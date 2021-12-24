Gilmore Girls has no shortage of memorable characters, from the fast-talking, coffee-guzzling queen of pop cultural references, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), to the grouchy diner owner with a closet full of flannel shirts and a heart of gold, Luke Danes (Scott Patterson). Stars Hollow is home to some kooky characters who are hard not to love, so much so that even the smaller supporting characters are unforgettable.

Aside from the main cast of characters who reside in the fictional oasis of Stars Hollow, who are Stars Hollow's most lovable townies? Pour yourself a large cup of coffee and let's do some ranking.

9. Tom

Tom (Biff Yeager) doesn't make as many appearances as some of the other supporting characters on this list, but that doesn't make him any less memorable. Tom is a Stars Hollow contractor who seems grouchy on the surface but is actually quite a softie, especially when he continues to work on the Dragonfly construction when Lorelai is struggling to come up with the funds. He takes his work seriously, but he also has a dry wit ("Tom, I'm lovin' you like a two-dollar whore." "Terrific. I'll tell the wife.") that we wish we could have seen more of.

8. Gypsy

Stars Hollow's local mechanic, Gypsy (Rose Abdoo) is a no-nonsense, certified master of taking men down with a swift one-liner. ("You strip your gears, you ride your breaks, and if we don’t laugh after we make a joke, you think we’re serious.") Like Tom, Gypsy doesn't appear as often as some of the supporting characters who are higher on this list, but when she does, her sarcasm is a gift that just keeps on giving.

7. Morey

Morey (Ted Rooney), lover of fat cats and smooth jazz. What's not to love? Babette's (Sally Struthers) enormously tall, effortlessly cool husband, Morey, may be a man of few words, but that just makes him the perfect counterpart to Babette, Stars Hollow's chattiest resident. Morey doesn't appear as frequently after Season 1 of Gilmore Girls, but when he does, his iconic black fedora and leather jacket never fail to remind us that he's one cool cat.

6. Mrs. Kim

Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda) has been stealing scenes since Episode 1 of Gilmore Girls. The mother of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) best friend Lane (Keiko Agena) and the owner of Kim's Antiques, Mrs. Kim brings a whole new meaning to the word "strict," and her presence demands respect. Even Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), in his unbearably rude teenage years, is scared of Mrs. Kim. Mrs. Kim has tons of great one-liners that show off her unintentional humor ("Boys don't like funny girls!") but it's her relationship with Lane over the course of the show that shows her (surprisingly soft) true colors. Mrs. Kim is tough, but she is fiercely loving, and given enough time, she begins to accept Lane's choices.

5. Taylor Doose

Taylor Doose (Michael Winters) — town selectman of Stars Hollow, passionate defender of old fashioned soda shops, and nemesis of Luke Danes — is by far the single most annoyingly relentless Stars Hollow resident, and (at times) we love him for it. Taylor is the ultimate nitpicker who will stop at nothing to make sure he gets his way — and sometimes, it seems like he is overbearingly annoying on purpose. Say what you will about Taylor, but no one loves Stars Hollow and wants it to thrive as much as Taylor Doose.

RELATED: All Seven Seasons of 'Gilmore Girls,' Ranked

4. Jackson

Lucky for us, Jackson (Jackson Douglas) has been around since the very first episode of Gilmore Girls. Even before he became one half of Stars Hollow's most adorable couple, Jackson was the lovable, rant-prone produce supplier for the Independence Inn who was passionate about bickering with Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and about cross-pollinating fruits like his ingenious raspberry-kumquat and "Zucchini tush." His budding romance with Sookie in the first season is a heaping tablespoon of cuteness, and it only gets sweeter from there.

3. Babette

Babette's trademark loud, raspy voice is the perfect complement to her hilarious (and often suggestive) one-liners ("Sexy! It's sexy squash!"). Babette, one of the town's most notorious gossips along with Miss Patty, sticks her nose in Lorelai and Rory's business at times (but then again, who doesn't in Stars Hollow?), but she adores the Gilmore girls and would do anything for them, even call all of the U.S. consulates in Europe when Lorelai and Rory didn't return from their backpacking trip on schedule. She has a big heart to match her larger-than-life personality. Let us not forget that she also has a very dear garden gnome in her life named Pierpont that Jess dared to steal from her — utterly unforgivable in our book.

2. Miss Patty

The dazzling owner of Stars Hollow's dance studio and the queen of Stars Hollow gossip, Miss Patty (Liz Torres) steals the spotlight every time she graces the screen. Her bold flirtatiousness, saucy one liners, and overall zest for life make her one of Stars Hollow's most memorable and most lovable residents. From her outrageous stories of her glamorous past as a dancer to her seemingly endless string of husbands, Miss Patty is the portrait of grand theatricality in a small town.

1. Kirk

There are no words to describe Kirk (Sean Gunn). He is inimitable. He is multifaceted. He is an icon. Kirk has a different job in Stars Hollow almost every single episode, from a termite inspector to an aspiring filmmaker à la David Lynch. His screen time with Luke serves up some of the best character interactions in the show's entirety, from Luke cutting up Kirk's patty melt into stars and squares to him stubbornly helping Kirk find all of the remaining rotten Easter eggs in the town square. Kirk manages to annoy Luke while simultaneously breaking through his grumpy exterior and bringing out his best side. Kirk is the quintessential caricature of small town kookiness: an inventor of unintentionally terrifying mailboxes and the revolutionary — and allergy-inducing — Hay There skincare line (because "cows never wrinkle"), but most importantly, he is a friend to all.

Why Season 6 of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Wasn’t As Bad as I Remembered Please don't hold your children to the calling they decided on as toddlers.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email