The Big Picture Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for her work on The Old Guard and The Woman King, will direct the adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone.

The film adaptation of the popular YA novel was first announced in 2022, but updates have been scarce until now.

Children of Blood and Bone is the first book in a trilogy and follows the story of Zélie Adebola as she aims to restore magic to her world and overthrow a ruthless king.

Fantasy readers, rejoice! The adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's YA novel Children of Blood and Bone is finally gaining some significiant traction. Recently, Deadline revealed that the forthcoming film adaptation has found its director — The Old Guard and The Woman King's Gina Prince-Bythewood. Additionally, Prince-Bythewood is set to take over the next draft of the screenplay, originally adapted by Adeyemi.

The Children of Blood and Bone adaptation was first announced in 2022, with Paramount Pictures acquiring the rights following its initial lapse from Lucasfilm. However, updates were almost non-existent as the adaptation headed into the early development phases, with what was then no attached director. At the time of this writing, any potential casting and projected release date have yet to be announced. There's also no firm word on whether Paramount is aiming for a streaming or theatrical release. Adeyemi is still on board as executive producer alongside Reggie Rock Bythewood. Temple Hill Entertainment's Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, Jackson Pictures' Matt Jackson, and Sunswept Entertainment's Karen Rosenfelt serve as producers.

The first in a trilogy, Children of Blood and Bone centers on Zélie Adebola, a young woman determined to restore the magic of Orïsha after a ruthless king's actions kill many of her people — including her mother — and leave them hopeless and without magic. So, Zélie sets out to bring down the monarchy, battling against a prince who seeks to destroy magic forever. As if that wasn't enough, Zélie, of course, must face her own struggles, including learning to control her magic and some looming romantic feelings. Children of Blood and Bone first published in 2018, quickly garnering acclaim throughout the book community. The second book in the series, Children of Virtue and Vengeance released the following year in 2019. The trilogy concludes June 25, 2024, with Children of Anguish and Anarchy.

What Else Has Gina Prince-Bythewood Done?

Prior to Children of Blood and Bone, Prince-Bythewood has worked on several projects across film and television, including the aforementioned Old Guard and The Woman King. Most recently, she served in various producer roles for shows including Swagger, Project Greenlight: A New Generation, and Women of the Movement, the last of which she also directed an episode. Her other credits include shows like Cloak & Dagger and Shots Fired, and features including The Secret Life of Bees, Love & Basketball, and more. Prince-Bythewood returns to work on The Old Guard 2, though she only serves in a producing capacity while Victoria Mahoney takes over as director. Netflix has yet to set a premiere date beyond sometime in 2024.

The Old Guard and The Woman King are both streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

