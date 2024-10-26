In many ways — pretty much every way that counts, in fact — Gilmore Girls is the television equivalent of comfort food. "Cozy" is the word that's often used to describe it, and it's not hard to see why, with its fall and winter aesthetic, quirky production design and tone, and endearing characters. The show remains a cultural touchstone, representing the very specific mindset that dominated the early 2000s.

However, with the show being so tied to early noughties culture, it should come as no surprise that many of its storylines have aged like milk under the sun. From outdated ideas regarding class and sex to outright questionable choices made by characters, these are the Gilmore Girls storylines that have aged the worst. They were chosen based on how eyebrow-raising they are under a 2024 eye, although many were so bad that they attracted blowback at the time, too.

10 Rory's Love Life

She was never the best at choosing a partner.

Close

Rory Gilmore's (Alexis Bledel) love life was central to the show's narrative. Fans keep debating to this day over who was Rory's best boyfriend, and while the consensus favors Jess, it's safe to say none of these guys are particularly great as romantic partners. Indeed, rewatching the show as an adult makes one realize how questionable Rory's choices are and how her harmful patterns continue into adulthood.

For example, Rory's cheating ways begin with Jess, continue with Dean (Jared Padalecki), and carry into her thirties with Logan (Matt Czuchry). Rory is also quite selfish, and so are the romantic partners she chooses, resulting in bizarre relationships where there's never real trust, and the balance is always off. Rory also hurts her fair share of people in her pursuit of romance, from Lindsay (Arielle Kebbel) in the original series to Paul (Jack Carpenter) in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

9 All the Casual Racism

"It's like another Calcutta in here."

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Rewatching Gilmore Girls today can get quite uncomfortable because of all the casual racism the characters spew, especially Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory, Emily (Kelly Bishop), and Richard (Edward Herrmann). Because class is such a central topic in the show, many characters say outright offensive stuff about minorities and people of color, from Emily's casual microaggressions against her maids to Lorelai's offensive one-liners.

What's worse is the show actually wants the audience to laugh at these insults; it sells discrimination as humor because it's delivered in a quirky, fast-paced manner by the cast. It might've worked once, in the early 2000s, when these types of casual aggressions were prevalent on television. However, today's mindset has made everyone more aware of how harmful stereotypes can be, making all these lines feel unnecessary at best and insulting at worst.

8 All the Casual Fatphobia

"Bye, jerk, die jerk!"

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Like the racism issue, Gilmore Girls is also guilty of engaging in constant fatphobia against multiple characters. Perhaps the most infamous case happens in Season 4 when Rory writes a very mean-spirited and borderline unprofessional review of a ballet recital, where she directly targets the ballerina's body and compares her to the dancing hippos from Fantasia.

The fat shaming continues all the way to the divisive Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, where Lorelai and Rory are openly rude to overweight people, with the former saying "belly alert" whenever an overweight person approaches them at the pool. The fact that this problematic narrative continued all the way to the revival, which came out in 2016, speaks to a larger issue in the Gilmore Girls' writers' room. Sadly, Lorelai and Rory's cruelty to overweight people didn't stay behind in the 2000s, where it belongs.

7 The 2000s Idea of Diversity

Stars Hollow is vanilla in more ways than one.

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Like many other shows from the noughties, Gilmore Girls had a diversity issue. The cast was largely straight and white, with the only notable exceptions being Michel (Yanic Truesdale) and the Kim family. Other than them, there was no color in Stars Hollow. Worst of all, Rory's classmates at Yale were also noticeably hegemonic, which seems outright absurd.

In terms of LGBTQ+ representation, Gilmore Girls also failed miserably. Some characters, like Michel and Taylor Doose (Michael Winters), are clearly queer-coded, but they both react with anger when the suggestion of being queer comes up, outright denying it. Indeed, it's not until the revival that the show openly accepts Michel is gay; unfortunately, it keeps treating Taylor as a walking stereotype.

6 Logan and Rory's Entire Relationship

A turning point in Rory's life (for the worst).

Image via Warner Bros. Television

It's time to admit it: Rory and Logan are terrible together. The pair meet during Rory's second year at Yale and begin an on-and-off relationship filled with drama, misunderstandings, and constant emotional turmoil. The show ends on a somewhat positive note, with Rory breaking up with Logan after refusing his marriage proposal. However, the revival takes them back to square one, with them engaging in an affair while he is engaged.

The more one rewatches Gilmore Girls, the more one realizes Rory and Logan are the annoying couple you avoid at parties because all they'll do is talk about themselves.

Gilmore Girls tries to sell Rory and Logan as some sort of endgame, but the truth is they bring out the worst aspects in each other. Logan and his truly awful friends from the Life and Death Brigade represent the worst aspects of absurd wealth, which Rory is more than happy to indulge in whenever she's with him. A Year in the Life ends with the notion that, despite almost certainly being the father of her child, Logan won't be part of its life because Rory has finally outgrown her infatuation with him, and fans can only hope that'll indeed be the case. Indeed, the more one rewatches Gilmore Girls, the more one realizes Rory and Logan are the annoying couple you avoid at parties because all they'll do is talk about themselves.

5 "I've got the good kid."

Do you, Lorelai? Do you really?

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Gilmore Girls' treatment of sex and sexuality is odd. Because of Lorelai's teenage pregnancy, the show always adopts a holier-than-though approach to sex, which is particularly prevalent in the early seasons when Rory is still in high school.

Perhaps the most infamous case happens in Season 3 when Lorelai overhears a conversation where the infallible Paris (Liza Weil) talks to Rory about her first sexual experience with her boyfriend. Lorelai judges Paris and claims Rory is "the good kid" because she is still a virgin. Never mind that the line ages terribly, considering Rory's first sexual encounter is with her married ex-boyfriend, but it's also a very simplistic and borderline puritanical way of looking at sex, especially because Paris' situation is far from terrible.

4 Lane's Entire Story Arc

Our girl deserved so much better.