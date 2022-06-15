Prime Video is preparing a series adaptation of the podcast network QCode's thriller Last Known Position. Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, who voiced the lead in the podcast, is the first to be cast for the series, reports Deadline, and she will also serve as an executive producer for the vanished plane mystery. The recovery mission may not be quite as cut and dry as the exploration team expects in this deep-sea sci-fi.

The premise of the Last Known Position podcast is that a luxury "brand new state-of-the-art American commercial jetliner" has mysteriously disappeared on its maiden voyage somewhere over the Pacific Ocean. A team of experts, including submersible pilot Mikaela Soto (Rodriguez), are tasked with locating the plane by the grieving billionaire William Cavanaugh. Cavanaugh offers to fund the rescue mission in hopes of recovering the plane that carried his wife and daughter. Soon the crew of experts comes to the realization that Cavanaugh hasn't been entirely honest with them, and that what brought the jetliner down may be something way out of their pay grade. Not only does the crew have to deal with a possible saboteur among them, but something unknown lurks in the depths of the sea.

Rodriguez is best known for her recurring role on The CW's Jane the Virgin series, but before that she had roles in 10 Things I Hate About You the television series, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Her film credits include Deepwater Horizon with Kurt Russell, Disney's Ferdinand, and she played Anya Thorensen Alex Garland's film adaptation of Annihilation with Natalie Portman.

QCode is a podcast network and audio production studio that creates fresh and cinematic narratives for a new approach to storytelling. The network partners with celebrities to bring their stories to life. QCode is the studio that brought fans the apocalyptic thriller Blackout, starring Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson. Last Known Position, created by Luke Passmore and directed by John Wynn, first premiered its eight-episode first season on the podcast network in December of 2021. Passmore is partnering with Amazon to adapt the show into a script and executive produce for the series.

With Rodriguez, the Last Known Position podcast also starred James Purefoy, Manny Jacinto, Olivia Cheng, Ashley Bell, JR Bourne, Travis Joe Dixon, Matthew Henerson, Jessica Oyelowo, Venk Potula, and Giovanna Quinto. The rest of the cast for Amazon's series has yet to be announced.

Along with Rodriguez and Passmore, Rob Herting, Sandra Yee Ling, and Michele Zarate of QCode will executive produce, as well as Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy, and Jeremy Platt for Automatik, and Molly Breeskin with I Can and Will Productions.

Last Known Position hasn't begun filming yet.