When TV show seasons near their end, fans wait in anticipation for what will unfold after a series of build-ups, break-ups and unexpected twists. This rings true for Gilmore Girls, an addictive mother-daughter comedy-drama that began in 2000. Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls follows Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they go through the motions in the quaint small town of Stars Hollow. It is the epitome of a comfort show; while drama does occur, it is mostly day-to-day issues that are resolved quickly and wholesome interactions between lovable characters.

Between the compelling characters, cozy atmosphere and engaging storylines, fans keep returning to Gilmore Girls. Some of the most memorable episodes are season finales, which feature the culmination of the season's events, often leaving fans with a cliffhanger or two. It isn't so bad now, with Gilmore Girls streaming on Netflix with every episode at fans' disposal, but this would have packed a wallop when it was airing on live TV. From the long-awaited beginning of a slow-burn romance to a secret kiss before a wedding, this show knows how to do finales.

7 "Partings"

Season 6, Episode 22 (2006)

In season 6's finale, Rory throws a going away party for her boyfriend Logan (Matt Czuchry) before he goes to London for a job, under the guidance of his cold and domineering father. Their time together is sweet but is undermined by Logan's impending departure and their soon-to-be long-distance relationship. Lorelai, after episodes of ignoring her feelings, confronts her long-term boyfriend Luke (Scott Patterson), giving him an ultimatum about their relationship. When she does not immediately receive an answer, she returns to her ex, Rory's father, Christopher (David Sutcliffe).

This was the final episode that was directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who didn't let us down much until season 6. This infuriating finale features plenty of out-of-character moments and single-handedly ruined storylines that have been years in the making. Luke and Lorelai have spent most of the season not communicating with each other, and it explodes in an argument and Lorelai does not give Luke 5 minutes to respond before running back to Christopher. It wouldn't be surprising if some fans took "Partings" literally and stopped watching the show altogether.

6 "Love, Daisies and Troubadours"

Season 1, Episode 21 (2001)

Season 1's finale features Rory pining to get boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki) back after their break-up, including going to his house and freaking out his little sister and making an odd speech at the town meeting. By the end, she tells Dean she loves him and they rekindle their relationship. Lorelai fights with current boyfriend Max, and he impulsively proposes. He fills the inn with yellow daisies and Lorelai contemplates her response. Luke's girlfriend leaves, as she believes he is in love with Lorelai.

This era of Gilmore Girls was much simpler and arguably better. The stakes are pretty low, with the drama focusing on romance. It's all very sweet but nothing to rave about. Max's romantic gesture is lovely but undoubtedly impulsive and rash considering they hadn't been seeing each other long. Rory trying to win Dean back is wholesome and showcases some development for her character as she fights for what she wants. The Lorelai-Luke romance is teased with no follow-through.

5 "A House is Not a Home"

Season 5, Episode 22 (2005)

Lorelai picks up Rory from the police station after she is arrested for stealing a boat with Logan. This out-of-character moment for Rory was brought on when Logan's father told her she wasn't cut out to be a journalist, and she spirals, deciding to drop out of Yale. Lorelai visits her parents, Richard (Edward Hermann) and Emily (Kelly Bishop) for help to deter Rory from dropping out, which they agree to. They go back on their promise and Rory moves in with them, leaving Lorelai devastated. She goes to Luke for support and asks him to marry her.

This episode kicks off the awful rift between Lorelai and Rory, and Lorelai and her parents. Seeing Richard and Emily go against Lorelai when they said they would help convince Rory to go back to Yale makes this episode hard to watch. They seize their chance to have Rory to themselves, and Rory's character arc hits another low. This finale feels solemn and unsatisfying, with its only redeeming quality being the cliffhanger proposal. It might have been impulsive of Lorelai to propose to Luke, but fans of the couple had been waiting for this since season 1. We'll take what we can get.

4 "Bon Voyage"

Season 7, Episode 22 (2007)

In the final episode of Gilmore Girls (excluding the controversial revival), Rory readies herself for her new job, going on the campaign trail with Barack Obama as a reporter. Everyone scrambles to say their goodbyes, with Luke organizing a surprise bon voyage party for Rory. Finally, Luke and Lorelai have a long-awaited reunion kiss, rekindling their relationship after a long separation. Mother and daughter have their last breakfast and coffee at Luke's before Rory's departure, concluding the show's original run.

Aside from A Year in the Life, Season 7 is probably the most controversial, featuring some of the lowest-rated episodes of the entire show. Without Amy-Sherman Palladino, Gilmore Girls went on a rollercoaster and not the fun kind. That being said, "Bon Voyage" is a nice wrap-up to a long show. The Gilmore Girls end as they began, now with Rory heading into the real world and Lorelai finally back with Luke. It includes emotional scenes with everyone's favorite characters, including the well-loved Lane Kim (Keiko Agena).

3 "Those Are Strings, Pinnochio"

Season 3, Episode 22 (2003)

"Those Are Strings, Pinnochio" features Rory's graduation from Chilton, celebrating her final moments in high school before she embarks on the world of Yale University. When they fail to receive financial aid for college, Rory goes to her grandparents and asks them to loan her the tuition, to which they agree. Lorelai is then able to use her money to buy the Dragonfly Inn with Sookie (Melissa McCarthy). Everyone gathers to see Rory graduate, including a teary-eyed Luke. Rory gives a heartfelt speech and says goodbye to Chilton.

This finale isn't bubbling with tension and drama like some, but it does well by being realistically emotional and reflective about the journey of the Gilmore Girls so far. Lorelai is finally able to make her dream come true, and the finale promises a new era for her and Sookie as they discuss their new inn. Rory's speech makes most fans cry, with her beautiful dedication to Lorelai as her role-model and best friend. This finale reminds fans of why they love Gilmore Girls so much. It is a good one to rewatch, especially if you're watching season 7.

2 "I Can't Get Started"

Season 2, Episode 22 (2002)

In Sookie's wedding episode, drama unfolds for the Gilmore Girls. Christopher returns to accompany Lorelai to the wedding, despite still being with his girlfriend Sherry. Lorelai and Chris sleep together and decide to restart their relationship. But at the climax of the episode, Chris finds out that Sherry is pregnant and leaves immediately. Meanwhile, Rory sees Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) again and kisses him. Lorelai and Rory walk down the aisle full of confusion and sadness.

"I Can't Get Started" is a classic Gilmore Girls episode, setting up what is arguably the best era of the show. This finale succeeds as it resolves conflicts while creating new ones, wrapping up the season and hinting at what is to come. Fans are convinced that Christopher is finally here to stay until the baby bomb drops, proving that the stars will not align for Lorelai and Chris. Rory and Jess share one of the most iconic kisses of the show, despite her still being with Dean. The drama and the tension are unmatched.

1 "Raincoats and Recipes"

Season 4, Episode 22 (2004)

In the highest-rated episode of Gilmore Girls ever, Lorelai does a test run for her new inn, inviting townspeople to stay for the weekend. Chaos ensues; Lorelai's ex shows up and refuses to leave, confusing Luke who has been showing his interest in Lorelai. Rory goes home to pick up some CDs for the inn and sees Dean, and the pair sleep together, despite Dean being married. Luke and Lorelai have their very first kiss (finally!). Lorelai catches Rory and Dean afterward and an argument between her and Rory occurs, leaving Rory in tears. This one brings the drama.

Like "I Can't Get Started," the season 4 finale features the bubbling over of conflict that has been built up for several seasons. All of our favorite characters are shoved into close quarters and there is not a moment of respite for viewers. Rory deciding to sleep with Dean made a lot of fans dislike her, seeing the start of her 'messy' character arc. However, it makes for a shocking moment that fans will never forget, even if they want to. Lorelai and Luke's first kiss is easily one of the most iconic moments in the entire show and that alone earns its praise as the best episode and finale.

