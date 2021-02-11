Cara Dune is Cara Done on The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm announced this evening that actress Gina Carano is no longer employed by the studio, nor do they have plans to work with her in the future. This comes in the wake of some distressing Instagram posts Carano made earlier on Wednesday (which have now been deleted), one of which was a repost from a different Instagram account comparing the plight of being a conservative actor in Hollywood to being Jewish during the Holocaust (per Variety).

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

The former MMA fighter has been stirring up controversy on social media for quite some time now, including but not limited to transphobic tweets, mocking the wearing of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and spreading misinformation about voter fraud. Fans of The Mandalorian have routinely been calling for her to be fired, and Lucasfilm finally made the decision Wednesday evening — although THR reports that the studio has been “looking for a reason to fire her for two months.”

Carano played Cara Dune on the wildly popular Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian, filling the role of an ex-Rebel Alliance shock trooper who’s now a mercenary and ally of the titular Mando. Dune reprised her role in Season 2 of the series (which was filmed in early 2020), but she will not appear in Season 3 as production on those episodes has not yet begun.

It was unclear what the plans were for Carano’s character in the future, as Lucasfilm unveiled a number of Mandalorian spinoffs last fall, including a TV show called Rangers of the New Republic in which Dune could have conceivably filled a role. Production is currently underway on the Book of Boba Fett series, with executive producer Jon Favreau previously revealing that filming on The Mandalorian Season 3 will begin after that.

As for Carano, well, good riddance.

