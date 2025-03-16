The Twilight Zone and Gilmore Girls are two shows that couldn't be more fundamentally different. Rod Serling's science-fiction anthology delivered plenty of chilling, often prophetic tales, while Amy Sherman-Palladino's upbeat dramedy helped lay the foundation for the type of programming that shaped the WB and its successor, the CW. But surprisingly, there is a link between the two in the form of a Twilight Zone Season 5 episode titled "The Long Morrow." The premiere of Gilmore Girls Season 7 uses the same title, and it's intentional. It also features a direct connection to The Twilight Zone, as Rory (Alexis Bledel) is given a gift by her boyfriend Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) that pays homage to that episode. Logan's gift to Rory is a meaningful one. Although it's meant as a romantic gesture, the gift sums up why their relationship never worked out while establishing thematic ties with The Twilight Zone's "The Long Morrow."

What Is ‘The Long Morrow’ About?

"The Long Morrow" is the story of Commander Douglas Stansfield (Robert Lansing), an astronaut preparing to depart for a journey that will take a total of 40 years to complete. During the journey, Stansfield will be placed in suspended animation, effectively stopping him from aging. But Sansfield is unprepared for the romantic feelings he develops for one of his co-workers, Sandra Horn (Mariette Hartley). This complication leads to one of The Twilight Zone's most heartwrenching moments: Sandra places herself in suspended animation so that she can wait for Sansfield when he returns, but it turns out that he sabotaged his stasis system due to a communications error and aged normally as a result. While previous Twilight Zone episodes had their own ironic twist (who could forget the darkly ironic final moments of "Time Enough At Last"?), "The Long Morrow" feels particularly heartbreaking since Stansfield and Sandra did end up being separated age-wise through unforeseen circumstances. Gilmore Girls doesn't introduce space travel or suspended animation in its version of "The Long Morrow", but Logan's gift to Rory — which turns out to be a model of the spaceship Stansfield pilots — sums up everything about their relationship.

Rory and Logan Share One Thing With 'The Long Morrow's Couple