As you almost definitely have heard by now, Gina Carano, the actress who played Rebel shocktrooper Cara Dune in both seasons of The Mandalorian, is no longer part of the Star Wars universe. Last night, Lucasfilm released a statement calling a long string of troubling social media posts from Carano "abhorrent" and "unacceptable," noting that "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future." Many took that to just mean Carano would no longer appear on The Mandalorian, but the severing of ties is reportedly much more severe than that. According to THR, Carano was set to lead her own Mandalorian spinoff, a project that was scheduled to be announced at Disney's investor day presentation a whole two months ago.

It's possible Disney scrapped a separate Cara Dune project altogether, but it's more likely that Carano was set to lead Rangers of the New Republic, a series from Mandalorian co-creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau that was announced at the investor's presentation with very few details. (The second season of The Mandalorian saw Care Dune become, quite literally, a ranger in the New Republic.) There's been no indication that Rangers of the New Republic itself has been shelved.

The new details change the timeline of the entire behind-the-scenes story. The news of Carano's firing came during a new backlash—include the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending on Twitter—after the actress shared a since-deleted Instagram post comparing the plight of conservatives in America today to being Jewish during the Holocaust. But it wasn't a swift, sudden decision by Disney. "They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” a source told THR.

It was all the way back in September of 2020 that Carano got her first wave of major public pushback after the actress mocked putting pronouns in your bio, a common show of support to the transgender community. (It should be noted, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal recently publicly celebrated his sister, Lux Pascal, for coming out as transgender.) This was followed up a few months later with tweets downplaying mask-wearing during a pandemic and others pushing false claims of voter fraud.

