the earlier seasons of Gilmore Girls where any problems aren’t really problems in the grand scheme of life. At the times when I was consuming it most, Season 6 was offering me the harsh dose of reality I was looking to avoid. But now I approach it with calmer rationality that allows me to better understand the consequences faced by someone like Rory who dares to change her mind or take a break or whatever she needed to do (except stealing that yacht, which I will not condone). No adult human being is a machine, and the immense amounts of pressure placed around young adulthood are unhealthy. Rory eventually makes up with Lorelai after a series of events inform her that journalism and school are the places she really does belong, and her insistence on making up the time she lost by overscheduling herself once again are met with shrugs and smiles that say, “That’s our Rory!” I know she’s fictional, but please de-normalize the urge to hold someone to the calling they decided on when they were a toddler.

