"So it's a show?" "It's a lifestyle." "It's a religion." If those quotes are familiar to you, one of your favorite shows might be Gilmore Girls. The early aughts drama captured the attention of many, following the heartfelt journey of a single mother and her daughter living in the walkable community of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. If you're desperately looking for a Gilmore Girls fix after the reunion in the Walmart commercial, you can now binge-watch all seven seasons of the drama on Hulu.

The show starred Lauren Graham as well as Alexis Bledel in her breakout role. The pair played mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. After getting pregnant at 16, Lorelai left her affluent and restrictive upbringing in favor of raising Rory as a single parent in nearby Stars Hollow. When the show begins, Rory's now sixteen and accepted into the prestigious prep-school, Chilton. It's when Lorelai realizes the price tag on Rory's education and the tight deadline to cough up the money, she seeks out her estranged father and mother, Richard and Emily, played by Ed Herrmann and Kelly Bishop. They agree to finance Rory's education on one condition: become actively involved in Lorelai and Rory's lives once more.

Across seven seasons, we see just that, Lorelai (for better or worse) letting her parents back into her life as Rory continues her education through the end of her high school and through college. We see Lorelai go from managing the inn that gave her the fresh start she desperately needed at 16 to opening and running her dream inn: The Dragonfly Inn, alongside her best friend Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy). Rory goes through seven seasons with one goal in mind: to become a journalist, and she does just that.

Life's Short, Talk Fast: 'Gilmore Girls' Had No Shortage of Pop Culture References

Widely known for its snappy dialogue, easily eating up twice as much script as a similar show of its day. And with that, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino stuffed so many pop culture references into the show that there was actually a guide released with the box set of the series breaking down the references. In fact, for years, this author, as an adolescent, said "What's your damage, Heather?" without ever having seen a second of (what she now knows to be the iconic movie) Heathers. The references are even in some of the shows most dramatic moments, like when Lorelai asks Rory if she thinks Lorelai is dating Luke, (Scott Patterson) she makes a reference (one of many in the series) to Lord of the Rings. "Maybe he needs to get out of the house, and since I'm now one of the women sitting at home thinking 'if I could only find a man like Aragorn,' he picked me!"

The show is also commonly associated with both fall and winter for its picturesque New England aesthetic (captured on a lot in California). With that in mind, if you're looking to specifically binge some of the show's coziest episodes now that the show is on Hulu, the stream compiled a list that can be found inside the "Holiday Episodes" Collection on its Gilmore Girls page:

Season 1, Episode 9: "Rory's Dance"

Season 1, Episode 10: "Forgiveness And Stuff"

Season 2, Episode 10: "The Bracebridge Dinner"

Season 3, Episode 10: "That'll Do, Pig"

Season 4: Episode 11: "In the Clamor and the Clangor"

Season 5, Episode 11: "Women of Questionable Morals"

Season 6, Episode 12: "Just Like Gwen and Gavin"

Season 7, Episode 10: "Merry Fisticuffs"

Season 7, Episode 11: "Santa's Secret Stuff"

All seven seasons are now ready for your bingewatching pleasure. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

